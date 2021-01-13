Senior PMU Official Abu Ali Al-Basri: PMU Deputy Leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Killed With IRGC Qods Force Commander Soleimani In January 2020, Masterminded 1983 Bombing Of U.S. Embassy In Kuwait

Abu Ali Al-Basri, assistant to the PMU Chief of Staff, spoke about the role played by PMU deputy leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis role in the Islamic Dawa Party's operation in Kuwait during the 1980s, on Etejah TV (Iraq) on January 2, 2021. Al-Basri said that Al-Muhandis, who was killed together with IRGC Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad in January 2020, had played a prominent role in the Iraqi group, which was connected to Iran and Lebanon. He explained that Al-Muhandis was the mastermind behind a 1983 attack the group carried out against the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait.

"Abu Mahdi [Al-Muhandis] Was One Of The Most Prominent And Influential Activists Within [The] Iraqi Group In Kuwait"

Abu Ali Al-Basri: "After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the cadres of the Islamic Dawa Party moved to Kuwait and began operating there while maintaining ties with Iraq.

"Abu Mahdi [Al-Muhandis] was one of the most prominent and influential activists within that Iraqi group in Kuwait.

"The Mastermind Behind The Plan [To Attack The American Embassy In Kuwait] Was Our Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis"

"The Iraqi group in Kuwait was contacted by the Islamic Dawa Party cadres in Iran, and by other brothers from Iran and Lebanon. Abu Mahdi was one of the most prominent members of the Iraqi group in Kuwait that coordinated the attack against American interests in Kuwait.

"The plan was to blow up explosive devices near or inside the American embassy in Kuwait.

"The attack was indeed carried out, and the mastermind behind the plan was our martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis."