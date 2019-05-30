Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri: Jews Are Money-Hungry Even In Their Mother's Womb

The Lebanese Al-Jumhouriyya daily quoted Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri as making the antisemitic remark that Jews are money-hungry even while still in their mother's womb. [1] The article, titled "How to Recognize a Jew," quoted Berri as saying: "If you see a pregnant woman, get close to her and toss a piece of gold near her or at her feet. If the fetus jumps out from his mother's womb and grabs the gold, you know he is a Jew." It should be stated that the article, including this statement, was also posted on Berri's personal website.[2]



The article on Berri's website

Al-Jumhouriyya quoted the statement in a report on Berri's meeting several days ago with U.S. Congressman Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in Lebanon. The meeting was held as part of the U.S. efforts to mediate in the negotiations between Israel and Lebanon on demarcating the maritime border between the two countries, an issue having to do with oil and gas drilling rights in the Mediterranean. The report said:

"Asked what motivated the U.S. to agree to act as a fair mediator [between the sides], Berri replied: 'When U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo visited me a while ago, he emphasized that the U.S. would make efforts to resolve the issue of demarcating the border.' Asked what motivated Israel to soften its position and agree to demarcate the land and maritime borders simultaneously, Berri answered: 'Someone was once asked, how can you recognize a Jew? The answer was: It's simple. If you see a pregnant woman, get close to her and toss a piece of gold next to her or at her feet. If the fetus jumps out of his mother's womb and grabs the gold, you know that he is a Jew.' He added: 'The Israelis want the oil [in the Mediterranean] and want to produce the oil and gas found in the Palestinian waters. If they had companies capable of drilling and producing [the gas and oil themselves], they would have acted immediately, without delay. But they need [the help of] international companies, and the latter are apprehensive. They want to operate and invest [their money] in a calm and stable climate. They do not dare to take risks and start operating in oil [fields] in the Palestinian waters, or in parts of the sea close to the 860 square kilometers that are disputed between Israel and Lebanon, as long as they feel insecure and believe that the situation can explode at any moment. That is why Israel withdrew [from its previous position].'"