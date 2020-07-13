memri
July 13, 2020 Special Dispatch No. 8838

Ultranationalist Duma Faction Head Zhirinovsky Predicts That Russia Will Rule The World, And Europe And US Will Be Flattened By 2-3 Rockets

July 13, 2020
Russia | Special Dispatch No. 8838


Vladimir Zhirinovsky (Source: Ria.ru)

In an interview with the well-known Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the ultranationalist politician, who heads the "Liberal-Democratic" party in the Russian Duma (a party that he founded a few months prior to the collapse of the Soviet Union that has been called neither liberal nor democratic) made the following prediction: "It will be the end of America. It will be the end of Europe. Russian will rule the world because we have the strongest army in the world. We can flatten half the planet and you will not understand anything. If you fall asleep in the evening, you will not be around in the morning. And, the Americans will not understand what happened. They too will not be around. Do you not understand that this is the 21st century? Infantry is not needed, two-three rockets and that is all."[1]

Zhirinovsky may be considered a loose cannon, who makes outlandish outbursts, possibly with a view to keeping himself in the public's eye. However, complacency with a nuclear war that would destroy America occasionally crops up elsewhere in Russia. On February 23, 2019, the St. Petersburg concert choir, performing at the prestigious St. Isaac's Cathedral performed a song celebrating a Russian submarine laden with 100 megaton nuclear weapons. Washington was targeted, and the submariners were exhorted to "burn in half the land of the adversary" to the accompaniment of a merry troo-lah-lah.[2]

Latest Reports

July 13, 2020

Professor Wang Yiwei On Official Chinese TV In Arabic: America Is Opposing The Progress Of Humanity; The WHO Must Enjoy Higher Stature, U.N. Must Be A Center Of The World Order

July 13, 2020
By: Dr. Nimrod Raphaeli

Water Crisis In Iraq: The Growing Danger Of Desertification

July 13, 2020

Russia's Vote On The Constitutional Amendments – A Putin Triumph, An Electoral Fraud, Or A Step Towards A More Balanced Political System?

View More

Share this Report:

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN

Contribute