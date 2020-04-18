Jihad and Terrorism Threat Montior (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of April 11-18, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: On Social Media, Al-Hol Camp Detainees' Celebrate Coronavirus Deaths, Quarantine Policies In The West: 'My Heart Feels At Ease That Kuffar Are Locked Up... Europe Is Shut... The Way They Locked Us Up'

Women in Syria's Al-Hol Camp, which holds people displaced from territory that the Islamic State (ISIS) held temporarily, have recently been discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

EXCLUSIVE: Photos Show ISIS Khorasan Chief Aslam Farooqi Under Arrest By Afghanistan – Pakistan Seeks Custody

Photos have emerged recently of Islamic State in Khorasan (ISIS-K) chief Abdullah Orakzai aka Aslam Farooqi, who was arrested by Afghan officials. Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has asked for the custody of Farooqi, who is a Pakistani national.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Declares 'Cyber War' Against Unbelievers In South Africa In Video Showing Hacked Websites

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacker group released a video that lists websites in South Africa that it says it hacked and defaced as part of a "cyber war" on the unbelievers in South Africa.

Mali-Based Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Group Claims Attack On Military Base In Burkina Faso, Says Impact Of Its Attacks And Coronavirus Will End G5 Military Alliance



On April 16, 2020, a media arm of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Mali-based Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM) released a statement claiming responsibility for the killing of five soldiers and seizure of loads of weapons and military equipment in an attack on a military base in Burkina Faso.

In 'Exclusive' Report On Al-Naba' Weekly, ISIS Claims First Attack In Maldives

On April 16, 2020, Issue 230 of Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba' included an "exclusive" report claiming responsibility for the burning of five boats belonging to the government of the Maldives. This is the first attack ISIS has ever claimed in the small island nation in South Asia.

ISIS In West Africa Military Commander: Ongoing Military Campaign Has Not Achieved Objectives, 'Soldiers Of The Caliphate Will Chase Down The Unbelievers And Fight Them Everywhere'

On April 9, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released the latest issue of its weekly Al-Naba', which included a report with an exclusive interview with the military commander of its branch in West Africa in which the commander claimed that the ongoing military campaign "did not achieve any of its objectives" and vowed to continue chasing down and fighting the "unbelievers everywhere."

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Celebrates Recent Kabul Attack On Sikh Temple As Revenge On India

On April 11, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a short clip celebrating the recent attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul, describing it as revenge for the mistreatment of the Muslims of India.

Pro-ISIS Hadm Al-Aswar Foundation Advertises Positions Within Its Media Staff

On April 14, 2020, a pro-ISIS group shared a job posting on its Telegram channel.

Somalia-Based Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Claims 'Qualitative Operation' In Wajir In Northeast Kenya, Killing Six Kenyan Soldiers

On April 14, 2020, the official news agency of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadi group Al-Shabab claimed that six Kenyan soldiers were killed and five machine guns were seized in a "qualitative operation" carried out by Al-Shabab fighters in the suburbs of Wajir county in northeast Kenya.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Claims Killing 30 In Raid On Malian Base

On April 11, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda news agency forwarded a statement from the Group for Support of Islam and Muslims – GSIM) in which GSIM claimed responsibility for an April 7 raid on a Malian military base in the town of Bamba.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Opens Registration For New Recruits To Join Its Ranks, Gives Phone Numbers, Telegram Channels As Contact Information

On April 16, 2020, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) announced that registration was open for those in the rebel-controlled areas to join its ranks.