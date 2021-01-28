Syrian Opposition Website: Lebanese Hizbullah Attracts New Recruits From Pro-Syrian Government Militias In Deir Al-Zour, Offers Them 'Generous' Salaries

print
January 28, 2021


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

January 29, 2021

In Report On ISWAP Attacks In West Africa, Islamic State Weekly Claims 30 Al-Qaeda Fighters Killed In Sahel Region

January 29, 2021

ISIS Editorial Defends Recent Double Suicide Attack In Baghdad, Vows To Continue Its War On Shi'ites

January 29, 2021

Afghan Taliban Dismisses U.S. Treasury Report That It Is Harboring Al-Qaeda Members, Says Report Is Based On 'False Information Complied By Partisan And Warmongering Circles'

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More