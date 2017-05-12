Russian TV News Item On Rothschild Family Uses Nazi Footage

A weekend news broadcast, aired on Russia's Channel 1 on April 2, reports on the history of the Rothschild family, using Nazi propaganda footage and antisemitic caricatures. The item, which was broadcast following the death of American banker David Rockefeller, purported to shed light on another wealthy international banking dynasty, the Rothschilds. The use of Nazi propaganda footage - and moreover, without explicitly mentioning the Nazi regime - is unusual in public broadcasts on Russian media. The broadcast describes the major conspiracy theories regarding the Rothschild family, claiming that it is part of an international Jewish plot to take control of the world. The MEMRI TV clip has translated excerpts from the original news item.

'Money, which Rules the World'

Narrator: "In the days of the Internet, this old photo of a cart with four zebras usually bears the caption: What do you know about luxury? The year is 1895. Lord Walter Rothschild rides a (cart) with zebras in London's Piccadilly, violating one of the rules of his own clan, rules presumably introduced by the clan's founder Mayer Amschel: Never forget that modesty leads to riches. It is not known whether the first Rothschild actually wrote this, but there is a special gallery in the British Museum devoted to the riches of another family member, Ferdinand Rothschild - gold and precious gems. The Rothschilds made their fortune from gold, first by charging interest on gold coins of Germany's dukes, followed by major bank speculations worldwide. In fact, they have started to buy up the central banks of the European countries. There was a joke back in the 19th century: There is a British Empire, a Prussian Empire, a Russian Empire, and the Rothschilds. As a result, the Rothschilds currently hold shares of the U.S. Federal Reserve, of the Bank of England - here you see a recent visit by Queen Elizabeth - and of dozens of major banks worldwide. This is the richest, and at the same time the most mysterious, family in the world. Another rule of the Rothschilds is: Never disclose the family's assets, not in a court, nor in a will. This rule has never been violated. The estimate of the Rothschild fortune is based on rumor alone: about 3.5 trillion dollars, which is more than the British GDP."

Christoph Hörstel: "You definitely have a colossal influence if you are the world's richest family. The Rothschilds understand politics perfectly, and they know for sure what is going to happen. Two centuries ago, Gutle Schnapper, Rothschild's wife, said: 'If my husband does not want a war, there will be no war.'"

Narrator: "This is a typical modern caricature: Rothschild nourishes the CIA, MI6, and ISIS, which is banned in many countries. Beginning with Napoleon's war against Austria, they have been lending money to rival parties - both to the emperor and the Austrian army. Of course, they charged an interest rate. The Rothschilds also had interests in Russia."

Yuri Vorobievsky: "When our tzar, Nikolai II, was visiting France, one of the Rothschilds was introduced to him. Rothschild made a proposition to the tzar: We will take control over your central bank, and in exchange, we will pay off your debts. The tzar said: 'No.' Then he took a step back and said to his circle: 'I think that I have just signed my own death sentence.'"

Narrator: "Eventually, it culminated in the 1917 Revolution.

[...]

"The Rothschilds control many of the influential mass media companies: the French Libération, the British The Economist and The Daily Telegraph, and the national British broadcaster - the BBC. The head of the BBC is Marcus Agius, son-in-law of one of the Rothschilds.

[...]

"Conspiracy theory followers believe that the Rothschilds are the main driving force in a shadowy world government, which has run the world for centuries. The closed annual meetings of this government, in which they presumably determine the fate of the world, are called the Bilderberg club.

[...]

"Dozens of documentaries and several feature films have been made about this family. One of the first films was shot back in 1940, in Germany, at the UFA film studios. The main production center of the Third Reich movie industry, personally headed by Reich Propaganda Minister Goebbels, filmed a movie about a Jew - Nathan Rothschild, and his first business in England in the early 19th century."

Movie Narrator: "'This movie, which is based upon historical facts, demonstrates how the international Rothschild family paved the way for a hostile takeover of England by the Jews.'"

Actor One: "May I say that from your perspective, the world is a unified whole?"

Actor Two: "Yes. All you need is a clear vision. Let me show you something: We are in London, my brother Solomon is in Vienna, my brother Carl in Naples, and here is England."

Actor One: "And what is this?"

Actor Two: "Jerusalem."

Narrator:"This film is obviously propaganda, that is clear. By that time, Germany had fiercely bombed London, and all the Jews had been sent to ghettoes or prisons. Louis Rothschild, arrested in Vienna, also spent some time in prison, but the family raised a ransom of 200,000 dollars, and gave up its possessions in Czech metal factories. He was set free, as opposed to hundreds of thousands of other Jews. The family prefers not to dwell on that part of their history - the tamed media depicts the Rothschilds as hard-workers and philanthropists. Indeed, the main motto of the clan is what Nathan Rothschild said in 1815, when he bought up all the British stocks and then toppled the London stock exchange, when he was the first to hear from his agents of Napoleon's defeat at Waterloo. The motto is: Whoever controls information controls the world."