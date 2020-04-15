Photos Show ISIS Khorasan Chief Aslam Farooqi Under Arrest By Afghanistan – Pakistan Seeks Custody

print
April 15, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

April 16, 2020

In 'Exclusive' Report On Al-Naba' Weekly, ISIS Claims First Attack In Maldives

April 16, 2020

Pro-ISIS Hadm Al-Aswar Foundation Advertises Positions Within Its Media Staff

April 16, 2020

Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Declares 'Cyber War' Against Unbelievers In South Africa In Video Showing Hacked Websites

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

What the Arab and Muslim world is saying about the coronavirus crisis - "Bridging the Language Gap" - MEMRI

Contribute Subscribe