This Week, U.S. State Department Designated Jawad Nasrallah, Son Of Hizbullah Leader, A Terrorist; In MEMRI TV Clip Of 2007 Interview He Stated: 'The Most Honorable Death' Is To Be 'Martyred For The Sake Of Allah, Especially... At The Hands Of The Zionists' – From The MEMRI Archives

On November 13, 2018, Jawad Nasrallah, the son of Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was designated a terrorist by the U.S. State Department, which also accused him of trying to "activate a suicide bombing and shooting cell based in the West Bank" in January 2016. The State Department said that the designation sought "to deny Nasrallah... the resources to plan and carry out terrorist attacks," indicating that he would be denied access to the U.S. financial system. [i]

In a MEMRI TV translation of an interview that aired on NBN TV on June 11, 2007, Jawad Nasrallah said that "the most honorable death" was martyrdom "for the sake of Allah, especially if it is at the hands of the Zionists, the murderers of the prophets, the violators of the covenants, with all their evil characteristics." He added that by the time "our children" have grown up... [the Israelis] will be gone, eradicated."

"The Most Honorable Death" Is To Be "Martyred For The Sake Of Allah" – Especially "At The Hands Of The Zionists"

Jawad Nasrallah: "The Prophet said: The most honorable death is to die for the sake of Allah... or something to that effect. The most honorable death is when one gets martyred for the sake of Allah, especially if it is at the hands of the Zionists, the murderers of the prophets, the violators of the covenants, with all their evil characteristics."

The Israelis "Teach Their Children... That No Other People Are Human Beings And That The Whole World Is Enslaved To Them"

Interviewer: "People get the impression that many of those who join Hizbullah are children. The West criticizes this phenomenon. Is it recommended to raise children on a certain ideology, which some claim resembles that of the Nazi Party?"

Jawad Nasrallah: "First of all, can 15- or 18-year-olds be called children? Besides, when you talk to these people about Israel – what would you say about it? That it loves us? We saw pictures of [Israeli] children writing 'gifts to the children of Lebanon' on missiles and shells. They teach their children that they are the 'Chosen People,' that no other people are human beings, and that the whole world is enslaved to them. It wasn't us who came and attacked others. They attacked us."

"When Our Children Grow Up," The Israelis "Will Be Gone, Eradicated"

Jawad Nasrallah: "Are we supposed to tell the [children] they should surrender to the Israelis? What are we supposed to tell them about the people who were killed – that they were electrocuted? That their death was due to force majeure? What are we supposed to say? You should be dealing with them, rather than asking what we tell our children and what our parents told us. We have seen with our own eyes that what our parents told us was true. We will tell our children the same thing, and, Allah willing, when they grow up, they will not have to see it with their own eyes, because [the Israelis] will be gone, eradicated."