Turkish Commentators On Turkey's Invasion Of Northeast Syria: Turkey Stood Tall And Crusaders Fell To Their Knees; Turkey Delivered Ottoman Slap To Insolent U.S.; Our Decisive Manner Pressed U.S. Into Corner, Gave Us Everything We Wanted

In an October 19, 2019 article titled "Turkey Stood Tall And The Crusaders Fell To Their Knees!"[1]in Turkey's Yeni Akit daily, Turkish journalist Harun Sekmen said of Turkey's recent invasion of northeast Syria that "Turkey, under the leadership of commander-in-chief [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan, delivered an Ottoman slap to the insolent U.S.... and to the Crusader world... With this success, our country announced to the whole cosmos that it is both a regional and a global power." Sekmen quoted Turkish professor Dr. Gökmen Kantar as saying: "Our country's decisive manner pressed the U.S. into a corner and gave us everything we wanted." Regarding the 120-hour ceasefire in the invasion to which the Turkish and U.S. governments agreed on October 17,[2] Sekmen quoted journalist Murat Akan as saying: "'Turkey did not take a step back. On the contrary, a time limit has been given to the United States. Turkey has become a country that makes its voice heard. Turkey's hand has become stronger in every way. After this, the Syria issue cannot be solved without Turkey."

"Turkey, Under The Leadership Of Commander-In-Chief Erdoğan, Delivered An Ottoman Slap To The Insolent U.S.... And To The Crusader World"

"Turkey, under the leadership of commander-in-chief Erdoğan, delivered an Ottoman slap to the insolent U.S., which thinks itself to be the world police, and to the Crusader world, which came out against Operation Peace Fountain. While those who have gone mad with rage as the situation turns in our favor are panicking, experts say that we have won a historic victory. The U.S., which was panicking in the wake of Operation Peace Fountain, was forced to accept whatever Turkey said. Turkey, which reflected at the [negotiating] table its power in the field, achieved a diplomatic victory not only against the U.S. but against the whole world. With this success, our country announced to the whole cosmos that it is both a regional and a global power.

"While the American opposition and press were badmouthing the Trump administration, they commented that Erdoğan had gotten everything that he wanted. Turkey, which is doing merciless battle against the FETÖ, ISIS, PKK, PYD/YPG terror organizations, showed to friend and foe that it would display the same decisive manner, no matter the cost. Political scientists and strategists evaluated for Akit the consensus that is being reached."

"Our Country's Decisive Manner Pressed The U.S. Into A Corner And Gave Us Everything We Wanted"

"Dr. Gökmen Kantar, political scientist and member of the faculty at Namık Kemal University, said: 'Turkey overturned calculations by entering in six days places about which had been said "they cannot be entered in a month." The protection of the integrity of the Public Coalition,[3] the provision of national unity at the operation point, and Erdogan's experience in foreign policy brought this success. Turkey, with this victory, showed the whole world that all states who act jointly with terror organizations will lose.'

"Kantar, who said we taught the whole world a lesson, continued: 'Turkey showed to the U.S. and to the whole world that bartering will not be entered into with terrorist organizations. Our country's decisive manner pressed the U.S. into a corner and gave us everything we wanted. Those who say that Turkey took a step back are those who say: "Blood is flowing from the peace fountains." Those who are saddened by this success are those who seek political success by scheming in an unstable Turkey and those who are speaking secretly with the IMF.'"

"Turkey Did Not Take A Step Back – On The Contrary, A Time Limit Has Been Given To The U.S."

"Strategist Murat Akan said: 'Turkey was able to do without weapons things that it was going to do by force of arms. Turkey made [others] accept all of its theses and expectations. While our country is getting stronger in every way, a message was also sent to Russia, Iran, and Europe. The whole world saw that nobody can take a step in spite of Turkey.'

"Akan, who emphasized that all of Turkey's expectations had been realized, continued: 'Turkey did not take a step back. On the contrary, a time limit has been given to the United States. Turkey has become a country that makes its voice heard. Turkey's hand has become stronger in every way. After this, the Syria issue cannot be solved without Turkey. Its hand has become stronger against Russia, against Iran, and against Europe. It made all its theses be accepted by such a country as the U.S.'"