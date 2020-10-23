Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: October 17-24, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadis Celebrate Murder And Decapitation Of Teacher In France

Jihadis reacted enthusiastically online to the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty in a suburb of Paris on October 16, 2020, by a Chechen Islamist who was angered that the teacher showed his pupils caricatures of the prophet Muhammad.

EXCLUSIVE: Prominent Salafi-Jihadi Cleric Praises 'Muslim Chechen Mujahid' Who Beheaded French Teacher, Says 'We Are An Ummah That Does Not Forget Its Rights'

On October 16, 2020, a prominent Salafi-jihadi ideologue wrote a brief post on his Telegram channel in reaction to the "France incident," writing: "We are an ummah that does not forget its rights.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Magazine Following Beheading Of French Teacher Over Muhammad Cartoons: 'Our Swords Will Not Stop Defending The Honor Of Prophet Muhammad'

Issue Nine of a magazine published by supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS), threatened those who blaspheme against Muhammad.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Editorial Celebrates Paris Beheading, Calls On Supporters To Incite Muslims In Europe And The U.S. To Follow In Attacker's Footsteps

On October 22, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly newspaper, Al-Naba', which included an editorial celebrating the jihadi who beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty after the teacher showed his pupils "insulting" caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel: Mujahideen Should Attack The U.S. With Drones From Mexico, Promote Jihad In North And South America

On October 19, 2020 a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel published posts advocating that the mujahideen send armed drones to the U.S. from the city of Juarez, Mexico.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Reporter Claims Group Is Covering Up The Killing Of 'Al-Zawahiri's Successor' And Widow Of Bin Laden's Son In Tehran

On October 19, 2020, a Rocket.Chat user shared a report alleging that a high-ranking Al-Qaeda commander was killed in Tehran under mysterious circumstances, along with his daughter whom the report said was Hamzah bin Laden's widow.

Islamic State Spokesman Calls For Attacks On Western Targets In Saudi Arabia, Africa

On October 18, 2020, the Islamic State's (ISIS) media arm released a new speech by the organization's spokesman.

ISIS Claims 'Hundreds Of Muslims' Freed In Attack On Congo Prison Carried Out As Part Of 'Answer The Call' Campaign

On October 21, 2020, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Central Africa Province released a statement on claiming that the October 20 jailbreak from a prison in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was carried out as part of a campaign dubbed "Answer The Call."

ISIS Claims Jail Break In Democratic Republic Of The Congo

On October 20, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) reported on Telegram that the organization was responsible for a large-scale attack on a base in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



ISIS Blames Rival Groups For Deteriorating Security In Rebel-Held Areas In Syria, Claims People Were Safer Under Its Control

On October 16, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly newspaper which included an editorial denying accusations that ISIS was behind the recent bombings targeting civilians in Syrian cities controlled by rival rebel groups.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Calls For Attacks Targeting French Interests, Writes: 'France Has Declared War On Allah's Messenger'

On October 22, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel shared a post praising the jihadi who beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty and calling for attacks on French interests, including companies, shops, entities, or gatherings.

Pro-ISIS Magazine In English Features Message From Late ISIS Leader Explaining ISIS Methodology, Tracing It Back To Osama Bin Laden

On October 21, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group published on Telegram a nine-page English-language magazine featuring an archival statement by Islamic State founder Abu 'Umar Al-Baghdadi.

Turkish Jihadis On Telegram Celebrate 9/11, Share Pro-ISIS Content, Encourage Jihad, Praise Martyrdom, Promote Jihadi Leaders Including Al-'Awlaki, Azzam, Al-Muhaysini, Turkish Figures

Turkish jihadis post content daily on Telegram. The posts include calls to jihad, photos and video of jihadis in combat, footage of attacks, posts glorifying martyrdom and slain fighters, and content praising 9/11.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Female ISIS Member Who Moved From Al-Hol Camp To Australia Praises Jihadi Who Beheaded French Teacher, Enrolls In Australian University

A female Islamic State (ISIS) supporter who says she spent time in Al-Hol Camp in Syria and whose profile indicates that she is now living in Australia announced that she is returning to university after a six-year break, during which she joined ISIS.

New Shi'ite Group In Iraq Claims Responsibility For Recent Arsons On Local Media Outlets and Political Parties

On October 15, 2020 a Telegram channel affiliated with Iran-backed militias in Iraq, shared a lengthy post featuring background information on a newly founded group that has been involved in several incidents of vandalism and arson targeting local media outlets.

Infographic Video Shows Daily Air Traffic Of U.S. Forces In Iraq

On October 21, 2020 a Telegram channel affiliated with Iran-backed Shi'ite militias in Iraq published an infographic video highlighting the air traffic of U.S. forces in Iraq.

Al-Qaeda Supporter Claims Syria-Based Jihadi Group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Collaborates With Turkish, International Intelligence Agencies, Denounces Group Leader As 'Autocratic'

On October 15, 2020, an Al-Qaeda supporter shared a post on Telegram claiming that several months ago, the Syria-based jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) sent one of its security officials and a group of security personnel to Turkey, to attend a training course run by Turkish intelligence.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Cleric: Turkish Forces In Syria Are 'Occupiers,' Jihad Against Them Is Legitimate

On October 15, Telegram channels affiliated with Al-Qaeda in Syria shared a series of posts in which a pro-Al-Qaeda cleric stated his position on the presence of Turkish forces in Syria and listed the reasons that make waging jihad against them legitimate.

Syrian Islamist Rebel Faction's Suppression Of Attempted "Coup" Believed To Support Turkish Interests Against Those Of HTS

On October 20, 2020, a group of senior military commanders in a Syrian Islamist rebel faction issued a statement in the name of the group's military wing calling for the group's former leader to resume leadership of the group.

New Video Shows Taliban Fighters Training In Military And Combat Skills, Tactics, And Capabilities, Urging Afghans To Side With The Mujahideen

On October 19, 2020 the Taliban released a video highlighting the group's military training and the combat skills and capabilities of its fighters.

Taliban Statement Accuses American Forces In Afghanistan Of Violating Doha Pact

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM).

In a statement published on its website, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) has accused American troops of violating the U.S.-Taliban agreement signed in Doha, Qatar, on February 29, 2020. The Doha pact requires that the Taliban ensure the smooth withdrawal American forces from Afghanistan.