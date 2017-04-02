Russian TV News Item on Rothschild Family Uses Nazi Footage

Show Details

Intro:

A weekend news broadcast, aired on Russia's Channel 1 on April 2, reports on the history of the Rothschild family, using Nazi propaganda footage and antisemitic caricatures. The item, which was broadcast following the death of American banker David Rockefeller, purported to shed light on another wealthy international banking dynasty, the Rothschilds. The use of Nazi propaganda footage - and moreover, without explicitly mentioning the Nazi regime - is unusual in public broadcasts on Russian media...

