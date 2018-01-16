Palestinian Authority Honors Two Prisoners Serving Life Sentences For Kidnapping, Murder Of Israeli Soldier; Representative For PA President 'Abbas: 'The Two Prisoners Are A National Example'

On January 14, 2018, the Palestinian Authority (PA) Prisoners Affairs Authority, in conjunction with the governor of the Ramallah district and the Palestinian Prisoners Club, held an event in Ramallah to mark the 36th year of imprisonment of two Israeli-Arab terrorists – Kareem Younis, aka "The Eldest of Prisoners," and his cousin Maher Younis – serving life sentences in Israel for the 1980 kidnapping and murder of Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg. During the event, senior Fatah officials heaped praise on the two, describing them as "national examples of steadfastness" and "one of the symbols of the Palestinian struggle."



Invitation to the event on the Facebook page of the PA Prisoners Affairs Authority (Source: Facebook.com/freedom2pal, January 11, 2018).

Fatah deputy chairman and Central Committee member Mahmoud Al-Aloul, who spoke at the event as the representative of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, said: "The two prisoners are a national example of steadfastness for the Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation. They are a symbol from among the symbols of the Palestinian struggle, along with thousands of prisoners who have paid and are still paying a high price for the liberation of their people."

The head of the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Authority, Issa Qaraqe, also spoke, saying: "The Israel jailor cannot break the willpower of the prisoners Kareem and Maher Younis, no matter how long their incarceration continues. Their struggle against the prisons of the occupation is a source of pride to all Palestinians."

Ramallah District Governor Dr. Laila Ghannam said: "The prisoners gave their lives for Palestine, and so it is our obligation to stand by them and support their families until they are released from prison."

Palestinian Prisoners Club head Qadura Fares said: "This event is in recognition of their sacrifice. They were and still remain a national school [sic] for the ongoing struggle against the occupation and its arrogance."



Senior PA and Fatah officials at the event (Source: Facebook.com/Dr.laila.ghanam, January 14, 2018).

Kareem Younis's brother read out a letter from the two prisoners, in which they wrote that the support they receive strengthens their steadfast stance in the confrontation with the occupation and noted that "the difficult years of imprisonment have not harmed our identity or our steadfast stance."[1]

This is not the first time that the PA has honored Kareem Younis. On May 18, 2017, a public square in Jenin was dedicated in his name, by the PA together with Jenin District Governor Ibrahim Ramadan in the presence of senior Fatah officials and prominent Israeli Arabs.[2] In addition, several days later, on May 26, the Fatah Central Committee decided to accept the recommendation of the movement's Revolutionary Council and appoint Kareem Younis as a member of the Central Committee.[3]