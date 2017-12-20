MEMRI Projects
Article In Hamas Mouthpiece Calls To Expand Arena Of Fighting With Israel To Include Its Interests Abroad Article In Hamas Mouthpiece Calls To Expand Arena Of Fighting With Israel To Include Its Interests Abroad
Article In Hamas Mouthpiece Calls To Expand Arena Of Fighting With...
Reactions By Russian Politicians And Businessmen Included On The Kremlin List Reactions By Russian Politicians And Businessmen Included On The Kremlin List
Reactions By Russian Politicians And Businessmen Included On The Kremlin...
Jaysh Al-Badiya, Al-Qaeda's Standard-Bearer In Syria Jaysh Al-Badiya, Al-Qaeda's Standard-Bearer In Syria
Jaysh Al-Badiya, Al-Qaeda's Standard-Bearer In Syria
Russian Analyst Tymofeev: Being In The Kremlin List Requires A Choice: 'You Have To Decide Whose Side You Are On, The Whites Or The Reds' Russian Analyst Tymofeev: Being In The Kremlin List Requires A Choice: 'You Have To Decide Whose Side You Are On, The Whites Or The Reds'
Russian Analyst Tymofeev: Being In The Kremlin List Requires A Choice: ...
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Iraqi Official: The Resistance Aims To Preserve The Current Regimes; Its Most Important Goal Is To Liberate Palestine; The Palestinian Factions, Led By Iranian Qods Force Commander Soleimani, Await Zero Hour For Liberating Palestine; Israel Will Quickly Disappear Iraqi Official: The Resistance Aims To Preserve The Current Regimes; Its Most Important Goal Is To Liberate Palestine; The Palestinian Factions, Led By Iranian Qods Force Commander Soleimani, Await Zero Hour For Liberating Palestine; Israel Will Quickly Disappear
Iraqi Official: The Resistance Aims To Preserve The Current Regimes; Its...
Ebrahim Raisi, Associate And Designated Heir Of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, At Lebanon-Israel Border: 'Soon We Will Witness The Liberation Of Jerusalem' Ebrahim Raisi, Associate And Designated Heir Of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, At Lebanon-Israel Border: 'Soon We Will Witness The Liberation Of Jerusalem'
Ebrahim Raisi, Associate And Designated Heir Of Iranian Supreme Leader...
Indian Muslim Woman Leads All-Male Friday Prayer In India's Kerala State Indian Muslim Woman Leads All-Male Friday Prayer In India's Kerala State
Indian Muslim Woman Leads All-Male Friday Prayer In India's Kerala...
Following Waiving Of U.S. Sanctions On Iran, Fading Of Iranian Uprising, Saudi Press Condemns West's Passivity Vis-à-vis Iranian Regime Following Waiving Of U.S. Sanctions On Iran, Fading Of Iranian Uprising, Saudi Press Condemns West's Passivity Vis-à-vis Iranian Regime
Following Waiving Of U.S. Sanctions On Iran, Fading Of Iranian Uprising,...
Russian Analysts: Navalny Created A New Political Arena, But He Failed In Becoming The Leader Of It Russian Analysts: Navalny Created A New Political Arena, But He Failed In Becoming The Leader Of It
Russian Analysts: Navalny Created A New Political Arena, But He Failed...
Senior Jordanian Journalist Questions Trump's Mental Fitness For Office Senior Jordanian Journalist Questions Trump's Mental Fitness For Office
Senior Jordanian Journalist Questions Trump's Mental Fitness For...
Senior Saudi Journalist Al-Rashed: Al-Qaradawi's International Union Of Muslim Scholars Encourages Jihadi Discourse, Supports Terrorists, Fights Moderate Islam Senior Saudi Journalist Al-Rashed: Al-Qaradawi's International Union Of Muslim Scholars Encourages Jihadi Discourse, Supports Terrorists, Fights Moderate Islam
Senior Saudi Journalist Al-Rashed: Al-Qaradawi's International...
HTS Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani In Pep Talk To Fighters On The Idlib Front: We Are Not Defeated, Jerusalem Awaits Us HTS Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani In Pep Talk To Fighters On The Idlib Front: We Are Not Defeated, Jerusalem Awaits Us
HTS Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani In Pep Talk To Fighters On The Idlib...
Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş: In Syria, Turkey Fights The U.S., Not Just Terrorists; If We Defeat America, This Will Spell The Beginning Of Its End Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş: In Syria, Turkey Fights The U.S., Not Just Terrorists; If We Defeat America, This Will Spell The Beginning Of Its End
Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş: In Syria, Turkey Fights The...
Former Basij Commander Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi: 'The European Continent Is Gradually Giving Way To The Asiatic And African Genes; In The Next Century, They'll Have To Look For The European Gene In Museums' Former Basij Commander Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi: 'The European Continent Is Gradually Giving Way To The Asiatic And African Genes; In The Next Century, They'll Have To Look For The European Gene In Museums'
Former Basij Commander Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi: 'The European...
Is Gaza In Need Of Qatar's Aid? Is Gaza In Need Of Qatar's Aid?
Is Gaza In Need Of Qatar's Aid?
Russia This Week – January 28, 2018 Russia This Week – January 28, 2018
Russia This Week – January 28, 2018
Court Martial And Execution In Effigy Of U.S. President Trump And VP Pence In Bethlehem Refugee Camp Court Martial And Execution In Effigy Of U.S. President Trump And VP Pence In Bethlehem Refugee Camp
Court Martial And Execution In Effigy Of U.S. President Trump And VP...
Apprehension In Syrian Opposition That Sochi Conference Aims To Establish New Political Framework For Syria Solution, Preserve Assad's Regime Apprehension In Syrian Opposition That Sochi Conference Aims To Establish New Political Framework For Syria Solution, Preserve Assad's Regime
Apprehension In Syrian Opposition That Sochi Conference Aims To...
Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part II Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part II
Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part II
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Russian FM Lavrov: According To New U.S. National Defense Strategy, 'After WWII, The U.S. And Its Allies Created A New World Order, Which Russia And China Are Undermining From Within' Russian FM Lavrov: According To New U.S. National Defense Strategy, 'After WWII, The U.S. And Its Allies Created A New World Order, Which Russia And China Are Undermining From Within'
Russian FM Lavrov: According To New U.S. National Defense Strategy, ...
Bangladeshi Writer-In-Exile Taslima Nasreen: 'Every Nation Needs To Create Laws Against Fatwas [Islamic Decrees],' 'We Can't View Women With The Lens Of The Barbaric Arabs' Bangladeshi Writer-In-Exile Taslima Nasreen: 'Every Nation Needs To Create Laws Against Fatwas [Islamic Decrees],' 'We Can't View Women With The Lens Of The Barbaric Arabs'
Bangladeshi Writer-In-Exile Taslima Nasreen: 'Every Nation Needs To...
Lavrov To 'Kommersant': Unlike Cold War Era, Current Military Potential Buildup Not Driven By Ideological Disagreements, Russia And U.S. Both Democracies With Free Enterprise Lavrov To 'Kommersant': Unlike Cold War Era, Current Military Potential Buildup Not Driven By Ideological Disagreements, Russia And U.S. Both Democracies With Free Enterprise
Lavrov To 'Kommersant': Unlike Cold War Era, Current Military...
Former Jordanian Information Minister Following U.S. Vice President Pence's Amman Visit: Israel Will Disappear Soon; U.S. Will Lose Its Global Hegemony Former Jordanian Information Minister Following U.S. Vice President Pence's Amman Visit: Israel Will Disappear Soon; U.S. Will Lose Its Global Hegemony
Former Jordanian Information Minister Following U.S. Vice President...
Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part I Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part I
Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part I
Owner Of Egyptian Daily: The Arabs Should Respond To The Trump Declaration With A 'Comprehensive Peace Offensive' Owner Of Egyptian Daily: The Arabs Should Respond To The Trump Declaration With A 'Comprehensive Peace Offensive'
Owner Of Egyptian Daily: The Arabs Should Respond To The Trump...
Profile Of German Jihadi Denis Cuspert, A Key ISIS Media Operative, Recently Killed In Syria Profile Of German Jihadi Denis Cuspert, A Key ISIS Media Operative, Recently Killed In Syria
Profile Of German Jihadi Denis Cuspert, A Key ISIS Media Operative,...
Palestinian Journalist Analyzes Why Only A Small Number Of Palestinians Are Demonstrating Against Trump's Recognition Of Jerusalem As The Capital Of Israel Palestinian Journalist Analyzes Why Only A Small Number Of Palestinians Are Demonstrating Against Trump's Recognition Of Jerusalem As The Capital Of Israel
Palestinian Journalist Analyzes Why Only A Small Number Of Palestinians...
MEMRI Scholar Tufail Ahmad Drafts 'The Muslim Family Reforms Bill, 2018' To Address Religious And Legal Issues Affecting Muslim Families In India MEMRI Scholar Tufail Ahmad Drafts 'The Muslim Family Reforms Bill, 2018' To Address Religious And Legal Issues Affecting Muslim Families In India
MEMRI Scholar Tufail Ahmad Drafts 'The Muslim Family Reforms Bill,...
Russia This Week – January 22, 2018 Russia This Week – January 22, 2018
Russia This Week – January 22, 2018
Tennessee Imam Ahmedulhadi Sharif Following Manhattan Terror Attack: Dhimmi Lives Are Sacred; Victims Were Candidates For Islam Tennessee Imam Ahmedulhadi Sharif Following Manhattan Terror Attack: Dhimmi Lives Are Sacred; Victims Were Candidates For Islam
Tennessee Imam Ahmedulhadi Sharif Following Manhattan Terror Attack:...
Palestinian Journalists Come Out Against BDS Movement, Ramallah Municipality For Banning Lebanese Director Ziad Doueiri's Film In Ramallah Palestinian Journalists Come Out Against BDS Movement, Ramallah Municipality For Banning Lebanese Director Ziad Doueiri's Film In Ramallah
Palestinian Journalists Come Out Against BDS Movement, Ramallah...
Russian Political Analyst Isaev: Assad Is A Liquid Asset, Russia Will Demand A Steep Price For Him Russian Political Analyst Isaev: Assad Is A Liquid Asset, Russia Will Demand A Steep Price For Him
Russian Political Analyst Isaev: Assad Is A Liquid Asset, Russia Will...
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Saudi Media Removes Reports About Homosexuality, While Twitter Users Recognize It Is Widespread In The Kingdom Saudi Media Removes Reports About Homosexuality, While Twitter Users Recognize It Is Widespread In The Kingdom
Saudi Media Removes Reports About Homosexuality, While Twitter Users...
Russian FM Lavrov: The U.S. Refuses To Accept The Realities Of The Emerging Multipolar World Russian FM Lavrov: The U.S. Refuses To Accept The Realities Of The Emerging Multipolar World
Russian FM Lavrov: The U.S. Refuses To Accept The Realities Of The...
Raleigh, NC Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: 'If We Keep Sleeping,' The Zionists Will Destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque And 'Build Their Fictitious Temple' Raleigh, NC Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: 'If We Keep Sleeping,' The Zionists Will Destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque And 'Build Their Fictitious Temple'
Raleigh, NC Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: 'If We Keep Sleeping,'...
Studies By Arab Researchers Of Distribution Of Foreign Bases Across Syria Studies By Arab Researchers Of Distribution Of Foreign Bases Across Syria
Studies By Arab Researchers Of Distribution Of Foreign Bases Across...
Qatar, The Emirate That Fools Them All, And Its Enablers Qatar, The Emirate That Fools Them All, And Its Enablers
Qatar, The Emirate That Fools Them All, And Its Enablers
Russia In The World – Russia And The Italian Elections Russia In The World – Russia And The Italian Elections
Russia In The World – Russia And The Italian Elections
The Popular Uprising In Iran 2017-2018: Lessons Learned By The Regime The Popular Uprising In Iran 2017-2018: Lessons Learned By The Regime
The Popular Uprising In Iran 2017-2018: Lessons Learned By The Regime
Saudi Journalist: Boycotting American Products May Boomerang On Arabs Saudi Journalist: Boycotting American Products May Boomerang On Arabs
Saudi Journalist: Boycotting American Products May Boomerang On Arabs
Palestinian Authority President Abbas: 'This Has Been Our Land Since... The Canaanites'; Since Cromwell, Israel Has Been 'A Colonialist Enterprise' Unconnected With Judaism; 'We Won't Accept America As Mediator With Israel'; PLO Must 'Reexamine The Agreements' With Israel Palestinian Authority President Abbas: 'This Has Been Our Land Since... The Canaanites'; Since Cromwell, Israel Has Been 'A Colonialist Enterprise' Unconnected With Judaism; 'We Won't Accept America As Mediator With Israel'; PLO Must 'Reexamine The Agreements' With Israel
Palestinian Authority President Abbas: 'This Has Been Our Land...
Palestinian Authority Honors Two Prisoners Serving Life Sentences For Kidnapping, Murder Of Israeli Soldier; Representative For PA President 'Abbas: 'The Two Prisoners Are A National Example' Palestinian Authority Honors Two Prisoners Serving Life Sentences For Kidnapping, Murder Of Israeli Soldier; Representative For PA President 'Abbas: 'The Two Prisoners Are A National Example'
Palestinian Authority Honors Two Prisoners Serving Life Sentences For...
Russia This Week – January 14, 2018 Russia This Week – January 14, 2018
Russia This Week – January 14, 2018
Kuwaiti Columnist: Stop Funding For Racist UNRWA Until It Dwindles And Dies Kuwaiti Columnist: Stop Funding For Racist UNRWA Until It Dwindles And Dies
Kuwaiti Columnist: Stop Funding For Racist UNRWA Until It Dwindles And Dies
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Saudi Columnist Mocks Opponents Of Physical Education For Saudi Girls Saudi Columnist Mocks Opponents Of Physical Education For Saudi Girls
Saudi Columnist Mocks Opponents Of Physical Education For Saudi Girls
Russian Experts: The Kremlin Must Tame Damascus And Tehran Russian Experts: The Kremlin Must Tame Damascus And Tehran
Russian Experts: The Kremlin Must Tame Damascus And Tehran
Russian Columnist: Stop Deluding Yourself Trump Is To Blame Russian Columnist: Stop Deluding Yourself Trump Is To Blame
Russian Columnist: Stop Deluding Yourself Trump Is To Blame
Palestinian Journalist: Judaism Has Been A 'Religion Of Hatred' Toward All Mankind For The Past 3,000 Years That Surpasses Nazism In Its Cruelty Palestinian Journalist: Judaism Has Been A 'Religion Of Hatred' Toward All Mankind For The Past 3,000 Years That Surpasses Nazism In Its Cruelty
Palestinian Journalist: Judaism Has Been A 'Religion Of Hatred'...
Senior Columnist For Jordanian Government Daily: No Justification For Hizbullah's Weapons Senior Columnist For Jordanian Government Daily: No Justification For Hizbullah's Weapons
Senior Columnist For Jordanian Government Daily: No Justification For...
In Towns Across India, Islamic Clerics Lead Anti-America, Anti-Israel Protests After Trump's Decision Recognizing Jerusalem As Israeli Capital In Towns Across India, Islamic Clerics Lead Anti-America, Anti-Israel Protests After Trump's Decision Recognizing Jerusalem As Israeli Capital
In Towns Across India, Islamic Clerics Lead Anti-America, Anti-Israel...
Columnist In Qatari Daily: The Arab Santa Hands Out Grenades And Bombs Instead Of Gifts Columnist In Qatari Daily: The Arab Santa Hands Out Grenades And Bombs Instead Of Gifts
Columnist In Qatari Daily: The Arab Santa Hands Out Grenades And Bombs...
Rohingya Militant Group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) Says 'No Option But To Fight' Against Burmese Army Rohingya Militant Group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) Says 'No Option But To Fight' Against Burmese Army
Rohingya Militant Group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) Says '...
Sermon In Raleigh, North Carolina-Area Mosque: 'Al-Quds [Jerusalem]... Jaffa, Acre, And Haifa... It Is Our Land... And Will Return To Us'; 'We Will Fight Those Jews Until The Rocks And The Trees' Say 'Oh Muslim, This Is A Jew Behind Me'; 'Those Occupiers Made Some Legends' About The 'Wall Of Buraq' And 'Made It Their Own Wall' And 'Distorted The Facts' Sermon In Raleigh, North Carolina-Area Mosque: 'Al-Quds [Jerusalem]... Jaffa, Acre, And Haifa... It Is Our Land... And Will Return To Us'; 'We Will Fight Those Jews Until The Rocks And The Trees' Say 'Oh Muslim, This Is A Jew Behind Me'; 'Those Occupiers Made Some Legends' About The 'Wall Of Buraq' And 'Made It Their Own Wall' And 'Distorted The Facts'
Sermon In Raleigh, North Carolina-Area Mosque: 'Al-Quds [Jerusalem]...
Palestinian Authority Formulating New Political Strategy Palestinian Authority Formulating New Political Strategy
Palestinian Authority Formulating New Political Strategy
One Year After Death Of Rafsanjani, MEMRI Presents Excerpts From His Statements: 'The Islamic Regime Must Grant The People Freedom Without Coercion, Threats, Restrictions And False Arrests' One Year After Death Of Rafsanjani, MEMRI Presents Excerpts From His Statements: 'The Islamic Regime Must Grant The People Freedom Without Coercion, Threats, Restrictions And False Arrests'
One Year After Death Of Rafsanjani, MEMRI Presents Excerpts From His...
Russian Middle East Expert Alexander Shumilin: Iran Uprising And Its Consequences For Russia Russian Middle East Expert Alexander Shumilin: Iran Uprising And Its Consequences For Russia
Russian Middle East Expert Alexander Shumilin: Iran Uprising And Its...
Putin At The Expanded Meeting Of The Defense Ministry Board: The United States' Defense Strategy Is An Aggressive Strategy Putin At The Expanded Meeting Of The Defense Ministry Board: The United States' Defense Strategy Is An Aggressive Strategy
Putin At The Expanded Meeting Of The Defense Ministry Board: The United...
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
'Fatah Day' At Bir Zeit University: Fatah Youth Activists Wear Dummy Explosive Belts, Threaten Israel With 'Volcano Of Fire' 'Fatah Day' At Bir Zeit University: Fatah Youth Activists Wear Dummy Explosive Belts, Threaten Israel With 'Volcano Of Fire'
'Fatah Day' At Bir Zeit University: Fatah Youth Activists Wear...
Russia This Week – January 5, 2018 Russia This Week – January 5, 2018
Russia This Week – January 5, 2018
Hizbullah Leader Nasrallah: I'm Not Worried About Iran Situation; I Discussed Support For Intifada With Fatah, Other Palestinian Factions; Large-Scale War Is Opportunity To Liberate Jerusalem – Help Is Needed From Outside Palestine, Such As Demonstrations, Media, Policies; We Should All Benefit From Our Ties, Communities In 'Outside World' Hizbullah Leader Nasrallah: I'm Not Worried About Iran Situation; I Discussed Support For Intifada With Fatah, Other Palestinian Factions; Large-Scale War Is Opportunity To Liberate Jerusalem – Help Is Needed From Outside Palestine, Such As Demonstrations, Media, Policies; We Should All Benefit From Our Ties, Communities In 'Outside World'
Hizbullah Leader Nasrallah: I'm Not Worried About Iran Situation; I...
Sheikh Yousuf Al-Qaradawi Calls For Resistance, Jihad And Martyrdom Following Trump's Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israel's Capital Sheikh Yousuf Al-Qaradawi Calls For Resistance, Jihad And Martyrdom Following Trump's Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israel's Capital
Sheikh Yousuf Al-Qaradawi Calls For Resistance, Jihad And Martyrdom...
Russia Reacts To The New U.S. National Security Strategy Russia Reacts To The New U.S. National Security Strategy
Russia Reacts To The New U.S. National Security Strategy
Uprising In Iran 2017-2018 – Update Uprising In Iran 2017-2018 – Update
Uprising In Iran 2017-2018 – Update
Protesters Smash Holocaust Exhibition At National Library Of Tunisia: Holocaust Was A Myth And A Lie Protesters Smash Holocaust Exhibition At National Library Of Tunisia: Holocaust Was A Myth And A Lie
Protesters Smash Holocaust Exhibition At National Library Of Tunisia:...
Gulf Press Expresses Optimism, Delight At Popular Uprising In Iran Gulf Press Expresses Optimism, Delight At Popular Uprising In Iran
Gulf Press Expresses Optimism, Delight At Popular Uprising In Iran
Jordanian Writer: Women In Jordan Are Subjected Daily To Harassment, Denigration, And Denial Of Their Rights; Society Must Completely Change How It Treats Them Jordanian Writer: Women In Jordan Are Subjected Daily To Harassment, Denigration, And Denial Of Their Rights; Society Must Completely Change How It Treats Them
Jordanian Writer: Women In Jordan Are Subjected Daily To Harassment,...
Fatah Social Media Accounts Glorify Armed Struggle Against Israel, Incite To Violence Fatah Social Media Accounts Glorify Armed Struggle Against Israel, Incite To Violence
Fatah Social Media Accounts Glorify Armed Struggle Against Israel,...
Article In Hamas Mouthpiece Calls To Expand Arena Of Fighting With Israel To Include Its Interests Abroad Article In Hamas Mouthpiece Calls To Expand Arena Of Fighting With Israel To Include Its Interests Abroad
Article In Hamas Mouthpiece Calls To Expand Arena Of Fighting With...
Reactions By Russian Politicians And Businessmen Included On The Kremlin List Reactions By Russian Politicians And Businessmen Included On The Kremlin List
Reactions By Russian Politicians And Businessmen Included On The Kremlin...
Russian Analyst Tymofeev: Being In The Kremlin List Requires A Choice: 'You Have To Decide Whose Side You Are On, The Whites Or The Reds' Russian Analyst Tymofeev: Being In The Kremlin List Requires A Choice: 'You Have To Decide Whose Side You Are On, The Whites Or The Reds'
Russian Analyst Tymofeev: Being In The Kremlin List Requires A Choice: ...
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Iraqi Official: The Resistance Aims To Preserve The Current Regimes; Its Most Important Goal Is To Liberate Palestine; The Palestinian Factions, Led By Iranian Qods Force Commander Soleimani, Await Zero Hour For Liberating Palestine; Israel Will Quickly Disappear Iraqi Official: The Resistance Aims To Preserve The Current Regimes; Its Most Important Goal Is To Liberate Palestine; The Palestinian Factions, Led By Iranian Qods Force Commander Soleimani, Await Zero Hour For Liberating Palestine; Israel Will Quickly Disappear
Iraqi Official: The Resistance Aims To Preserve The Current Regimes; Its...
Ebrahim Raisi, Associate And Designated Heir Of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, At Lebanon-Israel Border: 'Soon We Will Witness The Liberation Of Jerusalem' Ebrahim Raisi, Associate And Designated Heir Of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, At Lebanon-Israel Border: 'Soon We Will Witness The Liberation Of Jerusalem'
Ebrahim Raisi, Associate And Designated Heir Of Iranian Supreme Leader...
Indian Muslim Woman Leads All-Male Friday Prayer In India's Kerala State Indian Muslim Woman Leads All-Male Friday Prayer In India's Kerala State
Indian Muslim Woman Leads All-Male Friday Prayer In India's Kerala...
Following Waiving Of U.S. Sanctions On Iran, Fading Of Iranian Uprising, Saudi Press Condemns West's Passivity Vis-à-vis Iranian Regime Following Waiving Of U.S. Sanctions On Iran, Fading Of Iranian Uprising, Saudi Press Condemns West's Passivity Vis-à-vis Iranian Regime
Following Waiving Of U.S. Sanctions On Iran, Fading Of Iranian Uprising,...
Russian Analysts: Navalny Created A New Political Arena, But He Failed In Becoming The Leader Of It Russian Analysts: Navalny Created A New Political Arena, But He Failed In Becoming The Leader Of It
Russian Analysts: Navalny Created A New Political Arena, But He Failed...
Senior Jordanian Journalist Questions Trump's Mental Fitness For Office Senior Jordanian Journalist Questions Trump's Mental Fitness For Office
Senior Jordanian Journalist Questions Trump's Mental Fitness For...
Senior Saudi Journalist Al-Rashed: Al-Qaradawi's International Union Of Muslim Scholars Encourages Jihadi Discourse, Supports Terrorists, Fights Moderate Islam Senior Saudi Journalist Al-Rashed: Al-Qaradawi's International Union Of Muslim Scholars Encourages Jihadi Discourse, Supports Terrorists, Fights Moderate Islam
Senior Saudi Journalist Al-Rashed: Al-Qaradawi's International...
HTS Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani In Pep Talk To Fighters On The Idlib Front: We Are Not Defeated, Jerusalem Awaits Us HTS Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani In Pep Talk To Fighters On The Idlib Front: We Are Not Defeated, Jerusalem Awaits Us
HTS Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani In Pep Talk To Fighters On The Idlib...
Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş: In Syria, Turkey Fights The U.S., Not Just Terrorists; If We Defeat America, This Will Spell The Beginning Of Its End Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş: In Syria, Turkey Fights The U.S., Not Just Terrorists; If We Defeat America, This Will Spell The Beginning Of Its End
Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş: In Syria, Turkey Fights The...
Former Basij Commander Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi: 'The European Continent Is Gradually Giving Way To The Asiatic And African Genes; In The Next Century, They'll Have To Look For The European Gene In Museums' Former Basij Commander Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi: 'The European Continent Is Gradually Giving Way To The Asiatic And African Genes; In The Next Century, They'll Have To Look For The European Gene In Museums'
Former Basij Commander Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi: 'The European...
Is Gaza In Need Of Qatar's Aid? Is Gaza In Need Of Qatar's Aid?
Is Gaza In Need Of Qatar's Aid?
Russia This Week – January 28, 2018 Russia This Week – January 28, 2018
Russia This Week – January 28, 2018
Court Martial And Execution In Effigy Of U.S. President Trump And VP Pence In Bethlehem Refugee Camp Court Martial And Execution In Effigy Of U.S. President Trump And VP Pence In Bethlehem Refugee Camp
Court Martial And Execution In Effigy Of U.S. President Trump And VP...
Bangladeshi Writer-In-Exile Taslima Nasreen: 'Every Nation Needs To Create Laws Against Fatwas [Islamic Decrees],' 'We Can't View Women With The Lens Of The Barbaric Arabs' Bangladeshi Writer-In-Exile Taslima Nasreen: 'Every Nation Needs To Create Laws Against Fatwas [Islamic Decrees],' 'We Can't View Women With The Lens Of The Barbaric Arabs'
Bangladeshi Writer-In-Exile Taslima Nasreen: 'Every Nation Needs To...
Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part II Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part II
Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part II
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Russian FM Lavrov: According To New U.S. National Defense Strategy, 'After WWII, The U.S. And Its Allies Created A New World Order, Which Russia And China Are Undermining From Within' Russian FM Lavrov: According To New U.S. National Defense Strategy, 'After WWII, The U.S. And Its Allies Created A New World Order, Which Russia And China Are Undermining From Within'
Russian FM Lavrov: According To New U.S. National Defense Strategy, ...
Lavrov To 'Kommersant': Unlike Cold War Era, Current Military Potential Buildup Not Driven By Ideological Disagreements, Russia And U.S. Both Democracies With Free Enterprise Lavrov To 'Kommersant': Unlike Cold War Era, Current Military Potential Buildup Not Driven By Ideological Disagreements, Russia And U.S. Both Democracies With Free Enterprise
Lavrov To 'Kommersant': Unlike Cold War Era, Current Military...
Former Jordanian Information Minister Following U.S. Vice President Pence's Amman Visit: Israel Will Disappear Soon; U.S. Will Lose Its Global Hegemony Former Jordanian Information Minister Following U.S. Vice President Pence's Amman Visit: Israel Will Disappear Soon; U.S. Will Lose Its Global Hegemony
Former Jordanian Information Minister Following U.S. Vice President...
Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part I Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part I
Russia In The World – Russia On The African Continent Part I
Owner Of Egyptian Daily: The Arabs Should Respond To The Trump Declaration With A 'Comprehensive Peace Offensive' Owner Of Egyptian Daily: The Arabs Should Respond To The Trump Declaration With A 'Comprehensive Peace Offensive'
Owner Of Egyptian Daily: The Arabs Should Respond To The Trump...
Profile Of German Jihadi Denis Cuspert, A Key ISIS Media Operative, Recently Killed In Syria Profile Of German Jihadi Denis Cuspert, A Key ISIS Media Operative, Recently Killed In Syria
Profile Of German Jihadi Denis Cuspert, A Key ISIS Media Operative,...
Palestinian Journalist Analyzes Why Only A Small Number Of Palestinians Are Demonstrating Against Trump's Recognition Of Jerusalem As The Capital Of Israel Palestinian Journalist Analyzes Why Only A Small Number Of Palestinians Are Demonstrating Against Trump's Recognition Of Jerusalem As The Capital Of Israel
Palestinian Journalist Analyzes Why Only A Small Number Of Palestinians...
MEMRI Scholar Tufail Ahmad Drafts 'The Muslim Family Reforms Bill, 2018' To Address Religious And Legal Issues Affecting Muslim Families In India MEMRI Scholar Tufail Ahmad Drafts 'The Muslim Family Reforms Bill, 2018' To Address Religious And Legal Issues Affecting Muslim Families In India
MEMRI Scholar Tufail Ahmad Drafts 'The Muslim Family Reforms Bill,...
Russia This Week – January 22, 2018 Russia This Week – January 22, 2018
Russia This Week – January 22, 2018
Palestinian Journalists Come Out Against BDS Movement, Ramallah Municipality For Banning Lebanese Director Ziad Doueiri's Film In Ramallah Palestinian Journalists Come Out Against BDS Movement, Ramallah Municipality For Banning Lebanese Director Ziad Doueiri's Film In Ramallah
Palestinian Journalists Come Out Against BDS Movement, Ramallah...
Tennessee Imam Ahmedulhadi Sharif Following Manhattan Terror Attack: Dhimmi Lives Are Sacred; Victims Were Candidates For Islam Tennessee Imam Ahmedulhadi Sharif Following Manhattan Terror Attack: Dhimmi Lives Are Sacred; Victims Were Candidates For Islam
Tennessee Imam Ahmedulhadi Sharif Following Manhattan Terror Attack:...
Russian Political Analyst Isaev: Assad Is A Liquid Asset, Russia Will Demand A Steep Price For Him Russian Political Analyst Isaev: Assad Is A Liquid Asset, Russia Will Demand A Steep Price For Him
Russian Political Analyst Isaev: Assad Is A Liquid Asset, Russia Will...
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Saudi Media Removes Reports About Homosexuality, While Twitter Users Recognize It Is Widespread In The Kingdom Saudi Media Removes Reports About Homosexuality, While Twitter Users Recognize It Is Widespread In The Kingdom
Saudi Media Removes Reports About Homosexuality, While Twitter Users...
Russian FM Lavrov: The U.S. Refuses To Accept The Realities Of The Emerging Multipolar World Russian FM Lavrov: The U.S. Refuses To Accept The Realities Of The Emerging Multipolar World
Russian FM Lavrov: The U.S. Refuses To Accept The Realities Of The...
Raleigh, NC Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: 'If We Keep Sleeping,' The Zionists Will Destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque And 'Build Their Fictitious Temple' Raleigh, NC Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: 'If We Keep Sleeping,' The Zionists Will Destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque And 'Build Their Fictitious Temple'
Raleigh, NC Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: 'If We Keep Sleeping,'...
Studies By Arab Researchers Of Distribution Of Foreign Bases Across Syria Studies By Arab Researchers Of Distribution Of Foreign Bases Across Syria
Studies By Arab Researchers Of Distribution Of Foreign Bases Across...
Qatar, The Emirate That Fools Them All, And Its Enablers Qatar, The Emirate That Fools Them All, And Its Enablers
Qatar, The Emirate That Fools Them All, And Its Enablers
Russia In The World – Russia And The Italian Elections Russia In The World – Russia And The Italian Elections
Russia In The World – Russia And The Italian Elections
Saudi Journalist: Boycotting American Products May Boomerang On Arabs Saudi Journalist: Boycotting American Products May Boomerang On Arabs
Saudi Journalist: Boycotting American Products May Boomerang On Arabs
Palestinian Authority President Abbas: 'This Has Been Our Land Since... The Canaanites'; Since Cromwell, Israel Has Been 'A Colonialist Enterprise' Unconnected With Judaism; 'We Won't Accept America As Mediator With Israel'; PLO Must 'Reexamine The Agreements' With Israel Palestinian Authority President Abbas: 'This Has Been Our Land Since... The Canaanites'; Since Cromwell, Israel Has Been 'A Colonialist Enterprise' Unconnected With Judaism; 'We Won't Accept America As Mediator With Israel'; PLO Must 'Reexamine The Agreements' With Israel
Palestinian Authority President Abbas: 'This Has Been Our Land...
Palestinian Authority Honors Two Prisoners Serving Life Sentences For Kidnapping, Murder Of Israeli Soldier; Representative For PA President 'Abbas: 'The Two Prisoners Are A National Example' Palestinian Authority Honors Two Prisoners Serving Life Sentences For Kidnapping, Murder Of Israeli Soldier; Representative For PA President 'Abbas: 'The Two Prisoners Are A National Example'
Palestinian Authority Honors Two Prisoners Serving Life Sentences For...
Russia This Week – January 14, 2018 Russia This Week – January 14, 2018
Russia This Week – January 14, 2018
Kuwaiti Columnist: Stop Funding For Racist UNRWA Until It Dwindles And Dies Kuwaiti Columnist: Stop Funding For Racist UNRWA Until It Dwindles And Dies
Kuwaiti Columnist: Stop Funding For Racist UNRWA Until It Dwindles And Dies
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Saudi Columnist Mocks Opponents Of Physical Education For Saudi Girls Saudi Columnist Mocks Opponents Of Physical Education For Saudi Girls
Saudi Columnist Mocks Opponents Of Physical Education For Saudi Girls
Russian Experts: The Kremlin Must Tame Damascus And Tehran Russian Experts: The Kremlin Must Tame Damascus And Tehran
Russian Experts: The Kremlin Must Tame Damascus And Tehran
Russian Columnist: Stop Deluding Yourself Trump Is To Blame Russian Columnist: Stop Deluding Yourself Trump Is To Blame
Russian Columnist: Stop Deluding Yourself Trump Is To Blame
Palestinian Journalist: Judaism Has Been A 'Religion Of Hatred' Toward All Mankind For The Past 3,000 Years That Surpasses Nazism In Its Cruelty Palestinian Journalist: Judaism Has Been A 'Religion Of Hatred' Toward All Mankind For The Past 3,000 Years That Surpasses Nazism In Its Cruelty
Palestinian Journalist: Judaism Has Been A 'Religion Of Hatred'...
Senior Columnist For Jordanian Government Daily: No Justification For Hizbullah's Weapons Senior Columnist For Jordanian Government Daily: No Justification For Hizbullah's Weapons
Senior Columnist For Jordanian Government Daily: No Justification For...
In Towns Across India, Islamic Clerics Lead Anti-America, Anti-Israel Protests After Trump's Decision Recognizing Jerusalem As Israeli Capital In Towns Across India, Islamic Clerics Lead Anti-America, Anti-Israel Protests After Trump's Decision Recognizing Jerusalem As Israeli Capital
In Towns Across India, Islamic Clerics Lead Anti-America, Anti-Israel...
Columnist In Qatari Daily: The Arab Santa Hands Out Grenades And Bombs Instead Of Gifts Columnist In Qatari Daily: The Arab Santa Hands Out Grenades And Bombs Instead Of Gifts
Columnist In Qatari Daily: The Arab Santa Hands Out Grenades And Bombs...
Rohingya Militant Group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) Says 'No Option But To Fight' Against Burmese Army Rohingya Militant Group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) Says 'No Option But To Fight' Against Burmese Army
Rohingya Militant Group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) Says '...
Sermon In Raleigh, North Carolina-Area Mosque: 'Al-Quds [Jerusalem]... Jaffa, Acre, And Haifa... It Is Our Land... And Will Return To Us'; 'We Will Fight Those Jews Until The Rocks And The Trees' Say 'Oh Muslim, This Is A Jew Behind Me'; 'Those Occupiers Made Some Legends' About The 'Wall Of Buraq' And 'Made It Their Own Wall' And 'Distorted The Facts' Sermon In Raleigh, North Carolina-Area Mosque: 'Al-Quds [Jerusalem]... Jaffa, Acre, And Haifa... It Is Our Land... And Will Return To Us'; 'We Will Fight Those Jews Until The Rocks And The Trees' Say 'Oh Muslim, This Is A Jew Behind Me'; 'Those Occupiers Made Some Legends' About The 'Wall Of Buraq' And 'Made It Their Own Wall' And 'Distorted The Facts'
Sermon In Raleigh, North Carolina-Area Mosque: 'Al-Quds [Jerusalem]...
One Year After Death Of Rafsanjani, MEMRI Presents Excerpts From His Statements: 'The Islamic Regime Must Grant The People Freedom Without Coercion, Threats, Restrictions And False Arrests' One Year After Death Of Rafsanjani, MEMRI Presents Excerpts From His Statements: 'The Islamic Regime Must Grant The People Freedom Without Coercion, Threats, Restrictions And False Arrests'
One Year After Death Of Rafsanjani, MEMRI Presents Excerpts From His...
Russian Middle East Expert Alexander Shumilin: Iran Uprising And Its Consequences For Russia Russian Middle East Expert Alexander Shumilin: Iran Uprising And Its Consequences For Russia
Russian Middle East Expert Alexander Shumilin: Iran Uprising And Its...
Putin At The Expanded Meeting Of The Defense Ministry Board: The United States' Defense Strategy Is An Aggressive Strategy Putin At The Expanded Meeting Of The Defense Ministry Board: The United States' Defense Strategy Is An Aggressive Strategy
Putin At The Expanded Meeting Of The Defense Ministry Board: The United...
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary
'Fatah Day' At Bir Zeit University: Fatah Youth Activists Wear Dummy Explosive Belts, Threaten Israel With 'Volcano Of Fire' 'Fatah Day' At Bir Zeit University: Fatah Youth Activists Wear Dummy Explosive Belts, Threaten Israel With 'Volcano Of Fire'
'Fatah Day' At Bir Zeit University: Fatah Youth Activists Wear...
Russia This Week – January 5, 2018 Russia This Week – January 5, 2018
Russia This Week – January 5, 2018
Hizbullah Leader Nasrallah: I'm Not Worried About Iran Situation; I Discussed Support For Intifada With Fatah, Other Palestinian Factions; Large-Scale War Is Opportunity To Liberate Jerusalem – Help Is Needed From Outside Palestine, Such As Demonstrations, Media, Policies; We Should All Benefit From Our Ties, Communities In 'Outside World' Hizbullah Leader Nasrallah: I'm Not Worried About Iran Situation; I Discussed Support For Intifada With Fatah, Other Palestinian Factions; Large-Scale War Is Opportunity To Liberate Jerusalem – Help Is Needed From Outside Palestine, Such As Demonstrations, Media, Policies; We Should All Benefit From Our Ties, Communities In 'Outside World'
Hizbullah Leader Nasrallah: I'm Not Worried About Iran Situation; I...
Sheikh Yousuf Al-Qaradawi Calls For Resistance, Jihad And Martyrdom Following Trump's Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israel's Capital Sheikh Yousuf Al-Qaradawi Calls For Resistance, Jihad And Martyrdom Following Trump's Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israel's Capital
Sheikh Yousuf Al-Qaradawi Calls For Resistance, Jihad And Martyrdom...
Russia Reacts To The New U.S. National Security Strategy Russia Reacts To The New U.S. National Security Strategy
Russia Reacts To The New U.S. National Security Strategy
Protesters Smash Holocaust Exhibition At National Library Of Tunisia: Holocaust Was A Myth And A Lie Protesters Smash Holocaust Exhibition At National Library Of Tunisia: Holocaust Was A Myth And A Lie
Protesters Smash Holocaust Exhibition At National Library Of Tunisia:...
Gulf Press Expresses Optimism, Delight At Popular Uprising In Iran Gulf Press Expresses Optimism, Delight At Popular Uprising In Iran
Gulf Press Expresses Optimism, Delight At Popular Uprising In Iran
Jordanian Writer: Women In Jordan Are Subjected Daily To Harassment, Denigration, And Denial Of Their Rights; Society Must Completely Change How It Treats Them Jordanian Writer: Women In Jordan Are Subjected Daily To Harassment, Denigration, And Denial Of Their Rights; Society Must Completely Change How It Treats Them
Jordanian Writer: Women In Jordan Are Subjected Daily To Harassment,...
Fatah Social Media Accounts Glorify Armed Struggle Against Israel, Incite To Violence Fatah Social Media Accounts Glorify Armed Struggle Against Israel, Incite To Violence
Fatah Social Media Accounts Glorify Armed Struggle Against Israel,...
At 'Defense Of Jerusalem' Rally In Pakistan, Palestinian Authority Ambassador Shares Stage With Jihadi Commander Hafiz Saeed; Rally Includes Calls For Jihad To Liberate Jerusalem And Kashmir At 'Defense Of Jerusalem' Rally In Pakistan, Palestinian Authority Ambassador Shares Stage With Jihadi Commander Hafiz Saeed; Rally Includes Calls For Jihad To Liberate Jerusalem And Kashmir
At 'Defense Of Jerusalem' Rally In Pakistan, Palestinian...
2018: Russians Look Forward With Apprehension 2018: Russians Look Forward With Apprehension
2018: Russians Look Forward With Apprehension
Popular Uprising Against The Iranian Regime And Its Policy – 2017 Popular Uprising Against The Iranian Regime And Its Policy – 2017
Popular Uprising Against The Iranian Regime And Its Policy – 2017
Final Hours To Support MEMRI In 2017 Final Hours To Support MEMRI In 2017
Final Hours To Support MEMRI In 2017
Russian Academician Inozemtsev: Why The Kremlin Talks About A War Economy Russian Academician Inozemtsev: Why The Kremlin Talks About A War Economy
Russian Academician Inozemtsev: Why The Kremlin Talks About A War Economy
Jaysh Al-Badiya, Al-Qaeda's Standard-Bearer In Syria Jaysh Al-Badiya, Al-Qaeda's Standard-Bearer In Syria
Jaysh Al-Badiya, Al-Qaeda's Standard-Bearer In Syria
Apprehension In Syrian Opposition That Sochi Conference Aims To Establish New Political Framework For Syria Solution, Preserve Assad's Regime Apprehension In Syrian Opposition That Sochi Conference Aims To Establish New Political Framework For Syria Solution, Preserve Assad's Regime
Apprehension In Syrian Opposition That Sochi Conference Aims To...
The Popular Uprising In Iran 2017-2018: Lessons Learned By The Regime The Popular Uprising In Iran 2017-2018: Lessons Learned By The Regime
The Popular Uprising In Iran 2017-2018: Lessons Learned By The Regime
Palestinian Authority Formulating New Political Strategy Palestinian Authority Formulating New Political Strategy
Palestinian Authority Formulating New Political Strategy
Uprising In Iran 2017-2018 – Update Uprising In Iran 2017-2018 – Update
Uprising In Iran 2017-2018 – Update
Jordanian Journalists, Politicians Receive Death Threats On Social Media Jordanian Journalists, Politicians Receive Death Threats On Social Media
Jordanian Journalists, Politicians Receive Death Threats On Social Media
Intensive Discussions In Resistance Axis Ahead Of Possible Joint Confrontation With Israel; Syrian Daily: A Confrontation Is Inevitable Intensive Discussions In Resistance Axis Ahead Of Possible Joint Confrontation With Israel; Syrian Daily: A Confrontation Is Inevitable
Intensive Discussions In Resistance Axis Ahead Of Possible Joint...
Sub-Saharan African Jihadis, A Growing Concern For The U.S. As Islamic State Disintegrates, Are Ascendant On Social Media Sub-Saharan African Jihadis, A Growing Concern For The U.S. As Islamic State Disintegrates, Are Ascendant On Social Media
Sub-Saharan African Jihadis, A Growing Concern For The U.S. As Islamic...
In Article Published By Mainstream Indian Media House NEWS18, Indian Muslim Journalist Suhail Anjum Sees The Phenomenon Of 'Love Jihad' As Islam's Victory In Article Published By Mainstream Indian Media House NEWS18, Indian Muslim Journalist Suhail Anjum Sees The Phenomenon Of 'Love Jihad' As Islam's Victory
In Article Published By Mainstream Indian Media House NEWS18, Indian...
Following Trump's Jerusalem Announcement, High Tension Between Saudi Arabia And Palestinians, Jordan Following Trump's Jerusalem Announcement, High Tension Between Saudi Arabia And Palestinians, Jordan
Following Trump's Jerusalem Announcement, High Tension Between...
Pakistani Islamism – Flowing Into The United Kingdom Pakistani Islamism – Flowing Into The United Kingdom
Pakistani Islamism – Flowing Into The United Kingdom
Sinai – A New Arena For The Ongoing ISIS-Al-Qaeda Rivalry Sinai – A New Arena For The Ongoing ISIS-Al-Qaeda Rivalry
Sinai – A New Arena For The Ongoing ISIS-Al-Qaeda Rivalry
Palestinian Reconciliation At An Impasse Palestinian Reconciliation At An Impasse
Palestinian Reconciliation At An Impasse
ISIS Official Weekly 'Al-Naba' Specifically Mentioned The Al-Rawdah Mosque In Sinai, Site Of The Recent Massacre, As A Center Of The 'Infidel Polytheist' Sufis ISIS Official Weekly 'Al-Naba' Specifically Mentioned The Al-Rawdah Mosque In Sinai, Site Of The Recent Massacre, As A Center Of The 'Infidel Polytheist' Sufis
ISIS Official Weekly 'Al-Naba' Specifically Mentioned The Al...
Concern In Jordan Over Pro-Iranian Forces On Border Concern In Jordan Over Pro-Iranian Forces On Border
Concern In Jordan Over Pro-Iranian Forces On Border
The November 10, 2017 Trump-Putin Joint Statement Allows Iran To Deploy Forces Close To Israel's Border – Posing An Existential Threat To Israel's Security The November 10, 2017 Trump-Putin Joint Statement Allows Iran To Deploy Forces Close To Israel's Border – Posing An Existential Threat To Israel's Security
The November 10, 2017 Trump-Putin Joint Statement Allows Iran To Deploy...
Hundreds Of Instagram Accounts From All Over The World Celebrate U.S.-Designated Foreign Terror Organization Hamas's Military Wing, The Al-Qassam Brigades – Using Graphics And Videos To Promote Jihad, Martyrdom, Killing Of Israelis Hundreds Of Instagram Accounts From All Over The World Celebrate U.S.-Designated Foreign Terror Organization Hamas's Military Wing, The Al-Qassam Brigades – Using Graphics And Videos To Promote Jihad, Martyrdom, Killing Of Israelis
Hundreds Of Instagram Accounts From All Over The World Celebrate U.S....
IRGC Commander Jafari In Message Meant To Reassure Europe: Right Now, We Are Settling For Missiles With 2,000-Km Range – A Range That Covers U.S. Forces In The Region IRGC Commander Jafari In Message Meant To Reassure Europe: Right Now, We Are Settling For Missiles With 2,000-Km Range – A Range That Covers U.S. Forces In The Region
IRGC Commander Jafari In Message Meant To Reassure Europe: Right Now, We...
The Damascus International Fair – A Show Of Strength By The Syrian Regime The Damascus International Fair – A Show Of Strength By The Syrian Regime
The Damascus International Fair – A Show Of Strength By The Syrian Regime
Articles In Egyptian Press Condemn Security Forces For 'Extremist' Anti-Copt Measures Articles In Egyptian Press Condemn Security Forces For 'Extremist' Anti-Copt Measures
Articles In Egyptian Press Condemn Security Forces For 'Extremist...
Is The JCPOA Working? Is The JCPOA Working?
Is The JCPOA Working?
At Anti-Ahmadi Conferences In Pakistan, Islamic Clerics Declare: '[Ahmadi Muslims Are] Brokers Of The Zionist And Imperial powers, And Agents Of Israel'; '[They] Should Be Removed From All Important Positions [In The Military And Government Of Pakistan]' At Anti-Ahmadi Conferences In Pakistan, Islamic Clerics Declare: '[Ahmadi Muslims Are] Brokers Of The Zionist And Imperial powers, And Agents Of Israel'; '[They] Should Be Removed From All Important Positions [In The Military And Government Of Pakistan]'
At Anti-Ahmadi Conferences In Pakistan, Islamic Clerics Declare: '...
Switzerland-Based Encrypted ProtonMail Emerges As Popular Jihadi Platform – Especially Among ISIS Hacking Groups Switzerland-Based Encrypted ProtonMail Emerges As Popular Jihadi Platform – Especially Among ISIS Hacking Groups
Switzerland-Based Encrypted ProtonMail Emerges As Popular Jihadi...
Trump's 'New Strategy On Iran': The Price Of Indecision Is Accepting The Reality Of A Nuclear Iran, With Its Regional Expansion – Which Will Result In Escalation Of Its Political And Military Activity Against The U.S. Trump's 'New Strategy On Iran': The Price Of Indecision Is Accepting The Reality Of A Nuclear Iran, With Its Regional Expansion – Which Will Result In Escalation Of Its Political And Military Activity Against The U.S.
Trump's 'New Strategy On Iran': The Price Of Indecision...
Instagram – An Accessible Platform For ISIS Supporters And Activists To Share Graphic Images, Videos, And Publications Instagram – An Accessible Platform For ISIS Supporters And Activists To Share Graphic Images, Videos, And Publications
Instagram – An Accessible Platform For ISIS Supporters And Activists To...
The Lifting Of The Saudi Ban On Women Driving As Reflected In Cartoons The Lifting Of The Saudi Ban On Women Driving As Reflected In Cartoons
The Lifting Of The Saudi Ban On Women Driving As Reflected In Cartoons
After A Decade Of Hamas Rule In Gaza, Movement Officials And Former Officials Call For Self-Scrutiny Within It After A Decade Of Hamas Rule In Gaza, Movement Officials And Former Officials Call For Self-Scrutiny Within It
After A Decade Of Hamas Rule In Gaza, Movement Officials And Former...
The JCPOA's Critical Flaw Is Its Lack Of Real Inspection By The IAEA; Those Focusing On Iran's Ballistic Missiles And The JCPOA's Sunset Clause Are Evading The Urgent Issue – The Need For Real Inspection Now The JCPOA's Critical Flaw Is Its Lack Of Real Inspection By The IAEA; Those Focusing On Iran's Ballistic Missiles And The JCPOA's Sunset Clause Are Evading The Urgent Issue – The Need For Real Inspection Now
The JCPOA's Critical Flaw Is Its Lack Of Real Inspection By The...
Egypt Draws Closer To Assad Regime: Openly Participates In Damascus International Fair, Brokers Ceasefire Agreements In Syria Egypt Draws Closer To Assad Regime: Openly Participates In Damascus International Fair, Brokers Ceasefire Agreements In Syria
Egypt Draws Closer To Assad Regime: Openly Participates In Damascus...
Conflicting Reports In Gulf Media About Phone Conversation Between Saudi Crown Prince And Qatari Emir Reflect The Roots Of The Gulf Dispute Conflicting Reports In Gulf Media About Phone Conversation Between Saudi Crown Prince And Qatari Emir Reflect The Roots Of The Gulf Dispute
Conflicting Reports In Gulf Media About Phone Conversation Between Saudi...
Jihadi Use Of Encrypted Messaging App WhatsApp Jihadi Use Of Encrypted Messaging App WhatsApp
Jihadi Use Of Encrypted Messaging App WhatsApp
Towards A Definition Of Islam And Islamism Towards A Definition Of Islam And Islamism
Towards A Definition Of Islam And Islamism
Iran Follows In North Korea's Footsteps: Nuclearization, Missile Development Alongside Agreements With The Superpowers; EU3, IAEA Director-General Submitted To Obama Administration Pressure, Agreed To JCPOA With No Real Inspection, No Response To Iran's Missile Program; French President: 'Absolutely Necessary' That JCPOA Be 'Supplemented' Iran Follows In North Korea's Footsteps: Nuclearization, Missile Development Alongside Agreements With The Superpowers; EU3, IAEA Director-General Submitted To Obama Administration Pressure, Agreed To JCPOA With No Real Inspection, No Response To Iran's Missile Program; French President: 'Absolutely Necessary' That JCPOA Be 'Supplemented'
Iran Follows In North Korea's Footsteps: Nuclearization, Missile...
Public Debate In Jordan On Freedoms And Values Following Ban On Rock Band With Gay Singer Public Debate In Jordan On Freedoms And Values Following Ban On Rock Band With Gay Singer
Public Debate In Jordan On Freedoms And Values Following Ban On Rock...
Head Of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization: Only External Pipelines Of Arak Reactor Were Filled With Cement, Its Core Was Not; Within Five Days, We Can Begin Enriching Uranium To 20% Head Of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization: Only External Pipelines Of Arak Reactor Were Filled With Cement, Its Core Was Not; Within Five Days, We Can Begin Enriching Uranium To 20%
Head Of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization: Only External Pipelines...
After Trump's Afghanistan Speech, Pakistani Leaders Declare: 'Pakistan Will Become The Graveyard Of U.S. Soldiers'; 'U.S. Must Not Think Of The Nuclear Pakistan As Its Colony' After Trump's Afghanistan Speech, Pakistani Leaders Declare: 'Pakistan Will Become The Graveyard Of U.S. Soldiers'; 'U.S. Must Not Think Of The Nuclear Pakistan As Its Colony'
After Trump's Afghanistan Speech, Pakistani Leaders Declare: '...
The New Long-Term Nuclear Threat To India – The Security Implications Of A Political Party Formed By Pakistani Jihadi Hafiz Muhammad Saeed The New Long-Term Nuclear Threat To India – The Security Implications Of A Political Party Formed By Pakistani Jihadi Hafiz Muhammad Saeed
The New Long-Term Nuclear Threat To India – The Security Implications Of...
Discussing The Islamist Identity Of Pakistan Discussing The Islamist Identity Of Pakistan
Discussing The Islamist Identity Of Pakistan
The Targeting Of America, Israel, And India In Pakistan's Urdu Press After U.S. Designates Kashmiri Jihadi Group Hizbul Mujahideen A Foreign Terrorist Organization The Targeting Of America, Israel, And India In Pakistan's Urdu Press After U.S. Designates Kashmiri Jihadi Group Hizbul Mujahideen A Foreign Terrorist Organization
The Targeting Of America, Israel, And India In Pakistan's Urdu...
School Curricula In The Arab World: The Situation Today School Curricula In The Arab World: The Situation Today
School Curricula In The Arab World: The Situation Today
2017 Summer Camps In The Palestinian Authority – Part II: Military Training, Glorification Of 'Martyrs' At Camps Held By Fatah And National Security Forces 2017 Summer Camps In The Palestinian Authority – Part II: Military Training, Glorification Of 'Martyrs' At Camps Held By Fatah And National Security Forces
2017 Summer Camps In The Palestinian Authority – Part II: Military...
2017 Summer Camps In The Palestinian Authority – Part I: Military Training, Glorification Of 'Martyrs' In Camps Run By Higher Council For Youth And Sports Headed By Jibril Rajoub 2017 Summer Camps In The Palestinian Authority – Part I: Military Training, Glorification Of 'Martyrs' In Camps Run By Higher Council For Youth And Sports Headed By Jibril Rajoub
2017 Summer Camps In The Palestinian Authority – Part I: Military...
Iran In First Year Of Trump Administration, Second Year Of Historic Nuclear Deal: Regional Expansion, Religious War With No Political Boundaries, 'Death To America,' And Show of Readiness To Confront U.S. Militarily As Supra-Regional Power Iran In First Year Of Trump Administration, Second Year Of Historic Nuclear Deal: Regional Expansion, Religious War With No Political Boundaries, 'Death To America,' And Show of Readiness To Confront U.S. Militarily As Supra-Regional Power
Iran In First Year Of Trump Administration, Second Year Of Historic...
India's Islamic Leaders Defiant After Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict Invalidating Shari'a-Based Instant Triple Divorce India's Islamic Leaders Defiant After Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict Invalidating Shari'a-Based Instant Triple Divorce
India's Islamic Leaders Defiant After Supreme Court's Landmark...
Jordan Abolishes Article 308 Protecting Rapists From Punishment If They Marry Their Victims Jordan Abolishes Article 308 Protecting Rapists From Punishment If They Marry Their Victims
Jordan Abolishes Article 308 Protecting Rapists From Punishment If They...
2017 Palestinian Authority Budget Shows: Salaries, Benefits For Prisoners, Released Prisoners Several Times Higher Than Welfare For Needy 2017 Palestinian Authority Budget Shows: Salaries, Benefits For Prisoners, Released Prisoners Several Times Higher Than Welfare For Needy
2017 Palestinian Authority Budget Shows: Salaries, Benefits For...
In Egypt, Clashes Between The Institution Of The Presidency And The Institution Of Al-Azhar In Egypt, Clashes Between The Institution Of The Presidency And The Institution Of Al-Azhar
In Egypt, Clashes Between The Institution Of The Presidency And The...
Discussion Of Iranian Violations Of JCPOA Is Futile; The Inspection Procedure Designed By The Obama Administration Precludes Actual Inspection And Proof Of Violations Discussion Of Iranian Violations Of JCPOA Is Futile; The Inspection Procedure Designed By The Obama Administration Precludes Actual Inspection And Proof Of Violations
Discussion Of Iranian Violations Of JCPOA Is Futile; The Inspection...
Islamic State May Be Eyeing Balkans As Next Area Of Influence: Local Support, Proximity To Western Europe, Notorious Network of Arms Trafficking Make Region An Attractive Option Islamic State May Be Eyeing Balkans As Next Area Of Influence: Local Support, Proximity To Western Europe, Notorious Network of Arms Trafficking Make Region An Attractive Option
Islamic State May Be Eyeing Balkans As Next Area Of Influence: Local...
Dispute Over Takfir Rocks Islamic State Dispute Over Takfir Rocks Islamic State
Dispute Over Takfir Rocks Islamic State
The Jaish Khalid bin Al-Walid Organization – ISIS Branch In Southwestern Syria In All But Name The Jaish Khalid bin Al-Walid Organization – ISIS Branch In Southwestern Syria In All But Name
The Jaish Khalid bin Al-Walid Organization – ISIS Branch In Southwestern...
Female Iraqi MP's Proposal To Enshrine Polygamy In Law Causes Public Uproar In The Country Female Iraqi MP's Proposal To Enshrine Polygamy In Law Causes Public Uproar In The Country
Female Iraqi MP's Proposal To Enshrine Polygamy In Law Causes...
At This Stage, The Trump Administration Consents To Iran's Regional Expansion, Exchanges Messages Seeking An Understanding With Iran; Qatar Crisis, Escalation Of Conflict Between Iran And Its Axis And Saudi-Sunni Camp Are Outcome Of U.S.'s Incoherent Dual Policy At This Stage, The Trump Administration Consents To Iran's Regional Expansion, Exchanges Messages Seeking An Understanding With Iran; Qatar Crisis, Escalation Of Conflict Between Iran And Its Axis And Saudi-Sunni Camp Are Outcome Of U.S.'s Incoherent Dual Policy
At This Stage, The Trump Administration Consents To Iran's Regional...
Palestinian Authority, PLO Officials: Allowances To Prisoners Will Continue; 'This Issue Is Not Subject To U.S.-Israeli Extortion' Palestinian Authority, PLO Officials: Allowances To Prisoners Will Continue; 'This Issue Is Not Subject To U.S.-Israeli Extortion'
Palestinian Authority, PLO Officials: Allowances To Prisoners Will...
WARNING: GRAPHIC Testing YouTube's 'Promotes Terrorism' Flagging Feature Part IV: Platform Features Videos Celebrating Martyrs And Martyrdom By Al-Qaeda, ISIS, And Other Jihadi Organizations And Supporters Worldwide WARNING: GRAPHIC Testing YouTube's 'Promotes Terrorism' Flagging Feature Part IV: Platform Features Videos Celebrating Martyrs And Martyrdom By Al-Qaeda, ISIS, And Other Jihadi Organizations And Supporters Worldwide
WARNING: GRAPHIC Testing YouTube's 'Promotes Terrorism'...
Resistance Axis Forces Directly Threaten U.S.: We Are On The Brink Of War On Syria-Iraq Border; The U.S. Will Pay Dearly If It Acts Against Us In Syria Resistance Axis Forces Directly Threaten U.S.: We Are On The Brink Of War On Syria-Iraq Border; The U.S. Will Pay Dearly If It Acts Against Us In Syria
Resistance Axis Forces Directly Threaten U.S.: We Are On The Brink Of...
ISIS Sinai And Its Relations With The Local Population – Part III: Spreading ISIS Ideology And The Fight Against Sufism ISIS Sinai And Its Relations With The Local Population – Part III: Spreading ISIS Ideology And The Fight Against Sufism
ISIS Sinai And Its Relations With The Local Population – Part III:...
Legacy Of Extremist Michigan Cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril – Beloved By ISIS Militants And Supporters – Lives On Despite Court-Ordered Social Media Ban Legacy Of Extremist Michigan Cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril – Beloved By ISIS Militants And Supporters – Lives On Despite Court-Ordered Social Media Ban
Legacy Of Extremist Michigan Cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril – Beloved By ISIS...
Palestinian Authority, Fatah Lead Campaign Of Solidarity With And Glorification Of Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoners, Including Murderers Of Israeli Civilians After Oslo Accords Palestinian Authority, Fatah Lead Campaign Of Solidarity With And Glorification Of Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoners, Including Murderers Of Israeli Civilians After Oslo Accords
Palestinian Authority, Fatah Lead Campaign Of Solidarity With And...
Iran's Presidential Election And The Trump Administration's Emerging Shift Towards The Iranian Regime Iran's Presidential Election And The Trump Administration's Emerging Shift Towards The Iranian Regime
Iran's Presidential Election And The Trump Administration's...
The Saudi Royal Decree Easing Guardianship Requirements For Women, And Responses To It In Saudi Arabia The Saudi Royal Decree Easing Guardianship Requirements For Women, And Responses To It In Saudi Arabia
The Saudi Royal Decree Easing Guardianship Requirements For Women, And...
Uproar In The Gulf Following Alleged Statements By Qatari Emir Condemning Gulf States, Praising Iran, Hizbullah, Muslim Brotherhood And Hamas Uproar In The Gulf Following Alleged Statements By Qatari Emir Condemning Gulf States, Praising Iran, Hizbullah, Muslim Brotherhood And Hamas
Uproar In The Gulf Following Alleged Statements By Qatari Emir...
Iran Tests The Trump Administration Iran Tests The Trump Administration
Iran Tests The Trump Administration
Hamas Policy Document: Palestinian State In 1967 Borders Is 'National, Agreed-upon and Joint Formula' By Hamas, PLO – Yet Armed Struggle Will Continue, And Palestine Extends From River To Sea Hamas Policy Document: Palestinian State In 1967 Borders Is 'National, Agreed-upon and Joint Formula' By Hamas, PLO – Yet Armed Struggle Will Continue, And Palestine Extends From River To Sea
Hamas Policy Document: Palestinian State In 1967 Borders Is '...
ISIS Sinai And Its Relations With The Local Population – Part II: Establishing ISIS Rule In Sinai – Enforcing Islamic Law ISIS Sinai And Its Relations With The Local Population – Part II: Establishing ISIS Rule In Sinai – Enforcing Islamic Law
ISIS Sinai And Its Relations With The Local Population – Part II:...
Jordanian Journalists: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Young Jordanians Support ISIS – And The Authorities Aren't Dealing With It Jordanian Journalists: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Young Jordanians Support ISIS – And The Authorities Aren't Dealing With It
Jordanian Journalists: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Young Jordanians Support...
Islamist Extremists and ISIS Fighters Active On English-Language Islamic Marriage Website, Including Specially Designated Global Terrorist From New Zealand Islamist Extremists and ISIS Fighters Active On English-Language Islamic Marriage Website, Including Specially Designated Global Terrorist From New Zealand
Islamist Extremists and ISIS Fighters Active On English-Language Islamic...
ISIS In Sinai And Its Relations With The Local Population – Part I ISIS In Sinai And Its Relations With The Local Population – Part I
ISIS In Sinai And Its Relations With The Local Population – Part I
UNRWA Working To Amend Curricula In Its West Bank And Gaza Schools; PA, Hamas Oppose This UNRWA Working To Amend Curricula In Its West Bank And Gaza Schools; PA, Hamas Oppose This
UNRWA Working To Amend Curricula In Its West Bank And Gaza Schools; PA,...
Iran Will Not Cancel The JCPOA – Because It Grants Iran Nuclear State Status And Is A Western Guarantee For The Regime's Survival Iran Will Not Cancel The JCPOA – Because It Grants Iran Nuclear State Status And Is A Western Guarantee For The Regime's Survival
Iran Will Not Cancel The JCPOA – Because It Grants Iran Nuclear State...
'A Lion Does Not Eat Carrion': ISIS's Message To The Istanbul New Year's Eve Nightclub Killer 'A Lion Does Not Eat Carrion': ISIS's Message To The Istanbul New Year's Eve Nightclub Killer
'A Lion Does Not Eat Carrion': ISIS's Message To The...
Palestinian Campaign To Sue Britain, Demand Reparation For Balfour Declaration Palestinian Campaign To Sue Britain, Demand Reparation For Balfour Declaration
Palestinian Campaign To Sue Britain, Demand Reparation For Balfour...
Gaza Faction Video Features Production of 120 mm Mortar Bombs: "The Enemy Is Within Range of Our Shells" Gaza Faction Video Features Production of 120 mm Mortar Bombs: "The Enemy Is Within Range of Our Shells"
Gaza Faction Video Features Production of 120 mm Mortar Bombs: "The......
Abbas Zaki, Fatah Central Committee: Now the Knife Revolution Is Over, Israel Spreads Corruption, Wreaks Destruction Abbas Zaki, Fatah Central Committee: Now the Knife Revolution Is Over, Israel Spreads Corruption, Wreaks Destruction
Abbas Zaki, Fatah Central Committee: Now the Knife Revolution Is Over,......
Egyptian MP Nashwa Al-Dib: Abolish the "Shameful" Peace Accords; Zionists Have Been "Sucking the Blood of the Children" Egyptian MP Nashwa Al-Dib: Abolish the "Shameful" Peace Accords; Zionists Have Been "Sucking the Blood of the Children"
Egyptian MP Nashwa Al-Dib: Abolish the "Shameful" Peace......
Syria-Based Jihadi Cleric 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini Celebrates Downing Of Russian Fighter Jet In Idlib Syria-Based Jihadi Cleric 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini Celebrates Downing Of Russian Fighter Jet In Idlib
Syria-Based Jihadi Cleric 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini Celebrates Downing......
Holocaust Denial by Egyptian TV Host: It Is the "Greatest Lie in History"; Gas Chambers Were Used to Disinfect Clothes Holocaust Denial by Egyptian TV Host: It Is the "Greatest Lie in History"; Gas Chambers Were Used to Disinfect Clothes
Holocaust Denial by Egyptian TV Host: It Is the "Greatest Lie in......
Bereaved Dutch-Moroccan Father Whose Family Joined ISIS in Syria: Not a Day Goes By When I Don’t Cry Bereaved Dutch-Moroccan Father Whose Family Joined ISIS in Syria: Not a Day Goes By When I Don’t Cry
Bereaved Dutch-Moroccan Father Whose Family Joined ISIS in Syria: Not a......
Triplets Born in Gaza Given Names Jerusalem, Capital, and Palestine in the Wake of President Trump’s Declaration Triplets Born in Gaza Given Names Jerusalem, Capital, and Palestine in the Wake of President Trump’s Declaration
Triplets Born in Gaza Given Names Jerusalem, Capital, and Palestine in......
Australian Islamists Yearn for the Days of the Great Warriors of Islam: Our Children Need to Adopt Saladin As Their Role Model Instead of Superman or Batman Australian Islamists Yearn for the Days of the Great Warriors of Islam: Our Children Need to Adopt Saladin As Their Role Model Instead of Superman or Batman
Australian Islamists Yearn for the Days of the Great Warriors of Islam:......
Kuwaiti Cleric Muhammad Hammoud Al-Najdi: The Jews Behind World Wars, Brothels, and Casinos Kuwaiti Cleric Muhammad Hammoud Al-Najdi: The Jews Behind World Wars, Brothels, and Casinos
Kuwaiti Cleric Muhammad Hammoud Al-Najdi: The Jews Behind World Wars,......
Children in Song to Putin: We Are Ready for the Last Battle at Your Order! Children in Song to Putin: We Are Ready for the Last Battle at Your Order!
Children in Song to Putin: We Are Ready for the Last Battle at Your Order!...
HTS Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani in Pep Talk to Fighters on the Idlib Front: We Are Not Defeated, Jerusalem Awaits Us HTS Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani in Pep Talk to Fighters on the Idlib Front: We Are Not Defeated, Jerusalem Awaits Us
HTS Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani in Pep Talk to Fighters on the Idlib......
Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş: In Syria, Turkey Fights the U.S., Not Just Terrorists; If We Defeat America, This Will Spell the Beginning of Its End Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş: In Syria, Turkey Fights the U.S., Not Just Terrorists; If We Defeat America, This Will Spell the Beginning of Its End
Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş: In Syria, Turkey Fights the......
Iranian Leader Khamenei's Representative in Iraq Mojtaba Hosseini: Israel, That "Cancerous Tumor," Will Be Extracted in a Few Years Iranian Leader Khamenei's Representative in Iraq Mojtaba Hosseini: Israel, That "Cancerous Tumor," Will Be Extracted in a Few Years
Iranian Leader Khamenei's Representative in Iraq Mojtaba Hosseini:......
Al-Jazeera TV Report on Boom in Gaza Consumer Enterprises Al-Jazeera TV Report on Boom in Gaza Consumer Enterprises
Al-Jazeera TV Report on Boom in Gaza Consumer Enterprises
Bethlehem Demonstration: Effigies of Trump and Pence "Executed” and Torched in Protest of U.S. Freeze on UNRWA Funding Bethlehem Demonstration: Effigies of Trump and Pence "Executed” and Torched in Protest of U.S. Freeze on UNRWA Funding
Bethlehem Demonstration: Effigies of Trump and Pence "Executed” and......
Canadian Imam Munir Elkassem: MEMRI Cuts and Pastes My Sermons; Jihad is a Very Noble Principle Where We Exert Energy to Effect Goodness Canadian Imam Munir Elkassem: MEMRI Cuts and Pastes My Sermons; Jihad is a Very Noble Principle Where We Exert Energy to Effect Goodness
Canadian Imam Munir Elkassem: MEMRI Cuts and Pastes My Sermons; Jihad is......
Former Jordanian FM Kamel Abu Jaber: Jordan Did Not Give Up Sovereignty over West Bank, Should Reverse Disengagement Former Jordanian FM Kamel Abu Jaber: Jordan Did Not Give Up Sovereignty over West Bank, Should Reverse Disengagement
Former Jordanian FM Kamel Abu Jaber: Jordan Did Not Give Up Sovereignty......
Iraqi Official Hamid Al-Husseini: The Goal of the Resistance is to Preserve the Current Regimes; The Factions in Palestine Are Under the Command of Qasem Soleimani Iraqi Official Hamid Al-Husseini: The Goal of the Resistance is to Preserve the Current Regimes; The Factions in Palestine Are Under the Command of Qasem Soleimani
Iraqi Official Hamid Al-Husseini: The Goal of the Resistance is to......
Sheikh Mustafa Umar in Orange County California: People Convert to Islam Despite the Double Standards that Blame Islam and the Muslims Whenever There Is a Terrorist Incident - Archival Sheikh Mustafa Umar in Orange County California: People Convert to Islam Despite the Double Standards that Blame Islam and the Muslims Whenever There Is a Terrorist Incident - Archival
Sheikh Mustafa Umar in Orange County California: People Convert to Islam......
Senior Palestinian Cleric in Lebanon, Bassam Al-Kayed: European Jews Committed the Worst Sins; TV Host: MLK Said Jews Were Shedders of Blood, Slayers of Prophets Senior Palestinian Cleric in Lebanon, Bassam Al-Kayed: European Jews Committed the Worst Sins; TV Host: MLK Said Jews Were Shedders of Blood, Slayers of Prophets
Senior Palestinian Cleric in Lebanon, Bassam Al-Kayed: European Jews......
Moroccan Author Abdelilah Belkziz: The Jihadi Groups Were Born from the Womb of Our Society, the West Only Uses Them Moroccan Author Abdelilah Belkziz: The Jihadi Groups Were Born from the Womb of Our Society, the West Only Uses Them
Moroccan Author Abdelilah Belkziz: The Jihadi Groups Were Born from the......
Hamas Leader Mahmoud Al-Zahhar Recounts Numerous Cases of Jewish Expulsion from Europe to Demonstrate Trump’s "Hypocrisy" Hamas Leader Mahmoud Al-Zahhar Recounts Numerous Cases of Jewish Expulsion from Europe to Demonstrate Trump’s "Hypocrisy"
Hamas Leader Mahmoud Al-Zahhar Recounts Numerous Cases of Jewish......
Iraqi Politician Sheikh Jalal Al-Din Al-Saghir: Khamenei Is Our Source of Authority, We Are Committed to the Iraqi Constitution because He Authorized It Iraqi Politician Sheikh Jalal Al-Din Al-Saghir: Khamenei Is Our Source of Authority, We Are Committed to the Iraqi Constitution because He Authorized It
Iraqi Politician Sheikh Jalal Al-Din Al-Saghir: Khamenei Is Our Source......
Palestinian Activists in Bethlehem Burn Posters of VP Pence to Protest His Visit Palestinian Activists in Bethlehem Burn Posters of VP Pence to Protest His Visit
Palestinian Activists in Bethlehem Burn Posters of VP Pence to Protest......
Egyptian Historian Bassam El Shammaa: The Jews Killed and Tortured Germans in a "Counter Holocaust" Egyptian Historian Bassam El Shammaa: The Jews Killed and Tortured Germans in a "Counter Holocaust"
Egyptian Historian Bassam El Shammaa: The Jews Killed and Tortured......
Spokesman for Gaza Refugees Hassan Jibril Following Cut of U.S. Funding for UNRWA: American and Israeli Interests in the Region Will Be Affected by This Spokesman for Gaza Refugees Hassan Jibril Following Cut of U.S. Funding for UNRWA: American and Israeli Interests in the Region Will Be Affected by This
Spokesman for Gaza Refugees Hassan Jibril Following Cut of U.S. Funding......
Tennessee Imam AhmedulHadi Sharif in the Wake of Lower Manhattan Vehicular Terror Attack: Dhimmi Lives Are Sacred; Victims Were Candidates for Islam Tennessee Imam AhmedulHadi Sharif in the Wake of Lower Manhattan Vehicular Terror Attack: Dhimmi Lives Are Sacred; Victims Were Candidates for Islam
Tennessee Imam AhmedulHadi Sharif in the Wake of Lower Manhattan......
Iranian MP Mojtaba Zolnour: Nothing Will Be Left of Israel following the First Wave of Hizbullah Missiles Iranian MP Mojtaba Zolnour: Nothing Will Be Left of Israel following the First Wave of Hizbullah Missiles
Iranian MP Mojtaba Zolnour: Nothing Will Be Left of Israel following the......
In New Video, Russian-Speaking ISIS Fighter Declares New "Battalion," Threatens Terrorist Attacks in Russia In New Video, Russian-Speaking ISIS Fighter Declares New "Battalion," Threatens Terrorist Attacks in Russia
In New Video, Russian-Speaking ISIS Fighter Declares New "Battalion......
Moroccan Writer Ahmed Assid: Some Islamic Texts Should Be Nullified and Abandoned, They Pertain to a Context that No Longer Exists Moroccan Writer Ahmed Assid: Some Islamic Texts Should Be Nullified and Abandoned, They Pertain to a Context that No Longer Exists
Moroccan Writer Ahmed Assid: Some Islamic Texts Should Be Nullified and......
Kuwaiti Political Science Professor Shafeeq Ghabra in Anti-American, Anti-Israeli Tirade: Their Strategy Is to Destroy, to the Point that You Forget Your Own Name Kuwaiti Political Science Professor Shafeeq Ghabra in Anti-American, Anti-Israeli Tirade: Their Strategy Is to Destroy, to the Point that You Forget Your Own Name
Kuwaiti Political Science Professor Shafeeq Ghabra in Anti-American,......
Raleigh, NC Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: If We Do Not Awaken, the Zionists Will Destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque to Build Their Fictitious Temple Raleigh, NC Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: If We Do Not Awaken, the Zionists Will Destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque to Build Their Fictitious Temple
Raleigh, NC Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: If We Do Not Awaken, the......
Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Encourages “Armament” and “Lining Up” for Jihad: The Enemies of Allah Are Already Call Us Terrorists, So Let’s Give Them a Run for Their Money - Archival Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Encourages “Armament” and “Lining Up” for Jihad: The Enemies of Allah Are Already Call Us Terrorists, So Let’s Give Them a Run for Their Money - Archival
Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Encourages “Armament” and “Lining Up” for......
Al-Aqsa Mosque Address by Sheikh Muhammad Ayed "Abu Abdallah": We Need a Caliph with His Finger on a Nuclear Button, Like Kim Jong-un Al-Aqsa Mosque Address by Sheikh Muhammad Ayed "Abu Abdallah": We Need a Caliph with His Finger on a Nuclear Button, Like Kim Jong-un
Al-Aqsa Mosque Address by Sheikh Muhammad Ayed "Abu Abdallah":......
Gaza University Lecturer and Hamas TV Host Iyad Abu Fanun: Love for Jihad Is in the Palestinian People's Genes Gaza University Lecturer and Hamas TV Host Iyad Abu Fanun: Love for Jihad Is in the Palestinian People's Genes
Gaza University Lecturer and Hamas TV Host Iyad Abu Fanun: Love for......
Iranian Cyber Official Reza Taghipour: Letting Telegram and Instagram Take Over Our Cyberspace Was a Strategic Mistake; Telegram Provides Terrorism Instructions Iranian Cyber Official Reza Taghipour: Letting Telegram and Instagram Take Over Our Cyberspace Was a Strategic Mistake; Telegram Provides Terrorism Instructions
Iranian Cyber Official Reza Taghipour: Letting Telegram and Instagram......
Russian President Putin: Communism Is No Different from Christianity Russian President Putin: Communism Is No Different from Christianity
Russian President Putin: Communism Is No Different from Christianity
Yemeni Human Rights Activist, Teenage Girl Nada Al-Ahdal, Calls to Raise Awareness of the "Heinous Crime" of Child Marriage Yemeni Human Rights Activist, Teenage Girl Nada Al-Ahdal, Calls to Raise Awareness of the "Heinous Crime" of Child Marriage
Yemeni Human Rights Activist, Teenage Girl Nada Al-Ahdal, Calls to Raise......
Hamas Political Bureau Deputy Head Saleh Al-'Arouri: Iran Is the Only Country that Provides Real and Public Support to the Palestinian Resistance Hamas Political Bureau Deputy Head Saleh Al-'Arouri: Iran Is the Only Country that Provides Real and Public Support to the Palestinian Resistance
Hamas Political Bureau Deputy Head Saleh Al-'Arouri: Iran Is the......
Mahmoud Abbas: The PLO Should Reexamine Its Agreements with Israel; We Will No Longer Accept the U.S. as Mediator Mahmoud Abbas: The PLO Should Reexamine Its Agreements with Israel; We Will No Longer Accept the U.S. as Mediator
Mahmoud Abbas: The PLO Should Reexamine Its Agreements with Israel; We......
Birmingham U.K. Friday Sermon by Imam Asrar Rashid: Israel Should Be Reestablished in Germany Birmingham U.K. Friday Sermon by Imam Asrar Rashid: Israel Should Be Reestablished in Germany
Birmingham U.K. Friday Sermon by Imam Asrar Rashid: Israel Should Be......
Iraqi TV Channel: Former Israeli FM Livni Had Sex with Palestinian Leaders, Keeps Tapes, Blackmails Arab Officials Iraqi TV Channel: Former Israeli FM Livni Had Sex with Palestinian Leaders, Keeps Tapes, Blackmails Arab Officials
Iraqi TV Channel: Former Israeli FM Livni Had Sex with Palestinian......
Fatah Official Muhammad Al-Laham Extols Terrorist Dalal Al-Mughrabi, Suicide Bomber Ayat Al-Akhras: The Martyrs Are More Honorable Than All of Us Fatah Official Muhammad Al-Laham Extols Terrorist Dalal Al-Mughrabi, Suicide Bomber Ayat Al-Akhras: The Martyrs Are More Honorable Than All of Us
Fatah Official Muhammad Al-Laham Extols Terrorist Dalal Al-Mughrabi,......
Khartoum Friday Sermon - Imam Muhammad Abu Obeida Hassan Slams President Al-Bashir: Better to Leave of Your Own Accord Than Die on the Throne Khartoum Friday Sermon - Imam Muhammad Abu Obeida Hassan Slams President Al-Bashir: Better to Leave of Your Own Accord Than Die on the Throne
Khartoum Friday Sermon - Imam Muhammad Abu Obeida Hassan Slams President......
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Trump's "Theatrical Games of Madness" Will Not Go Unanswered Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Trump's "Theatrical Games of Madness" Will Not Go Unanswered
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Trump's "......
Political Activist Abdel-Halim Qandil: Egypt Deceived Israel, Used Terror as Pretext to Send Forces to Sinai Demilitarized Zones Political Activist Abdel-Halim Qandil: Egypt Deceived Israel, Used Terror as Pretext to Send Forces to Sinai Demilitarized Zones
Political Activist Abdel-Halim Qandil: Egypt Deceived Israel, Used......
Tehran Friday Sermon - Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami Accuses U.S. and KSA of Trying to Smuggle Weapons into Iran, Adds: We Want Locally-Administered Internet, Like in China and Russia Tehran Friday Sermon - Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami Accuses U.S. and KSA of Trying to Smuggle Weapons into Iran, Adds: We Want Locally-Administered Internet, Like in China and Russia
Tehran Friday Sermon - Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami Accuses U.S. and KSA of......
Malaysia-Based Indian Cleric Zakir Naik: In the West, They Are Selling Their Daughters in the Name of Women's Lib; Slaves in Islam Are Like Modern-Day POWs (Archival) Malaysia-Based Indian Cleric Zakir Naik: In the West, They Are Selling Their Daughters in the Name of Women's Lib; Slaves in Islam Are Like Modern-Day POWs (Archival)
Malaysia-Based Indian Cleric Zakir Naik: In the West, They Are Selling......
Former Egyptian Minister of Culture Gaber Asfour Calls to Forbid Pregnancies for People with More than Three Children Former Egyptian Minister of Culture Gaber Asfour Calls to Forbid Pregnancies for People with More than Three Children
Former Egyptian Minister of Culture Gaber Asfour Calls to Forbid......
Friday Sermon in the Raleigh Area, NC, by Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra: Haifa, Acre, Jaffa Are Muslim Land; Jews Distorted Facts about Western Wall; At the End of Time, We Will Fight the Jews Friday Sermon in the Raleigh Area, NC, by Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra: Haifa, Acre, Jaffa Are Muslim Land; Jews Distorted Facts about Western Wall; At the End of Time, We Will Fight the Jews
Friday Sermon in the Raleigh Area, NC, by Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra:......
Debate on Shiite TV Channel: The Jews Are Responsible for the Two World Wars, the Holocaust Was a Response to Their Actions Debate on Shiite TV Channel: The Jews Are Responsible for the Two World Wars, the Holocaust Was a Response to Their Actions
Debate on Shiite TV Channel: The Jews Are Responsible for the Two World......
Kuwaiti Liberal Scholar Anwar Al-Rashid: Militant Islamists Have Ruined The Region; Clerics Should Not Interfere In Politics And Talk About Jihad Kuwaiti Liberal Scholar Anwar Al-Rashid: Militant Islamists Have Ruined The Region; Clerics Should Not Interfere In Politics And Talk About Jihad
Kuwaiti Liberal Scholar Anwar Al-Rashid: Militant Islamists Have Ruined......
Hizbullah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: I Am Not Worried about Situation in Iran; I Met Fatah and Other Palestinian Factions to Discuss Support for Intifada; Large-Scale War Will Be an Opportunity to Liberate Jerusalem Hizbullah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: I Am Not Worried about Situation in Iran; I Met Fatah and Other Palestinian Factions to Discuss Support for Intifada; Large-Scale War Will Be an Opportunity to Liberate Jerusalem
Hizbullah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: I Am Not Worried about......
Iranian Protester Tears Down Poster of Ayatollah Khomeini and Curses Him, Urging Fellow Citizens to Step on the Poster Iranian Protester Tears Down Poster of Ayatollah Khomeini and Curses Him, Urging Fellow Citizens to Step on the Poster
Iranian Protester Tears Down Poster of Ayatollah Khomeini and Curses Him......
Jordanian Researcher Emad Hatabah Makes the Case for Secularism: We Must Look to the Future, Not Let Them Drag Us Back to Christ or Muhammad Jordanian Researcher Emad Hatabah Makes the Case for Secularism: We Must Look to the Future, Not Let Them Drag Us Back to Christ or Muhammad
Jordanian Researcher Emad Hatabah Makes the Case for Secularism: We Must......
Former Jordanian MP Storms Off Studio after Victim Accused Police Officer of Sexual Harassment: "You Are Tarnishing the Image of Jordanian Women" Former Jordanian MP Storms Off Studio after Victim Accused Police Officer of Sexual Harassment: "You Are Tarnishing the Image of Jordanian Women"
Former Jordanian MP Storms Off Studio after Victim Accused Police......
Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Blames Popular Uprising on Iran's Enemies: "All Those Who Oppose the Iranian Regime... Have United" Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Blames Popular Uprising on Iran's Enemies: "All Those Who Oppose the Iranian Regime... Have United"
Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Blames Popular Uprising on Iran's......
Iranian Women Defy Old Guard in Recent Protests: Be Men and Step Forward Iranian Women Defy Old Guard in Recent Protests: Be Men and Step Forward
Iranian Women Defy Old Guard in Recent Protests: Be Men and Step Forward...
Senior Iranian Official Admiral Ali Shamkhani: Protests Led by Saudi Arabia and Israel; Trump Asked to Meet Rouhani, But Was Rejected Senior Iranian Official Admiral Ali Shamkhani: Protests Led by Saudi Arabia and Israel; Trump Asked to Meet Rouhani, But Was Rejected
Senior Iranian Official Admiral Ali Shamkhani: Protests Led by Saudi......
Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Qais Khazali: The True Enemies of the Imam Mahdi are the Jews, Israelis, and Zionists Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Qais Khazali: The True Enemies of the Imam Mahdi are the Jews, Israelis, and Zionists
Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Qais Khazali: The True Enemies of the Imam......
Saudi Researcher Abdelhameed Hakeem: I Visited Jerusalem; Israeli Society Wants Peace Saudi Researcher Abdelhameed Hakeem: I Visited Jerusalem; Israeli Society Wants Peace
Saudi Researcher Abdelhameed Hakeem: I Visited Jerusalem; Israeli......
Protesters Smash Holocaust Exhibition at National Library of Tunisia: Holocaust Was a Myth and a Lie Protesters Smash Holocaust Exhibition at National Library of Tunisia: Holocaust Was a Myth and a Lie
Protesters Smash Holocaust Exhibition at National Library of Tunisia:......
Yemeni Houthi Politician Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Mahbashi Threatens to Target Saudi Oil Tankers, Turn Red Sea into "Black Sea" Yemeni Houthi Politician Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Mahbashi Threatens to Target Saudi Oil Tankers, Turn Red Sea into "Black Sea"
Yemeni Houthi Politician Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Mahbashi Threatens to Target......
Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil: We Are Not Opposed to Israel's Existence or Right to Security Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil: We Are Not Opposed to Israel's Existence or Right to Security
Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil: We Are Not Opposed to Israel......
Protests throughout Iran: Death to Khamenei! Death to IRGC! Not Gaza, Not Lebanon, We Will Give Our Lives to Iran Protests throughout Iran: Death to Khamenei! Death to IRGC! Not Gaza, Not Lebanon, We Will Give Our Lives to Iran
Protests throughout Iran: Death to Khamenei! Death to IRGC! Not Gaza,......
Houston Imam Who Cited Antisemitic Hadith in Sermon Apologizes to Anyone “Offended” or “Uncomfortable” by His Speech Houston Imam Who Cited Antisemitic Hadith in Sermon Apologizes to Anyone “Offended” or “Uncomfortable” by His Speech
Houston Imam Who Cited Antisemitic Hadith in Sermon Apologizes to Anyone......
Kids at Hamas Rally in Gaza: Trump, You Idiot, Netanyahu, You Son of a Jewish Woman, the Children of Gaza Will Trample You Underfoot Kids at Hamas Rally in Gaza: Trump, You Idiot, Netanyahu, You Son of a Jewish Woman, the Children of Gaza Will Trample You Underfoot
Kids at Hamas Rally in Gaza: Trump, You Idiot, Netanyahu, You Son of a......
Sheikh Abd Al-Qader Al-Hawajri, Spokesman for Wounded Palestinians, at Hamas Rally: May We Be Dressed in Explosive Belts, Shackled to Explosive Devices Sheikh Abd Al-Qader Al-Hawajri, Spokesman for Wounded Palestinians, at Hamas Rally: May We Be Dressed in Explosive Belts, Shackled to Explosive Devices
Sheikh Abd Al-Qader Al-Hawajri, Spokesman for Wounded Palestinians, at......
Jerusalem Friday Sermon by Sheikh "Abu Qusay" to Trump: We Will Storm Your White House, Stomp on Your Head, Kill Your Soldiers, Capture Your Land Jerusalem Friday Sermon by Sheikh "Abu Qusay" to Trump: We Will Storm Your White House, Stomp on Your Head, Kill Your Soldiers, Capture Your Land
Jerusalem Friday Sermon by Sheikh "Abu Qusay" to Trump: We......
Hamas Official Fathi Hammad to Trump: Palestine Will Be Your Graveyard Hamas Official Fathi Hammad to Trump: Palestine Will Be Your Graveyard
Hamas Official Fathi Hammad to Trump: Palestine Will Be Your Graveyard
U.S. National ISIS Fighter Vows To Raise ISIS Flag 'Over the White House,' Urges 'Brothers' To Carry Out Operations Using Knives, Guns U.S. National ISIS Fighter Vows To Raise ISIS Flag 'Over the White House,' Urges 'Brothers' To Carry Out Operations Using Knives, Guns
U.S. National ISIS Fighter Vows To Raise ISIS Flag 'Over the White......
Fatah Official Jibril Rajoub Slams President Trump at ANC Conference in South Africa, Calls for BDS Measures against Israel Fatah Official Jibril Rajoub Slams President Trump at ANC Conference in South Africa, Calls for BDS Measures against Israel
Fatah Official Jibril Rajoub Slams President Trump at ANC Conference in......

RESEARCH BY LANGUAGES

RESEARCH BY ARCHIVES

  • SPECIAL DISPATCHES

    The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) produces original translations of Middle Eastern media and distributes them, free of charge, by fax and email.

  • INQUIRY & ANALYSIS SERIES

    The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) produces original analysis based on Middle Eastern media and distributes them, free of charge, by fax and email.

  • MEMRI DAILY BRIEF

    The MEMRI DAILY BRIEF series will feature published op-eds, commentary, observations, and other unique pieces by MEMRI staff.

  • SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS

    The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) issues special announcements of new features, updates, and unique releases.

  • SPECIAL ALERTS

    The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) Special Alerts.

  • SPECIAL REPORTS

    The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) produces In-Depth studies of Middle East Affairs and distributes them, free of charge, by fax and email.