May 22, 2020 Special Dispatch No. 8765

Russian Ambassador To Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: Hizbullah Is Not A Terrorist Organization; It Fights Terrorism

May 22, 2020
Lebanon, Russia | Special Dispatch No. 8765

Alexander Zasypkin, the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, said in a May 18, 2020 interview on OTV (Lebanon) that Russia sees Hizbullah as an organization that fights terrorism rather than as a terrorist organization, and he condemned U.S. and Arab League resolutions regarding Hizbullah. He also condemned U.S. sanctions.[1]

"With Regard To Hizbullah, We Do Not See It As A Terrorist Organization In Any Way Whatsoever"

Alexander Zasypkin: "With regard to Hizbullah, we do not see it as a terrorist organization in any way whatsoever. On the contrary, it is an organization that fights terrorism. That's it. There is nothing more to say about this."

"Therefore, We Condemn The American Sanctions"

"Therefore, all the decisions that are made by the Americans or by the Arab League are wrong in our view, and we oppose them.

[...]

"Therefore, we condemn the American sanctions."

