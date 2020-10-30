Praising Perpetrators Of Paris, Nice Attacks, ISIS Supporters Launch Online Campaign To Incite Further Attacks On French, Western Interests

print
October 30, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

October 31, 2020

Al-Qaeda Somalia Affiliate Al-Shabab Praises Recent France Attacks, Calls On Muslims To Carry Out More

October 30, 2020

Article In Issue Nine Of ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Rejects Permanent Peace Deals With Non-Muslims, Notes: '[Prophet Muhammad]... Participated In Jihad And Qital Against The Mushrikeen [Idolaters], Yahud [Jews] And Nasarah [Christians]'

October 30, 2020

ISIS Editorial Decries Reaction Of Muslim Brotherhood, 'Sahawat' Factions To Muhammad Cartoons; Calls For Killing French Citizens, Targeting French Companies, Interests In Muslim Countries

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN