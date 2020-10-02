Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: September 26 – October 3, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Calls For Kidnapping American Politicians And Their Children, 'White' Celebrities, To Negotiate Release Of Pakistani Jihadi Woman, Female Prisoners In U.S.

On September 24, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) English-language Telegram channel shared a post saying that the best way to secure the release of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated woman incarcerated in the U.S. for attempting to kill U.S. military personnel is to kidnap high-profile Americans such as politicians or celebrities.

EXCLUSIVE: Article In Lebanese Daily Al-Akhbar: Resistance Factions In Iraq Are On The Brink Of Unlimited Confrontation With The U.S.

On September 29, 2020, the Hizbullah-affiliated Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar published an article stating that the Iran-backed Shi'ite militias in Iraq are preparing for unlimited confrontation with U.S. forces in Iraq.

EXCLUSIVE: New Shi'ite Groups In Iraq Vow To Fight U.S. Forces After Other Iran-Backed Groups 'Abandoned Jihad'

On September 27, 2020, a Telegram channel affiliated with the Iran-backed so-called "Islamic resistance In Iraq," shared a statement announcing the formation of a new Shi'ite group.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Outlet Publishes Article Praising 'Charlie Hebdo' Attacker, Calling On Muslims To Attack In Response To Cartoons Depicting The Prophet

On September 29, 2020 a pro-Al-Qaeda news agency, published an article praising the attacker who stabbed a man and woman near the former office of the French satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo on September 25, 2020, describing him as a "young hero."

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Muslim Convert And U.S. Military Veteran Vows On Facebook, Instagram To Fight 'Evil' U.S. Army Until His Last Breath, Shares Pro-ISIS Content

A Facebook and Instagram user writes that he converted to Islam after he was in the U.S. military, and has posted pro-Islamic State (ISIS) content and promoted jihad on his Facebook account.

Jihadis, Clerics Strongly Condemn The Participation Of Syrian Fighters In Azerbaijan's War Against Armenia As Multiple Reports Confirm The Presence Of Syrian Mercenaries In Azerbaijan

In the past few days, jihadis and jihadi clerics have published numerous posts and videos on Telegram strongly condemning and opposing the travelling of Syrian fighters to join Azerbaijan as mercenaries in its war against Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh area.

ISIS Claims Rocket Attack On U.S.-Iraqi Military Base

On September 30, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement claiming that the "Caliphate soldiers" in Iraq targeted a military base belonging to the "Crusader" American army and the Iraqi army.

Pro-ISIS Group Shares Details Of Alleged German Spy Operating Inside SDF-Run Detention Camp

On September 26, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group dedicated to fundraising for women and children held in detention camps in Syria posted a message on its Telegram channels in Arabic, French and English allegedly exposing a female German prisoner who spied for the Al-Hol camp administration and identified German and Australian women to be transferred to the Al-Roj "black camp" for deradicalization of families of foreign ISIS members.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Releases Video Highlighting ISIS Operations Against U.S., France, And Al-Qaeda In Sahel Region, Calls On Al-Qaeda Fighters To Join ISIS

On September 25, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation released a video highlighting ISIS operations against U.S. and French forces in the Sahel region as well as against the Al-Qaeda-affiliated and Mali-based Group For The Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM).

ISIS Boasts About Its Ability To Track, Assassinate 'Apostates', Calls On Muslims To Target And Terrorize 'Leaders Of Unbelief' And 'Scholars Of Evil'

On September 24, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly newspaper, which included an editorial in which the group boasted about its fighters' ability to track down and assassinate its opponents, and called on Muslims to target and terrorize clerics and preachers who were described as leaders of "unbelief" and scholars of evil.

Cover Article Of ISIS Magazine Details Its 16 Principles, Says: 'We Believe That Jihad... Has Been An Obligation Upon Every Single Muslim Since The Fall [Of Spain In 1031]'

The cover article in the latest issue of a magazine published by the supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) in India, lists 16 points that form the articles of faith for the jihadi terror group.

Article In ISIS Magazine Dubs Maldives 'Land Of Unbelief,' Advises Maldivians On How To Live And Prepare For Hijra

An article in the latest issue of a magazine published by the supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) in India advises Muslims on how to live in the lands of kufr ("unbelief"), connect with fellow Muslims in closed gatherings, and prepare for Hijra ("migration") to Islamic lands.

ISIS Media Apparatus Adopts Hoop App; Continues Search For Online Haven

Since the start of 2020, many of those active within the ISIS media apparatus have at some point opened and operated accounts on the Hoop messenger app.

Turkish TikTok Users Promote ISIS Fighters, Jihadi Preachers: 'Life Is Truly Sweet If You Are A Mujahid'

TikTok posts promoting Turkish jihadi fighters, leaders, and preachers, including those connected to the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda, are readily available on the platform.

Lebanese Security Forces Claim They Eliminated ISIS Cell In North Of Country

On September 29, 2020, the Lebanese authorities announced that they had wiped out a cell of Islamic State (ISIS) operatives who perpetrated a deadly attack and were planning further attacks.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Outlet: Jihadis Killed, Wounded Egyptian Soldiers In Prison

On September 25, 2020 a pro-Al-Qaeda news agency reported that jihadis imprisoned in Cairo, Egypt killed and wounded more than 10 Egyptian soldiers and officers.

Prominent Al-Qaeda Outlet Launches French And English Telegram Channels

On September 27, 2020 a prominent Al-Qaeda Arabic news outlet which publishes on Telegram announced the creation of a new French-language channel.

New Pro-Al-Qaeda Outlet Releases French Chant Encouraging Muslims in Africa To Join The Jihad Against 'Crusaders'

On September 29, 2020 a new pro-Al-Qaeda (AQ) group released a nasheed ("Islamic religious chant") in French titled, "Learn about the Victory of Islam."

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Claims 'Eliminating' Of Senior ISIS Leader In Syria

On September 28, 2020 the media arm of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), claimed that HTS fighters had eliminated a senior leader the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria.

Pro-Syrian Rebel Outlet: Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Retires Suicide Operatives As Part Of Restructuring

An article published on September 23, 2020 by a pro-Syrian opposition outlet, claims that Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) is terminating its use of suicide operatives and reorganizing its fighters.

Syrian Jihadi Commander Accuses Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Of Unjustly Arresting, Torturing Reporter And Aid Worker

On September 23, 2020 a Syrian jihadi commander shared on his Telegram channel a video of an interview, during which he discussed Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham's (HTS) recent arrests of a U.S.-born jihadi reporter and a British relief worker.

In Audio Recording, Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Preacher Says Muslims Are Humiliated Because They Have Abandoned Jihad

On September 22, 2020 a Telegram channel connected with the Al-Qaeda affiliated Uyghur jihadi Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released an audio recording featuring a preacher saying that Muslims are humiliated because they have abandoned jihad.