ISIS Releases Issue Six Of ISIS Magazine 'Voice Of Hind,' Urges Indian Muslims To Join Hindi-Language Jihadi Social Media

print
July 29, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

July 30, 2020

Jihadi Social Media–Account Review (JSM-AR): On Instagram, Pro-ISIS Woman In Syrian Detention Camp Advises Fellow Detainees To Remain There Because Smugglers Cannot Be Trusted; 'Staying In The Camps Is Tantamount To Jihad,' 'Patience Is Our Way To Victory'

July 30, 2020

Al Shabab General Command Publishes Eulogy For Hurras Al-Din Deputy Commander, Urges Supporters In Syria To Unite Against "Global Campaign of Unbelief"

July 30, 2020

HTS-Linked Forces Raid Village In Pursuit Of "Kidnapping Gang" Of Al-Qaeda Supporters

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN

Contribute