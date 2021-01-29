Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: January 23-30, 2021

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadis React To Biden's Presidential Inauguration: ISIS Supporters Urge More Attacks On U.S. Forces

The U.S. presidential inauguration ceremonies for Joe Biden sparked online reactions from jihadis and Islamists.

EXCLUSIVE: New Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility For Attack On Saudi Arabia, Threatens Dubai

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On January 23, 2021, the Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it had attacked and destroyed a "hostile aerial target" that was proceeding in the direction of Riyadh.

EXCLUSIVE: Telegram Channel Affiliated With Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq Celebrates Alleged Attack On Saudi Capital, Vows On Behalf Of 'Resistance Factions': There Will Be More

On January 26, 2021, a Telegram channel affiliated with Iran-backed militias in Iraq reported an alleged attack targeting Riyadh.

EXCLUSIVE: New Shi'ite Militia In Iraq Releases Poster Depicting Planned Drone Attack On Dubai Skyscraper

On January 27, 2021, a newly founded Iran-backed militia in Iraq shared on its Telegram channel a poster expressing its intention to attack the Burj Khalifa (Khalifa Tower) in the United Arab Emirates.

EXCLUSIVE: Video On Iraqi Pro-Iranian Telegram Channel: Saudi Arabia Is Responsible For The Terror Attacks In The Country; Revenge Will Surely Come

On January 27, 2021 a Telegram channel affiliated with pro-Iranian Shi'ite militias in Iraq published a video clip declaring Saudi Arabia responsible for the terror attacks perpetrated in Iraq over the past several years, and vowing revenge.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Washington State ISIS Supporter Has Been Promoting Jihad On Facebook For Four Years

For the past four years, MEMRI JTTM has documented the Facebook profile and pro-ISIS ideology of a jihadi supporter who claims to reside in Washington state.

ISIS Weekly Publishes 2nd Infographic On Prison Breaks In Various Provinces, Suggesting Official Recognition Of 'We Have Not Forgotten You' Campaign

On January 21, 2021, Issue 270 of the official weekly newspaper of the Islamic State (ISIS), published a second infographic detailing the group's jailbreaks in various provinces, including in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Central Africa, East Asia, and Khurasan.

Amid Surge Of Attacks, ISIS Weekly Details ISWAP Operations In Nigeria, Niger During January 13-18

On January 21, 2021, the official weekly paper of the Islamic State (ISIS) published an infographic detailing the operations carried out by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in both Nigeria and Niger during January 13-18.

ISIS Editorial Warns Against U.S.-Sponsored Deal Between Assad Regime, Syrian Democratic Forces, 'Sahwat'; Says It Contradicts Shari'a, Keeps Assad In Power, Subjects Rebels to Command Of Syria Military Forces

On January 22, 2021 the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly newspaper. The issue contained an editorial commenting on the political future of the rebel factions in Syria, amid speculation that the international community is considering holding talks with the Syrian regime to end the armed conflict in the country.

ISIS's A'maq Agency Releases Infographic Detailing ISWAP's Attacks In Nigeria During 2020

On January 25, 2021, the Islamic State's (ISIS) official media outlet published an infographic on its Rocket.Chat detailing the attacks perpetrated by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Nigeria in 2020.

Issue 12 Of ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Sees America's Defeat As Victory For Islam, Identifies Iranian-Backed Armed Groups In Syria

The latest of the Islamic State (ISIS) magazine Sawt Al-Hind sees Islam's victory in America's defeat, vows to fight against the apostate rulers of Pakistan, and identifies two Iranian-backed armed groups in Syria.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Announces Training Course In Basic Media Design For Android

On January 24, 2021, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet shared a poster on Telegram announcing a training course in basic design for the group's supporters.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Releases Video Tutorial For Creating Facebook, Twitter Accounts Promoting New Campaign For Release Of ISIS Prisoners

On January 25, 2021, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet released a which encouraged followers to extend their support to the group's newly launched social media campaign to free prisoners.

ISIS Supporters Celebrate Recent Attacks In Baghdad, As Group Intensifies Its Operations In Iraq

In the days following the Islamic State's [ISIS] declaration of responsibility for the January 21, 2021 double suicide bombing in Baghdad, Iraq, ISIS supporters and pro-ISIS media groups on Telegram published posters, videos, and audio recordings celebrating the attack.

Article In New Pro-Al-Qaeda Magazine Tells Cyber Jihadis: 'Your Fight Is New,' Says Hacking Army Is Needed To Target Western Military, Economic Networks

On December 24, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet shared on the Al-Qaeda-operated Rocket.Chat the English version of a magazine aimed at lone wolf jihadis in the West.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Outlet Releases Poster Criticizing ISIS For Killing Muslims In Twin Bombing In Baghdad

On January 28, 2021, a pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet released a poster condemning the January 21, 2021 Baghdad bombing for which the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility, saying it targeted "Muslims".

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Member Released In Prisoner Exchange Between AQAP And Houthis In Yemen

On January 23, 2021, a pro-Al-Qaeda outlet published photos showing Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) fighters greeting a member of the group who had been freed from the custody of the "Houthi Rafidites" (a pejorative term for Shi'ites).

Syrian Opposition Website: Lebanese Hizbullah Attracts New Recruits From Pro-Syrian Government Militias In Deir Al-Zour, Offers Them 'Generous' Salaries

On January 28, 2021, a Syrian opposition website, published a report claiming that the Lebanese Hizbullah recently opened a recruitment office in Syria.

Al-Qaeda's Syrian Affiliate Releases Video Of New Year's Raid On Russian Base In Syria

On January 24, 2021, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate released a 21-minute video documenting the group's raid on a Russian base in Syria on New Year's Eve.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Releases Photos Of Al-Joulani Meeting IDPs, Aid To Camps

On January 23, 2021, Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) published a series of photographs depicting the group's leader, Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani, meeting with representatives of several IDP camps.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Says Russia Falsely Claims It Planned An Attack In Bashkiria

Following a statement from Russia's Federal Security Services (FSB) regarding the alleged thwarting of an attack in the Russian republic of Bashkiria planned by a man who, according to the statement, was recruited by Syrian rebel group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), HTS published a statement in response denying any involvement in such a plot.

Stepping Up Attacks On Turkish Forces In Syria, Jihadi Group Ansar Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Claims Retaliatory Attack Killing Turkish Soldier In Idlib

On January 25, 2021, a Syria-based jihadi militant group claimed killing a Turkish soldier at a Turkish base near Idlib, Syria.

Syria-Based Jihadis, Including Al-Qaeda Supporters, Launch Multiple Hashtags Condemning HTS-Linked Salvation Government's Decision To Shut Down Gun Shops In Idlib, Urge Locals To Resist

In reaction to the January 25, 2021 decision of the Ministry of Interior of the Syrian Salvation Government, which is linked with Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), declaring that all gun shops in Idlib are to shut down, Syria-based jihadis, including supporters of Al-Qaeda, have launched multiple hashtags on Telegram and Twitter to condemn the decision and urge locals to resist it.

Iran-Backed Faction In Iraq Claims Responsibility For IED Attack; Says It Wounded Spanish Woman Engineer; Pledges To Carry Out More Attacks Against U.S.-Led Coalition

On January 22, 2021, an Iran-backed militia in Iraq shared two posts on its Telegram channel indicating that it is preparing to launch a new attack on U.S.-led coalition forces in Iraq.