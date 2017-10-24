Pakistani Law Minister Rana Sanaullah: 'Compared With Any Non-Muslim Minority, Qadianis [Ahmadi Muslims] Are More Dangerous To Allah And The Religion Of Allah'



Rana Sanaullah is law minister of Punjab province.

In 1974, Pakistan passed a law classifying Ahmadi Muslims as non-Muslims. Before and after 1974, Islamic clerics have led campaigns against Ahmadi Muslims, describing them as non-Muslims for allegedly not believing in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (the finality of prophethood with Muhammad). Ahmadi Muslims are routinely dismissed as Qadianis and as a minority. In Pakistan, both the words "Qadiani" and "minority" are pejorative terms.

On October 15, the Middle East Media Research Institute released a dispatch examining the history and beliefs associated with Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, the idea that Prophet Muhammad was the last prophet.[1] Currently, there is a big debate in Pakistan on the issue of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, and any Muslim not believing in this idea can be declared kafir (unbeliever) by Islamic clerics.

On October 14, Rana Sanaullah (pictured above) – the Law Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province – met with a 12-member delegation of Islamic scholars led by Hafiz Muhammad Amjad. During the meeting, Rana Sanaullah made derogatory comments against the Ahmadi Muslims of Pakistan. The following are excerpts from his statement:[2]

"The Islamic religious scholars who know me up close understand very well my love and respect for Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him...

"The one who does not believe in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat is expelled from the circle of Islam. Today I too say that Sikhs and Christians are our non-Muslim brothers. However, I cannot say this about the Qadianis [i.e. Ahmadi Muslims]...

"The religious and citizenship/civil liberty that is available in our constitution [of Pakistan] to a non-Muslim minority, we cannot give that liberty to the Qadianis by according them the status of a non-Muslim minority...

"The Qadianis call themselves Muslim and preach [Islam] which is completely wrong... I understand that compared with any non-Muslim minority, Qadianis are more dangerous to Allah and the religion of Allah."