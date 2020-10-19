Taliban Statement Accuses American Forces In Afghanistan Of Violating Doha Pact

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

In a statement published on its website, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) has accused American troops of violating the U.S.-Taliban agreement signed in Doha, Qatar, on February 29, 2020. The Doha pact requires the Taliban to ensure the smooth withdrawal American forces from Afghanistan.

The Taliban statement comes at a time when the intra-Afghan talks are deadlocked. The talks came after the Doha agreement and are expected to give the Taliban a share of power in Afghanistan. The Taliban and the Afghan delegation have failed to meet the terms of reference for the intra-Afghan talks, while U.S. mediation has not succeeded in restarting the same.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in violence in Afghanistan with the Taliban launching attacks across the country's 22 provinces leading to clashes with Afghan security forces, which are assisted by U.S. troops.

Following is the text of the Taliban statement, which was titled "Remarks By Spokesman Of The Islamic Emirate Concerning Bombings And Recurrent Violation Of Agreement By U.S. Forces In Helmand":

"American forces have violated the Doha agreement in various forms by carrying out excessive airstrikes following the new developments in Helmand province. According to the Doha agreement, the American forces are prohibited from carrying out airstrikes or targeting anyone in areas other than combat zones or during active fighting.

"However, over the past few days, drone and other fighter aircrafts have carried out attacks during day and night times in Nahr Siraj, Khushkawa, Babaji, Malgir, and Band-e-Barq areas of Greshk and various areas of Sangin, Marjah, Nawa and Nad Ali districts.

"Moreover, airstrikes have also been carried out in Farah and other provinces which are all a direct and clear violation of the Doha agreement.

"All contents of the U.S.-Islamic Emirate agreement are unambiguous, but the opposite side has violated its commitments on numerous occasions, are engaging in provocative actions and bombing non-combat zones. All responsibility and consequences from continuation of such actions shall fall squarely on the shoulders of the American side.

"Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

"Qari Muhammad Yousuf Ahmadi"

Source: AlemarahEnglish.com (Afghanistan), October 18, 2020.