Pro-Al-Qaeda Outlet: Jihadis Killed, Wounded 16 Egyptian Soldiers In Tora Prison

print
September 25, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

September 25, 2020

Pro-Al-Qaeda Outlet: Jihadis Killed, Wounded 16 Egyptian Soldiers In Tora Prison

September 25, 2020

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Calls For Kidnapping American Politicians And Their Children, 'White' Celebrities, To Negotiate Release Of Pakistani Jihadi Woman, Female Prisoners In U.S.

September 25, 2020

Intra-Afghan Talks Remain Deadlocked In Doha, Afghan Taliban Insist On A 'Pure Islamic Government' For Afghanistan

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN