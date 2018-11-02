Pompano Beach, Florida Friday Sermon By Imam Hasan Sabri: Palestine Must Be Liberated 'Even If This Leads To The Martyrdom Of Tens Of Millions Of Muslims'

In an October 12, 2018 sermon, Imam Hasan Sabri, of the Islamic Center of South Florida (ICOSF) in Pompano Beach, Florida, stated that a "believing Muslim's" position is that Palestine is "Islamic waqf land that was occupied by force" – and that it should be liberated "even if this leads to the martyrdom of tens of millions of Muslims." Sabri also said "Allah wants each and every one of you to be a man with a cause... for which he lives and dies," noting that the Palestinian cause "is being plotted against" with "the Deal of the Century." The sermon was posted on the ICOSF YouTube channel.

According to Pompano Beach elected officials, Sabri has recited invocations annually at Pompano Beach city meetings since 2005, and the ICOSF has had a peaceful, 25-year presence in the city, even serving as a polling station.[1] In September 2017, Imam Sabri was a panelist at "Interfaith and Race Relations Peace and Acceptance Conference" at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Florida. The invitation described the event as "promoting peace and acceptance for building a just community," adding that it would "highlight the importance of interfaith relations, education, and community involvement in combating racial discrimination" and that it was "a joint effort by the clergy and the education community to combat hate and bigotry across religious and racial lines."[2]

The ICOSF Facebook page lists the Islamic Center of Boca Raton (ICBR) as a related page. In June 2003, Bassem Alhalabim, an ICBR president,[3] was charged by the U.S. Commerce Department with illegally shipping a $13,000 military-grade thermal imaging device to Syria.[4]

A building that is listed as the address of the ICOSF, 507 NE 6th Street in Pompano,[5] is owned by the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT).[6] In 2007, NAIT was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorist financing case in America history, U.S. v. Holy Land Foundation, which resulted in convictions and imprisonment of several U.S.-based Hamas leaders. Then-NAIT chairman Gaddoor Saidi, now on the NAIT Board of Trustees,[7] also appeared on the government’s co-conspirator list.[8]

In January 2018, the ICOSF hosted a lecture on "Marriage and Divorce in Islam" by Izhar Khan,[9] former imam and current mufti[10] at Masjid Jamaat Al-Mumineen (MJAM) in Margate, Florida. In May 2011, Khan had been arrested and charged with six others for providing material support for the Pakistani Taliban.[11] In January 2013, after serving 20 months in the Miami Federal Detention Center, he was released when a judge determined that there was "a lack of evidence in the prosecution's material-support case against him."[12]

MEMRI has released two previous clips of Friday sermons by Sabri: Florida Friday Sermon By Imam Hasan Sabri: Atheists Are Worms In The Body Of Muslims, Germs Causing Disease To The Nation (March 23, 2018) and Florida Friday Sermon – Imam Hasan Sabri: The Only Way To Liberate Palestine, Jerusalem, And The Al-Aqsa Mosque Is The Way Of Saladin And Omar Ibn Al-Khattab (April 13, 2018). In the first, Sabri argued that atheism's roots lie in the colonial powers and the enemies of Allah, who "have an agenda of destroying this Islamic nation" and "want to keep Muslims fragmented" and "in a state of despair and a state of poverty," and "under their political and financial control, economic control." An atheist, he said, is "a worm in the body of Muslims, a germ that is causing disease and weakness to his nation." In the second,, he called the establishment of Israel a "sad comedy" carried out by the superpowers of the time "because they wanted the Muslims themselves to be humiliated." He added that the peace process would achieve nothing and that "Palestine, Al-Aqsa, and Jerusalem have one path and one way to be liberated, and that is the way of Saladin, and the way of Omar ibn Al-Khattab." Both sermons were posted on the ICOSF YouTube channel.

To view Imam Hasan Sabri's October 12, 2018 sermon, click here or below

The following is the transcript from Imam Hasan Sabri's October 12, 2018 sermon; following that are the transcripts from his March 23, 2018 and April 13, 2018 sermons.

Pompano Beach, Florida Friday Sermon By Imam Hasan Sabri: Palestine Must Be Liberated 'Even If This Leads To The Martyrdom Of Tens Of Millions Of Muslims' – October 12, 2018

"Allah Wants Each And Every One Of You To Be A Man With A Cause... For Which He Lives And Dies"; The Palestinian Cause "Is Being Plotted Against" With "The Deal Of The Century"

Imam Hasan Sabri: "Oh servants of Allah, know that Allah wants each and every one of you to be a man with a cause, rather than an animal in human form. A true human being rises above his urges and needs, and adopts the principles that he never relinquishes, regardless of the circumstances – non-negotiable principles for which he lives and dies. That is a man with a cause.

"Take the Palestinian cause, for example. It is now being plotted against with a deal they call the 'Deal of the Century.' Why do they call it a 'deal?' Because whoever is involved in this treason is not a man of principles. These are peddlers, not men with a cause. All they want are positions and jobs. That is why for them, the cause is nothing but a deal, a matter of give and take. For them, it is nothing but a deal."

A "Believing Muslim's" Position Is That Palestine Is "Islamic Waqf Land That Was Occupied By Force" – And Should Be Liberated "Even If This Leads To The Martyrdom Of Tens Of Millions Of Muslims"

"But what is the position of a believing Muslim about the Palestinian cause? That Palestine in its entirety is Islamic land, and there is no difference between what was occupied in 1948 and 1967. There is no difference between this village or that village, this city or that city. All of it is Islamic waqf land that was occupied by force. The responsibility for it lies with the entire Islamic nation, and the [Palestinians] should benefit from this land. If a land is occupied or plundered, it should be liberated from the occupiers and plunderers, even if this leads to the martyrdom of tens of millions of Muslims. This is the ruling, and there is no room for discussion or concessions."

Florida Friday Sermon By Imam Hasan Sabri: Atheists Are Worms In The Body Of Muslims, Germs Causing Disease To The Nation – March 23, 2018

"They Have An Agenda Of Destroying This Islamic Nation"

Imam Hasan Sabri: "[Atheists] always belong to minorities – national minorities, religious sects or minorities, and they have an agenda of destroying this Islamic nation, so they adopt atheism, not because it makes sense, but because it serves their approach. That is why you find most of these people, like I said, calling for goals that are opposite from the general goals of this nation. Our goal is to unite people, to unite Muslims. Their goal is to fragment Muslims even more. Wherever there is an opportunity to split a Muslim country into two, or three, or 10 parts, you will find that they are for it. What does that have to do with atheism? It has to do with an agenda. That's all.

"Why would you find these people – even though they say that they are progressive and against imperialism – always aligning themselves with imperial powers, and fighting against Muslims, and calling for the split of Muslim countries? Why do you find these people all of a sudden becoming pro-Zionist? And all of a sudden, they are encouraging the Zionist state against the Muslims. Is it because atheism tells them to do so?

"No. It is because they have masters who have put their agenda for them, to use them against the Islamic nation.

"You see, my dear brothers and sisters, their attack of our nation, their attack of our religion, is not one. It is multi-level. And everyone – every gang – is doing their job. You have the... they call themselves the artists, the singers, and the drama players, and these people do damage to the morals and the social standards in the nation. You have rulers who are doing political damage, and selling out Muslim causes and Muslim resources. You have ideological agents like these atheists or others, who are calling for liberalism or nationalism, or any kind of call there is against Islam. It's not one attack. Those are only a part. And that's when you find these attacks very clearly when the nation is weak. When the nation is weak, all of these people become apparent, and their voice becomes louder. When this nation is strong, they hide, and they wait again for a good opportunity, or a good time for them to come out."[...]

"Forget That He Becomes A Worm In The Body Of Muslims, A Germ That Is Causing Disease And Weakness To His Nation – What Is He Going To Achieve?"

"Those atheists – you will find their roots in France, in Britain, and in Russia, and in other enemies of Allah and of Islam, and colonial powers, whose agenda is just the opposite of the agenda of Muslims. They want to keep Muslims fragmented. They want to keep Muslims in a state of despair and a state of poverty, and to keep Muslims under their political and financial control, economic control. There is the agenda... That is what they are calling you for. When somebody is telling you to become an atheist, he is not calling you to deny the existence of Allah. They know that they cannot fight religion. But rather, he is calling you to this agenda: Hate your roots, hate your history, look at the early Muslims as being barbarians, who came and controlled your country and occupied you. They came and destroyed your civilization. Hate yourself. Hate your identity. Hate the people that you belong to. And love the West. Love the people of the West. They are the ones who have enlightenment. They are the ones who have knowledge. Their history is the model that you should accept. Even become Christian, as long as you are secular – anything that will take you away from your identity and from your religion.

"That is the call of such people. They are calling you... And what is the result? What would a person who denies the existence of Allah – even on a personal level – achieve? Forget that he becomes a worm in the body of Muslims, a germ that is causing disease and weakness to his nation. What is he going to achieve? The feeling of insecurity, the feeling of doubt, the feeling of fear, the feeling of uncertainty, that you do not have protection in this life. You do not have a source that is stable, where you can draw patience from, where you can draw perseverance from. You do not have high standards, that come from a higher being, for you to live for. You are becoming like an animal. You are living just to wake up and sleep, to wake up and sleep. There is no wholesome life that has meaning for you. That is what an atheist is, and that is what an atheist is going to achieve."

Florida Friday Sermon – Imam Hasan Sabri: The Only Way To Liberate Palestine, Jerusalem, And The Al-Aqsa Mosque Is The Way Of Saladin And Omar Ibn Al-Khattab (April 13, 2018)

"They Decided To Create A Homeland For The Jews... Because They Wanted The Muslims Themselves To Be Humiliated"

Hasan Sabri: "This is the last chapter in a sad comedy – I like to call it a comedy because nobody believes it, except those who are simple-minded, and those who do not know what is going on in the world – that started more than a hundred years ago, a hundred years ago, when the superpowers were redrawing the maps of the world. They decided to create a homeland for the Jews, for the Zionists, in Palestine, and the leadership of the Muslims at that time accepted and signed to it. But why would it take a hundred years to seal this deal, which started more than a century ago? It's because they wanted the Muslims themselves to be humiliated. They wanted the Muslims themselves to accept this, because they know that the Muslim nation will never accept surrendering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, or giving up the holy land of Palestine, that Allah has blessed.

"They wanted to make all kinds of stunts, so that Muslims would reach the conclusion that we do not have any choices except to accept whatever is offered us, because there is no other hope. That is the reason for what has happened in 1948, and in 1967, 1956, 1973, and 1982, and all the wars and skirmishes, and the peace processes and deals that were signed. The only reason for it is so that this nation will finally accept the reality – that Palestine, Jerusalem, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are not theirs. They have the right to go and visit it, like tourists. They have the right to go and pray – if they are allowed to pray and if the Al-Aqsa Mosque stays the same, because nowadays there are calls even to destroy it, and to establish the third temple for the Jews in the place of the Al-Aqsa Mosque." [...]

"My Dear Brothers And Sisters, Palestine, Al-Aqsa, And Jerusalem Have One Path And One Way To Be Liberated"

"My dear brothers and sisters, Palestine, Al-Aqsa, and Jerusalem have one path and one way to be liberated, and that is the way of Saladin, and the way of Omar ibn Al-Khattab. Don't have any illusions that the enemies of Islam and Muslims are going to be nice and generous, and give them Palestine or part of it. That is not going to happen. Allah says about them: 'They do not observe any bond or treaty with a believer.' To them we do not exist, and the best among us is the one who is dead. That is how they look at us. And don't think that any of these so-called peace processes is going to generate anything. What is going to generate anything is to do what Omar ibn Al-Khattab did when he sent the companions and the army, thousand after thousand, and they sacrificed and they were martyred, in order to liberate it from the Roman Empire – the superpower at that time.

"And then when Saladin united the Muslims, and rallied them around him and defeated the Crusaders in Hittin, and entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Rajab, the month of Isra and Mi'raj, he did not go and sign any treaties, he did not start any peace processes, he did not recognize the occupation of anybody over Palestine. But he did the right thing that we are falling short of doing nowadays, and that is why we are humiliated and why the Al-Aqsa Mosque is what it is."