Russian Orthodox Prelate Predicts: Europe Will Turn Muslim In 30 Years, Russia In 50

The chairman of the Patriarchal Commission on Family Matters, and the Protection of Motherhood and Childhood, archpriest Dmitri Smirnov, predicted that Europe with turn Muslim in 30 years, while Russia will turn to Islam in maybe 50 years. According to the Russian Orthodox archpriest, Christians will be persecuted and will live in semi-underground. Smirnov said that Islam will prevail in the West, because Muslims are ready to sacrifice themselves in order to fight for their own values, while Westerners are just "exhausted sick people, as good as dead."

'There Is Very Little Time Left Until The Death Of The Entire Christian Civilization'

"The chairman of the Patriarchal Commission on Family Matters, and the Protection of Motherhood and Childhood, archpriest Dmitri Smirnov, predicts the imminent demise of Christian Civilization. 'There is very little time left until the death of the entire Christian Civilization. Several decades, perhaps 30 years, well, maybe in Russia it will last 50, no longer,' the priest told [Russia's] Soyuz TV channel.

"And then, he added, Christians 'will be like peas scattered across European countries.'

"'Christians will not dare stick their necks out, they will congregate in small groups and will be persecuted. The rehearsal is already underway: in Europe Christian women are being raped and murdered, and the men who are forced to protect their women, are unable to do so (while rapists are sentenced to one year probation maximum). This goes on in today's Europe, and we are next in line,' Father Dmitri asserts.

"He mentioned that Muhammad has become the most popular name for baby boys in the UK, 'that is to say, the Muslim population grows much faster,' Interfax-Religion reports.

"'In three decades, the whole Europe will turn Muslim and Christians will live in a semi-underground,' the Church representative concludes.

"Dmitri Smirnov is well-known for his controversial and sometimes shocking monologues, which the Church had to disavow more than once, stressing that the archpriest's statements do not reflect the Church's official position.

"In one of his sermons he said that 'unlike Christians, modern Muslims know God's will. And as a result, who is closer to God? That is why the future belongs to the Muslims. The future is theirs. They will inhabit the earth. Because today's Christians have no use for all this.'

"On another occasion, the archpriest asserted that Muslims observe fasts. 'During their festivals tens of thousands of young Muslim men fall down on their knees and pray to God. Where have you seen that many Orthodox men? You cannot see them anywhere at any time, only women,' he added. 'The modern Muslim is willing to die for his faith. He wraps himself with dynamite and blows himself up wherever his mullah orders him. He is prepared to sacrifice himself. He is labeled a terrorist. But his goal is not to terrify the world... And why do these young men die? Because they don't want to live in a state ruled by homosexuals. They don't want this obscene pop music. They don't want to have their values corroded, family values first of all. That's what they are dying for. They are not some 'terrorists' coming down from the mountains. Most of them have college education. Yes, they are fanatics. Why? From the word 'Thanatos' [θάνατος is the Greek word for death]. They are willing to sacrifice themselves. And we are exhausted sick people, as good as dead.'"