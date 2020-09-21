Lebanese Businessman: It’s A Pity The Arabs Never Managed To Leverage Their Capital Like The Jewish Rothschild Family, Which Uses Its Wealth To Control The World

In a May 2, 2020 article in the Bahraini daily Al-Ayyam, Lebanese businessman Akram Miknas, founder and board chairman of Promoseven, a large advertising and communications company based in Dubai, writes that the Jews were unable to take over the world using military power or even culture and innovation, and therefore chose to do so by amassing capital. This plan, he explains, was carried out by the Rothschild family, which worked cunningly from behind the scenes to take over the world’s financial institutions and advance the interests of the Jews.

Miknas complains that the Arabs, who throughout their history were also successful and wealthy traders, never used their financial resources like the Jews did, to gain advantage in the domains of politics, science, and innovation. He concludes that in order to secure a better future for themselves and their children the Arabs must “rethink [their] attitude toward capital.”



Akram Miknas (Source: Akrammiknas.com)

The following are translated excerpts from his article:[1]

“I believe that the greatest event in Jewish history after the descent of Judaism as an Abrahamic religion is the advent of the Rothschild family. This family is the mover and shaker of world politics and the global economy. It ignites and extinguishes wars all over the world, imposes its rule on the world’s most arrogant regimes and controls [people’s] minds, demography and future. It controls everything in this world, great and small, in some manner or other, and does all this behind the scenes, far from the spotlight, without anyone knowing many details about it.

“This family’s keyword is ‘capital,’ so much so that it is said, ‘If money were god, the Rothschilds would have been its prophets and messengers.’ Since its establishment by Izaak Elchanan,[2] it has imposed restrictions on itself, to which it still adheres, [namely] acting in the service of capital and of the Jews, and doing so far from the spotlight.

“The Jews reached the resounding conclusion that they could not protect themselves and control the world by means of power or military force, or even by means of culture and innovation, but only by controlling people’s pockets and livelihood and consolidating this [control] through cunning, plotting and politics. The founder of the Rothschild family understood this early on, thanks to his work as a money changer and lender, and managed to become part of the dream of every German: He entered [transactions] with nothing but money… and then withdrew it [after] doubling his profits. He raised his five sons [to follow] the same principle and then scattered them throughout Europe, and they even surpassed him in their cunning and plotting, perhaps, because the family soon began spreading to the U.S. and to almost every country in the world.

“Most of the world’s large and successful banks are owned, fully or almost fully, by the Rothschild family, which also controls the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and most of the financial bodies across the globe. But they do this from behind the scenes, by means of proxies. [These proxies] are the ones whom we always see in the papers and on television, but they are only functionaries [of the Rothschild family].

“It is this family that designed the free market system as we know it today in most countries of the world. The main goal of this system, which appears to incorporate [principles of] freedom, democracy and human rights, is to protect the investments of the Rothschilds and defend them from revolutions, usurpation, seizure by the state, and so on…

“Allah dispersed the Jews as He had not dispersed any people before them, and they tasted degradation throughout history. They wandered the earth for 40 years, and then experienced the so-called Babylonian Exile after Babel invaded their kingdom in 600 BCE. Throughout [their] history they were usually pariahs in the societies in which they lived, until their extermination at the hands of the Nazis. All this apparently had an effect on the collective Jewish mind, causing the Jew to go to any length to prove that he can excel and that the Jews are Allah’s Chosen People. Realizing that nothing confers control more than capital, [the Jews] began amassing it in any way they could, [and] the Rothschild family is the best proof of the extent of their success…

“I have no intention of carrying on about the history of this family and how it consolidated its status and control of the world over time… The facts presented here were meant to exemplify the importance of capital in controlling the world, and at the same time to show how the Jews understood this early on and used it in the service of their religion, their state and their plans. The figure of the Jewish merchant in Shakespeare’s play The Merchant of Venice illustrates this [very] clearly.

“Our ancestors [also] had money throughout history. The Phoenicians turned the Mediterranean Basin into a [hub of] the timber trade; commerce along the Silk Road flourished; the [Arabian] Quraish Tribe was famous for its prowess in trade; the Prophet’s Companion, [the Third Caliph] ‘Othman bin ‘Affan was a very big trader by the standards of his time; the fifth Umayyad Caliph, ‘Abd al-Malik ibn Marwan, minted the first Islamic dinar; trade convoys plied the Arab countries, and in the modern era, Egypt’s economy and trade once flourished to such an extent that it lent money to the British government. In the recent generations, our Arab Gulf countries have enjoyed financial prosperity thanks to the profits from the export of oil.

“Sadly, however, this has not been accompanied by [the creation of] a developed banking system. Arab banks lack foresight, and there is no Arab or Islamic banker possessing the profound approach of Izaak Elchanan [sic., the reference, as stated in footnote 2, is to Mayer Amschel Rothschild]. Furthermore, we have not used our financial resources to the best advantage in the domains of politics, science, and innovation, but remained within the circle of consumers, whether as governments amassing arms or as individuals whose main interest lies in spending more and more money on luxuries.

“[Moreover], our money has always been exposed to political upheavals. The developed banking system built by Lebanon in the 1950s and 60s was destabilized by the 1975 civil war, and today it is sustaining further severe blows due to the political schism currently afflicting Lebanon. In Libya, one of the first decisions taken by the government after the fall of [Mu’ammar] Ghaddafi was to Islamize Libya’s banking and financial sector. Many [Arab and Muslim] countries use their banking systems to finance terror operations and destabilize other countries.

“I have always believed that a strong economy and [the ability] to make a dignified living are the foundation of the nation’s revival… and that capital is the backbone of the economy. If we want a better future for ourselves and our children, we must rethink our attitude to capital. Do we want it to be our master and control our desires and urges? Or do we want to employ it, like an obedient servant, in serving our perceptions and great causes, for the sake of which we live and for the sake of which our children will live?”