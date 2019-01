On January 15, 2019, the Shahada News Agency, the media outlet of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab jihadi group, announced that Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Nairobi, Kenya. The message published on Telegram reads: "Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen claims responsibility for the attack on the complex in the heart of the Kenya capital Nairobi."[1] At the time of writing the attack was still ongoing.

[1] Source: Telegram/ Shahada news agency, January 15, 2019.