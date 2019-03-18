Jihad And Terrorism Threat Monitor Reports On Jihadi Reactions, Including Calls For Jihad, Attacks In The West, Following New Zealand Mosque Massacre

The following are MEMRI JTTM reports of jihadi reactions to the March 15, 2019 massacre at two Christchurch, New Zealand mosques. The reactions were on social media and in statements, by ISIS- and Al-Qaeda-affiliated groups and individuals and by others.

Ansar Al-Din Urges Muslims To Engage In Jihad Following New Zealand Mosque Attacks

On March 17, 2019, the Syrian-based jihadi group Ansar Al-Din released a statement in response to the March 15 New Zealand twin mosque massacre. The statement says that the attacks highlight the deep animosity the "Crusader" (i.e., Western) countries and "Zionists" harbor against Muslims. It asserts that they are part of an ideological war, continuing a long history of Crusader battles against Islam.

Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen Vows Revenge For New Zealand Mosque Terror Attack

On March 16, 2019, Ali Mahmoud Raji, the spokesman for the Somali Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, held a press conference in response to the massacres at the mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Raji vowed that "The time of revenge shall come."

Jihadi Posters Brand New Zealand Attack Part Of 'Crusade,' Call For ‎Vengeance Against Christians, Pope

Several jihadi media outlets have reacted to the March 15, 2019 attack on two mosques in the New Zealand capital of Christchurch by releasing posters and images on Telegram calling the massacre part of the alleged global crusade against Islam and the Muslims. Some of these posters explicitly called for retaliatory attacks in the West, specifically threatening Christians and Pope Francis.

Gaza Based Pro-Al-Qaeda Cleric Calls For Jihad In Response To New ‎Zealand Terror Attacks

On March 17, 2019, the pro-Al-Qaeda cleric from Gaza, Nael Musran Bin Ghazi, wrote a message on Telegram in Arabic and English in response to the New Zealand terror attacks of March 15, 2019.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Calls For Attacks In The West To Avenge New Zealand Terror Attacks

On March 16, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Muntasir Media outlet released a video on Telegram in response to the March 15 terror attacks in New Zealand targeting Muslims praying at local mosques. The 3:32-minute video titled They Are of One religion – And Islam is the Target, incites Muslims to respond to the terror attacks, which are described as evidence that the West is waging war on Islam and the Muslims.

Ansar Al-Islam: Exploit New Zealand Mosque Massacre As Catalyst For Jihad Against Enemies Of Islam

On March 16, 2019, the Kurdish jihadi group Ansar Al-Islam released a statement lamenting the Friday twin-mosque massacre in New Zealand.

Pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Jihadi Publishes Video On Telegram, YouTube Calling On Sunni Muslims To Avenge Killing Of Muslims In New Zealand

On March 16, 2019, a pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) jihadi and Telegram user, published a video on YouTube and Telegram calling on Sunni Muslims to avenge the killing of Muslims in the recent attack in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand.

Afghan Taliban Condemn New Zealand Mosque Attack, Say: 'We Ask The Government Of New Zealand... To Find Root Of Cause Of Such Terrorism'

Below is the text of a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization, which is currently engaged in talks with the U.S.) about the March 15, 2019 attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which at least 50 were killed and 50 were wounded.

On Social Media, Jihadis React To New Zealand Mosque Attacks, Expressing Sympathy And Calling For Retaliation

Jihadis are reacting to the March 15, 2019 mass shooting in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand, in which at least 49 people were killed in attacks at two mosques in the center of the city. Several suspects have been arrested in connection with the shootings, including 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant, according to media reports. The attack was apparently streamed live on social media, and jihadis circulated snippets from these videos in their posts. Below are sample jihadi reactions posted on social media following the attack:

On the pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel Abu Abdallah, a post shared a video from the attack, reportedly showing the attacker killing an injured Muslim woman on the street outside the mosque moments before he is seen getting into his getaway vehicle and leaving the scene. The post reads: "The unbeliever killed a Muslim woman and ran over her before killing our brothers in the mosque. Where is revenge, O zealous [Muslims]? By Allah, if we don't do anything, there is no good."