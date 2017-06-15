WARNING: GRAPHIC Testing YouTube's 'Promotes Terrorism' Flagging Feature Part IV: Platform Features Videos Celebrating Martyrs And Martyrdom By Al-Qaeda, ISIS, And Other Jihadi Organizations And Supporters Worldwide

Introduction
In January 2015, MEMRI researched and flagged YouTube videos of support for jihadi fighters and "martyrs" and "martyrdom," to test the platform's "Promotes Terrorism" flagging feature. The test was a follow-up to MEMRI research and testing of jihad and terrorism on YouTube beginning in 2009, and to a MEMRI series of reports on "YouTube – The Internet's Primary and Rapidly Expanding Jihadi Base."[1]
The Ongoing Controversy Over Google's Allowing Paid Advertising To Appear Next To Terrorist And Extremist Videos On YouTube Following the UK Terrorist Attacks
It should be noted that in mid-March 2017, major companies began halting or reducing advertising deals with YouTube owner Google because Google had allowed their brands to become intertwined with terrorist and extremist content on YouTube. These companies have, so far, included AT&T, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, the car rental company Enterprise Holdings, and drug manufacturer GSK. According to media reports, ordinary ads have been appearing alongside user-uploaded YouTube videos promoting hatred and extremism.[2]
Following the June 3, 2017 London attacks, Google came under even more pressure. On June 6, UK media reported that Google was refusing to remove from YouTube extremist, hate-filled videos that inspired the attackers.[3] The next day it was reported that Britain's three main political parties had pulled their campaign ads on YouTube because they were promoted next to extremist videos.[4]
The following report sets out the results of MEMRI's new round of testing of how effectively YouTube removes videos connected to jihad and terrorism.
MEMRI Flags Martyrdom Videos On YouTube, Observes Results
The phenomenon of jihadis posting on YouTube videos of fighters "martyred" on jihadi fronts in Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Iraq, and elsewhere has been growing for some time. Among the martyrs featured in the videos are prominent sheikhs, well-known writers on online jihadi forums, and rank-and-file fighters from many different terrorist/jihadi organizations, originating from the Middle East and other countries, including some in the West. These martyrdom YouTube videos serve multiple purposes: publicizing the martyrs' last wishes, celebrating their actions, informing the martyrs' family and friends of their deaths, and – especially – inspiring others by depicting the martyrs as heroes who should be emulated. These videos are also being disseminated by jihadis, jihadi groups, and jihadi sympathizers on social media to promote jihadi organizations.
Among the martyrdom videos on YouTube examined by MEMRI over the last two years are those showing and celebrating martyrs from jihadi fronts. It should be noted that these martyrs are also celebrated on social media, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. MEMRI has published a number of reports focusing on such content on these platforms.[5]
YouTube remains a leading repository of such videos, and they number in the thousands on the website. It should be noted that YouTube's removal of jihadi content is spotty; in the past two years it has done a good job removing ISIS videos but has neglected to remove Al-Qaeda videos, such as those of and by Anwar Al Awlaki.
The videos flagged as part of this study included those focusing on martyrs from the Muslim world. In 2015, the MEMRI CJL flagged 115 videos of martyrs, and over the past two years, it has checked on the status of the flagged videos to see what, if anything, happened to them. The results are that after two years, 69 out of 115 videos remain active, highlighting the failure of YouTube’s flagging system.
As of December 4, 2015: Of the 115 flagged, 80 (69.57%) remained active online.
As of May 19, 2016: Of the 115 flagged, 77 (66.96%) remained active online.
As of February 27, 2017: Of the 115 flagged, 69 (60%) remained active online.
MEMRI Research On Jihadi Content On YouTube Predates Spread Of Jihadi Content On Other Platforms
Within three years after MEMRI began releasing its reports on "YouTube – The Internet's Primary and Rapidly Expanding Jihadi Base," the problem had grown exponentially, to the point where YouTube finally began to address it. In 2012, MEMRI released a series of reports based on research by what was the precursor to its Cyber Jihad Lab project examining YouTube's claims that it removes jihadi videos from its platform, in particular ones that had been flagged.
This research, which predated the spread of jihadi content on Twitter, Facebook, and the encrypted messaging app Telegram, showed that YouTube had emerged as the leading website for online jihad, replacing and surpassing websites administered by jihadis themselves, primarily Al-Qaeda, which were previously the leaders in online jihadi efforts. At that time, MEMRI offered its assistance to YouTube for identifying videos that incite violence and terrorist acts, so that they could be evaluated for removal by YouTube.
MEMRI's tests of YouTube's flagging feature, as documented in a number of reports,[6] showed that the majority of the videos flagged by MEMRI were not removed and instead remained online.
Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and 9/11 attack glorification videos – 100 were flagged, 58 remained online.
Yemeni-American Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) cleric Anwar Al-Awlaki videos – 127 were flagged, 111 remained online.
Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri videos – 125 were flagged, 57 remained online.
Seven Years After MEMRI Began Its Efforts To Get Extremist Content Removed From YouTube, The Problem Has Only Gotten Worse
Seven years have passed since MEMRI first launched efforts to get jihadi content removed from YouTube. As documented by previous MEMRI reports, in 2010, MEMRI Executive Director Steven Stalinsky met with senior-level representatives from Google Inc. and YouTube, including Google's senior policy counsel and free speech attorneys from the company, to discuss the issue of jihadi videos and why they should be removed. Shortly thereafter, YouTube committed to introducing a flagging feature whereby users could flag videos to alert YouTube that they included content that "promotes terrorism."[7]
Also during this time, MEMRI worked with Members of Congress on this matter, resulting in a series of Congressional letters by Democrats and Republicans being sent to YouTube CEO Chad Hurley on September 29, 2010, and on October 24, 2010.
The following are the 115 videos of martyrs and martyrdom that MEMRI flagged on YouTube in 2015, with 69 of them remaining active as of February 27, 2017:
WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW
YouTube Martyrs – Non-Syria
- Title: A Martyr From the Taliban Laughs and Utters the Two Declarations [Of Faith] Before He is Martyred
Date: July 5, 2011
Views: 2,802,390
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exFmSXiS7tQ
- Title: Al-Muhajireen Brigade- Special Release [Dedicated to] Abu Aisha Al-Dani-Marki
Date: May 6, 2013
Views: 15,228
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBVotO3Z38E
- Title: Wonderful Song by Mujahid Abu Marya Al-Shishani in the Front Line
Date: February 12, 2014
Views: 4,695
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kw9LGGjY_GQ
- Title: Martyrs From Tunisia the Green [Land] in the Soil of Sham
Date: March 16, 2013
Views: 1,141
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=ot2Tc-bQ5qw
- Title: Strangers From Different Nationalities Who Had Been United By Islam and Jihad in Sham
Date: March 15, 2013
Views: 3,987
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UueLcwseAXs
- Title: Martyrs From Lebanon in the Land of the Syrian Revolution
Date: March 6, 2013
Views: 155
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6p1W5Lw0rQ&feature=youtu.be
- Title: The Moments When Abu Omar, the Leader of Amr Ibn Al-As Brigade was Martyred
Date: September 8, 2012
Views: 1,059,547
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5HxQ4TU4xI
- Title: Why Muslims smile during the death
Date: February 10, 2012
Views: 79,296
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0G_kiMCV3M
- Title: Look
Date: January 24, 2012
Views: 3,652
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQhIJ4LuibI
- Title: Heart Touch Smile of Shaheed
Date: October 24, 2011
Views: 21,969
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TieZwP367r0
- Title: Smile of Shaheeds
Date: October 24, 2011
Views: 7,309
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_UEmaH49p8
- Title: Mujahid smiling on Camera while he is martyred
Date: October 23, 2011
Views: 3,009
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XubaVA9I9x4
- Title: Allahu Akbar..Smiling Shaheed of Islam, Mujahid
Date: September 26, 2011
Views: 120,225
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uj6CN5pTMQU
- Title: Shaheed Never Dies - Martyred Body after 22 years
Date: January 2, 2011
Views: 2,625,964
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMM81ttEOqo
- Title: Death & Shahada
Date: January 4, 2011
Views: 786,352
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2CIh0TJs0
- Title: Shuhada (Martyrs) Of Islam-Look They Are Smiling In Death!
Date: September 22, 2009
Views: 2,122
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzG_LMg5v84
- Title: Look at the smile on the faces of martyrs
Date: July 21, 2009
Views: 9,279
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UC29goeqh1M
- Title: Shaheed; sleeping smiles (Albanian Nasheed [Islamic song])
Date: July 7, 2009
Views: 3,568
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVaeHVngRsY
- Title: Nice smile for a Shahid bi idhni allah
Date June 26, 2007
Views: 14,071
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkQfqLBYa-Q
- Title: Martyrs From The Land of Two Holy Mosques in Sham
Date: May 4, 2013
Views: 115,609
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pls-Tvb0qc
- Title: Glimpse of some JN Martyrs From Tunisia
Date: August 5, 2013
Views: 241,516
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MjDqvltsQE
- Title: Martyrs smile
Date: April 1, 2011
Views: 9,224
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PI5_zgc96Xc
- Title: Nasheed [Islamic song] Don't Say We Have Lost The Smiles of Martyrs
Date: May 1, 2010
Views: 12,918
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=np7L9VA8NsI
- Title: Idlib Martyr Abd Al-Hadi Hallaq as He Takes His Last Breath 2-3-22
Date: April 15, 2012
Views: 478,982
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrrgpmP4rAU
- Title: Doesn’t the Smile of These Martyrs Prove that Islam is True?
Date: June 23, 2009
Views: 398,862
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEccPaAuVKA
- Title: Martyr Abu Ya Hya Al-Tunsi Martyred on 16 3 2013
Date: March 18, 2013
Views: 3,813
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWQVnOzIOas
- Title: New Recording of a Chechen Mujahid While Dying and After Death
Date: August 6, 2011
Views: 162,419
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHxG6uv3iHs
- Title: Special Video Release The Falcon of Monotheist Mohammed Ganeeta
Date: July 4, 2013
Views: 3,731
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ulq6Xd-AvN4#t=710
- Title: The naughty [members of] Saiqa [forces] kill young men from Ansar Al Sharia in Libya
Date: March 7, 2014
Views: 47,762
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8dodsqhN9s
- Title: The leader who stepped aside, Abu Hamza Al Maghribi
Date: September 16, 2013
Views: 254,289
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f04x2zxmZtg
- Title: Martyr Mohammad Marshood "Al-Quds brigades" covered with his blood and missing his index finger - very painful
Date: September 25, 2013
Views: 1,293
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLf10IxQ3pk
- Title: Martyr Mohammad Sino raises his index finger reciting the Shahada before taking his [last] breath
Date: October 18, 2012
Views: 416
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqowVaB3Gd8
- Title: The martyr dies and raises his index finger the sign of monotheism
Date: March 6, 2011
Views: 290
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aejbgMb6vKw
- Title: Martyrs of Ansar Al Sharia in Yemen
Date: August 18, 2012
Views: 5,365
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUlYUSDhQjc
- Title: Martyrs of Ansar Al Sharia/Yemen
Date: July 16, 2013
Views: 14,006
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrSxEJYWnEA
- Title: Ansar Al Sharia martyrs in Yemen, New
Date: March 20, 2014
Views: 10,074
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZ_mykBolQQ
- Title: Smiling martyrs.wmv
Date: April 4, 2011
Views: 24,323
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9NnSbyTwHo
- Title: At these moments you know the worthlessness of life
Date: August 22, 2012
Views: 68,418
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6t487CTZ76s
YouTube Martyrs – Syria and Iraq
- Title: Martyr Abu Hajar Yasine Al-Maghribi who was martyred in Syria
Date: February 11, 2013
Views: 157,278
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzGZSjeuOkg
- Title: 8/11/2013 Very touching - martyrdom moment of one of the mujahideen and his recitation of shahada - Eastern suburb of Homs
Date: November 9, 2013
Views: 120,265
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnCNCWmVBrg&oref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DLnCNCWmVBrg&has_verified=1
- Title: JN, Syria martyrs land of the two Holy mosques - Video of the Saudi martyrs who fought with JN in Syria
Date: April 9, 2013
Views: 101,264
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=endscreen&v=wp5FMhpxF84&NR=14
- Title: Ras Al-Ain at death Brigade terrorists Alpha in Syria
Date: December 22, 2012
Views: 4,149
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AYTY75oDfw
- Title: Nasheed: Shaheed Wara Shaheed fi Syria
Date: February 12, 2012
Views: 25,878
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjGssNm22zw
- Title: A martyr from the salifa of Gaza smiles as he is being interred in the grave - what is the secret?
Date: June 27, 2012
Views: 117,433
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZVqylnhgag
- Title: Martyr Allah willing - Abu Osaid a lion of ISIS
Date: August 4, 2013
Views: 4,298
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ebPANvK-Es
- Title: Tabqah - Martyr Mohammad Al-Ghadban Adu Osaid - very touching
Date: March 17, 2013
Views: 301
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4WFP9Ckf3g
- Title: Promo for hero martyr Anas Al-Mifa' field leader of Huthifa Ibn Alyaman Brigade
Date: September 19, 2013
Views: 1,523
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VWb2-xH_M8
- Title: This brother, an ISIS [fighter] martyr in Aleppo, was killed by Liwa-Al-Tawheed after being deceived and betrayed
Date: October 19, 2013
Views: 4,941
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XY4p4Eqz_k
- Title: Why do martyrs smile?! Martyrs of Syria
Date: June 30, 2013
Views: 36,866
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aa6w1XgamUs
- Title: Syria's martyrs are smiling Allah Akbar
Date: February 20, 2013
Views: 34,698
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwmEW5WjqTE
- Title: Al-Kindi Hospital in Aleppo 01/06/2013 pulling out the body of martyr Abu Yahya Al-Masri
Date: January 6, 2013
Views: 2,016
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJ4Z0jih2iU
- Title: FNN-Syria-Martyr (Mohammad Muwaffaq a'ashour) killed by an Assad sniper shot 31-1-2012
Date: April 23, 2013
Views: 174
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiEZQRDPVF
- Title: FNN +21 WARNING GRAPHIC Syria Martyr Ali Khalaf of Mujahideen al Sham Brigade
Date: October 27, 2012
Views: 1,483
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VZj9e-p8bU
- Title: Syria, Idlib. A martyr killed by Syrian army 11.
Date: August 10, 2011
Views: 1,274
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GF9nCRJjYBo
- Title: Syria, Martyr Ahmad Hamada Killed by Assad Brutal Gangs. 3-3-2012
Date: March 9, 2012
Views: 700
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kS2D-idZ4ds
- Title: Martyr Ahmad Hamada Ali al Miqdad Abu Moutasem
Date: November 9, 2012
Views: 87
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iW1ZevBzMPk
- Title: FNN-Syria-Martyr (Mohammad Fayyadh Al Sabbagh)
Date: April 13, 2013
Views: 1,746
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqymljc05uY
- Title: FNN Syria The martyr Hmzeh Abdul Latif 9 8 2012
Date: August 10, 2012
Views: 256
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mq5fymhq0rs
- Title: Aleppo-Huraitan-Martyr Mohammad Suhaib raising his index finger while reciting the Shahada [declaration of faith] 6-4-2012
Date: April 7, 2012
Views: 256
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irgTs3-sFWs
- Title: Homs-jab Al-jandali, Martyr Abd Al-Hameed Al-Abrash 30 1 2012
Date: February 1, 2012
Views: 488
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPTyOlH75u0
- Title: Nasheed [Islamic song] ISIS martyrs
Date: May 26, 2014
Views: 1,712
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwR_0ZbeyR8
- Title: ISIS Martyrs who were killed by the Sahawat
Date: January 16, 2014
Views: 43,216
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DV6fnL27ts
- Title: 18+ Martyrs of Al-Hijra to Allah brigades who were killed by ISIS in the suburb of Latakia
Date: November 16, 2013
Views: 6,335
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60tcqdEeMQc
- Title: ISIS martyrs - may Allah accept them
Date: January 17, 2014
Views: 10,506
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myiTNGxUWKQ
- Title: "Where are our days" by the voice of one of the lions of ISIS
Date: March 2, 2014
Views: 111,254
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DAVqn9fdjI
- Title: A martyr from ISIS in the mountains of Sinjar
Date: October 24, 2014
Views: 96,875
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DS-Pp_JDRX0
- Title: A martyr looking at paradise - ISIS
Date: June 22, 2015
Views: 20,882
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WArR8hoAzNI
- Title: A martyr, Allah willing, from ISIS
Date: December 30, 2014
Views: 24,936
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5br1B-Kh-8M
- Title: A martyr from the Islamic State [martyred] in prostration to Allah
Date: January 20, 2014
Views: 6,356
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piPmkcupYI4
- Title: EMOTIONAL | Mujahid meets Angel of Death ᴴᴰ | Dawah4Dunya
Date: September 20, 2014
Views: 13,797
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3zqxAydIb4
- Title: From the miracles of mujahideen / a martyr's smile
Date: January 14, 2011
Views: 575,326
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drDpBI72QDA
- Title: Martyr Physician Hussein Mohammad Al-Salibi
Date: August 16, 2012
Views: 1,343
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1Cuv90JUMw
- Title: Brave Martyr Ayman Al-Draji
Date: August 4, 2013
Views: 2,286
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JkQH2GYoMU
- Title: Story of the Martyr IA - Abu Hafs Al Pakistani
Date: May 18, 2014
Views: 2,007
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8J88VBouPQ
- Title: In The Hearts Of Green Birds [Martyrdom Stories of foreign Mujahideen killed in Bosnia]
Date: March 3, 2013
Views: 2,872
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xd2y6LGCHPU
- Title: Shuhadaa ul Bosna 2 - Martyrs of Bosnia 2
Date: March 5, 2013
Views: 7,229
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FNqvitHEJ0
- Title: Shuhadaa ul Bosna 1 - Martyrs of Bosnia 1
Date: March 5, 2013
Views: 10,117
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OaVoOt3GPM
- Title: Syria, Homs, Martyr Jihad Atfih was killed in massacre was made by Assad's gangs, Feb 4, 2012
Date: February 4, 2012
Views: 1,329
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arNg7v44fXM
- Title: (08-11-12) Areeha | Idlib | (+18) Martyr Jihad Adeeb Hammoud Murdered by Regime Forces
Date: August 11, 2012
Views: 2,787
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vybxTGseioc
- Title: [28] Martyr of torture Jihad Suleiman Ledi -Hims- 06/11/2011
Date: November 19, 2011
Views: 1,330
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohhhgdo31Pg
- Title: Promo (revised) Wonderful and Touching Clip of the Noble Martyrs of Soiida
Date: September 8, 2012
Views: 764
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw7ecUACsbM
- Title: Caravans of Martyrs - The Knights of Islam
Date: April 17, 2015
Views: 5,136
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JobG-T-fzpo
- Title: Moroccan Martyrs
Date: November 14, 2014
Views: 44,755
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ln_tzdl5AbQ
- Title: Look at the Miracle of the Martyrs of the Islamic State
Date: October 8, 2015
Views: 30,132
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fP6LT3fMlwU
- Title: Ma'arrat Al-No'man- Martyr Abu Mujahid Taking His Final Breaths
Date: January 19, 2013
Views: 185,240
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLq_DnRjLco
- Title: To Allah's Paradise Escort the Martyr: Photos of Libyan Martyr in Land of Sham
Date: April 28, 2013
Views: 17,800
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CCEy4jL0Ek&feature=youtu.be
- Title: Martyrs of the Salafi Jihadi [group] in Gaza
Date: April 18, 2013
Views: 17,976 - The salafiya-jihadiya in Gaza Date: a 28:48 minutes video presenting its martyrs and its method
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xc3eo_4krMA
- Title: A Gazan Salafi Martyr Who Had Been Martyred in The Ranks of JN in Syria
Date: March 14, 2013
Views 15,961
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbiXpyUumAs
- Title: Video of the Martyrs of the Al-Fajr Islamic Movement
Date: January 31, 2013
Views: 4,068
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiFaDd_KAlg
- Title: Shaheed Smile
Date: October 24, 2013
Views: 34,994
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1CjDGXbYWY
- Title: Why Do These Men Smile at the Time of Death?
Date: July 31, 2013
Views: 1,876,097
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ICd5CBu78M
- Title: Jihad in Chechnya…Allah Akbar - Video about Martyrs You Should Watch
Date: March 24, 2009
Views: 86,206
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=010jc76haoQ
- Title: For the First Time - Lost Film (Shankay Battle) Led by Abu Al-Laith
Date: June 29, 2012
Views: 483,528
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7-MaQjLvfg
- Title: Martyrdom of Abd Al-Hakeem Al-Muwwahid
Date: August 4, 2013
Views: 154,260
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJDckFIi8qo
- Title: Why Do the Members of Al-Qaeda Smile When they Die?
Date: June 6, 2010
Views: 211,458
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uaXrZXBbaO0
- Title: Martyrdom Operation
Date: February 23, 2012
Views: 2,951
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUeT4lapL7A
- Title: Mujahideen Message to the Imams of The Two Holy Mosques
Date: September 9, 2013
Views: 309
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQrxusFgzPs&list=UUdciyxrHzI-HUXhQLP_T7Yg
- Title: Photos From the Land of Epics
Date: January 16, 2014
Views: 16,799
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQxbRx9_pkw
- Title: Martyrdom Moment of Mujahid Mazin Haj Boikri
Date: January 29, 2013
Views: 50,275 views
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHgapTWDYw8
- Title: Ansar Al Sharia Photos of Martyrs
Date: April 13, 2014
Views: 1,726
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9JB3VX0CZA
- Title: Ansar Al Sharia Martyrs (Libyan Rebels) May Allah Accept Them
Date: August 29, 2014
Views: 210
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLIMAkaEWjM
- Title: Died While Praying. Chechen Martyrs
Date: June 22, 2012
Views: 2,741
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGGoO7rWdCc
- Title: Moroccans in Syria. Photos From the Land of Epics
Date: November 28, 2013
Views: 117,642
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ty0dGdKx7ns
- Title: Syrian smiling dead from free Syrian Army
Date: February 18, 2013
Views: 59,108
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkoT4pwgVdw
- Title: The Mujahid Sheikh Idris Sweyd Who Delivered the Friday Sermon Fought and Was Martyred
Date: June 24, 2012
Views: 2,946
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmyHBVA8Xgw
- Title: Light and Fire Series
Date: October 30, 2013
Views: 27,467
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=0vP8EzdL6z0
- Title: The Golden Release - The Battle for Liberating 12 Alawite Villages in Latakia
Date: November 4, 2013
Views: 21,689
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fl5-XpdBZzU
- Title: FNN Syria martyr Yaser Abu Bakr prayer in his last moments
Date: August 12, 2012
Views: 13,359
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldWYJz56j_0
- Title: An ISIS Martyr
Date: September 5, 2014
Views: 944
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIQ-4sTaZl4
- Title: ISIS Martyrs
Date: May 3, 2014
Views: 3,030
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPoeUV60qDo
- Title: ISIS Martyrs Immigrants who Were Killed After Being Betrayed and Deceived
Date: January 15, 2014
Views: 32,343
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pca_b-EV3c
- Title: A Number of Martyrs of the Islamic State In Iraq and Sham
Date: August 18, 2013
Views: 17,138
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zZIigpDnmA
- Title: Photos of Smiling Martyrs of the Islamic State, Who Rebelled Against the International Order
Date: September 23, 2014
Views: 11,807
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUgU9k0mLDI
- Title: Martyrs of the Islamic State
Date: May 30, 2014
Views: 861
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABipgHuYbmg
- Title: The Free Syrian Army and Jabhat Al-Nusra Kill and Disfigured Bodies of ISIS Martyrs
Date: February 23, 2014
Views: 824
Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hWuK7JqBxw
[1] See: MEMRI Inquiry & Analysis, Part I – Deleting Online Jihad and the Case of Anwar Al-Awlaki: Nearly Three Million Viewings of Al-Awlaki's YouTube Videos – Included Would-Be Christmas Airplane Bomber, Fort Hood Shooter, 7/7 London Bomber, and Would-Be Fort Dix Bombers, December 31, 2009; MEMRI Inquiry and Analysis No. 606, YouTube – The Internet's Primary and Rapidly Expanding Jihadi Base: Part II: A Look At Al-Awlaki's Followers' YouTube Pages, May 3, 2010; MEMRI Inquiry and Analysis No. 621, YouTube – The Internet's Primary and Rapidly Expanding Jihadi Base – Part III: Despite Removal Efforts, Taliban YouTube Page - Promising Terror Attacks on U.S. Cities Remains Active, July 1, 2010; MEMRI Inquiry and Analysis No. 632, YouTube – The Internet's Primary and Rapidly Expanding Jihadi Base - Part IV: Young American YouTube Follower of Anwar Al-Awlaki on the Ground Zero Mosque and 9/11: 'America Reaps What It Sows'; 'You Pretend Like the World Trade Center and the Pentagon Was a Daycare Center or a Maternity Ward; If the People Who Did 9/11 Wanted To Kill Innocent People, They Would Have Bombed a School… Church… Daycare Center,' August 28, 2010; MEMRI Inquiry and Analysis No. 649, Part V: YouTube – The Internet's Primary and Rapidly Expanding Jihadi Base: One Year Later on YouTube – Anwar Al-Awlaki's Presence Expands, Al-Qaeda Goes Viral, Jihadists Post Thousands of Videos of Killing of U.S. Troops; European Jihadists Also Embrace YouTube, December 17, 2010; MEMRI Inquiry and Analysis No. 902, MEMRI Tests YouTube's Flagging Feature For Videos Of Yemeni-American Al-Qaeda Leader Anwar Al-Awlaki, One Year After His Death – The Results: 111 Out Of 127 Remain Active, November 30, 2012.
[5] See, for example: Twitter: MEMRI Inquiry and Analysis No. 939, Faces Of Death: On Twitter, Jihadis Distribute Photos Of 'Martyrs,' February 22, 2013; Instagram: MEMRI Inquiry and Analysis No. 948, Online Jihadis Embrace Instagram (Warning: Graphic Images), March 14, 2013; Facebook: MEMRI Inquiry and Analysis No. 958, Facebook Page Documents Foreigners Who Come To Syria From Western Countries To Fight The Regime, April 23, 2013.
[6] See, for example: Part 1: Testing YouTube's 'Promotes Terrorism' Flagging Feature For Videos Of Osama Bin Laden, 9/11, Al-Qaeda – The Results: 58 Of 100 Remain Active, September 11, 2012; Part 2: MEMRI Tests YouTube's Flagging Feature For Videos By And Of Yemeni-American Al-Qaeda Leader Anwar Al-Awlaki, One Year After His Death – The Results: 111 Out Of 127 Remain Active, November 30, 2012; Part 3: YouTube Questioned In U.K. House Of Commons Over Keeping Terrorism-Promoting Videos Active On Its Website; Of 125 Videos Of Al-Qaeda Commander Al-Zawahiri Flagged On YouTube By MEMRI, YouTube Keeps 57 Active, April 29, 2013.