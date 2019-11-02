Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: October 26-November 2, 2019

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Respond Defiantly To Reports Of Al-Baghdadi’s Death: Jihad Is Not Founded On Men

On July 23, 2019, plans for the Jihadi Fingerprints system were announced in a blog post. It was hailed as a new initiative designed to enhance ISIS supporters' ability to carry out "media jihad" on social media.

EXCLUSIVE: In Audio Eulogizing Al-Baghdadi, ISIS Appoints Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi New 'Caliph,' Threatens America, Urges Followers To Take Revenge

On October 31, 2019, Islamic State (ISIS) media arm Al-Furqan Foundation released an audio recording on Telegram featuring ISIS's new spokesman Abu Hamza Al-Qurayshi eulogizing the deaths of ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and ISIS spokesman Abu Al-Hasan Al-Muhajir.

EXCLUSIVE: In Response To President Trump's 'Endless Wars' Remark, Article In ISIS Weekly Says Fighters' Awareness Of Temporal, Spatial Dimensions Of Their Struggle Drives Their Enemies To Despair

The 205th issue of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly newspaper Al-Naba', released on Telegram on October 24, 2019, featured an article reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's comment in defense of his decision to extricate American troops from "ridiculous endless wars" abroad.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Launch A System Of Verification To Combat Infiltration Of Pro-ISIS Online Communities

Anonymity can be a double-edged sword for individuals and groups supporting terror online. On the one hand, anonymity protects the online discourse of terror groups from authorities.

EXCLUSIVE: Showing Trump Decapitated, Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Shares Posters Threatening U.S. President, Saying Battle With Islamic State 'Did Not Start'

On October 30, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet published two posters on Telegram threatening U.S. President Donald Trump in the wake of the U.S. raid on October 27 that killed ISIS head Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

EXCLUSIVE: Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) On Killing Of Its Emir Haroon Abbas: 'Our Jihad Against Hindu Infidels Will Continue Until We Raise The Flag Of Islam Over Kashmir And India'

On October 29, 2019, Ansar Ghazwatul Hindi (AGH), a jihadi organization based in Kashmir and purportedly affiliated with Al-Qaeda, released a statement on social media platforms and Justpaste.it with a message of "felicitation" on the death of AGH Emir Haroon Abbas aka Abdul Hameed Lone, who was killed in a clash with Indian security forces on October 22, 2019.

EXCLUSIVE: London Man Praises ISIS And Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi On YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, Raises Money For 'Children From Raqqah In Turkey,' Using GoFundMe, JustGiving

A London-based man frequently posts videos and jihadi content on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Pro-ISIS Poster Threatens America, Promises 'Imminent Doom'

On October 28, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a new poster on Telegram in the wake of the U.S. raid on October 27 which led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Threatens To Inflict 'Severe Punishment' On American Troops In Wake Of Al-Baghdadi's Demise

On October 28, 2019, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet shared on Telegram a poster in Arabic and English threatening American troops in the wake of the October 27 raid that killed ISIS head Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Publishes Audio Recording With Threat To Publish Hit List, Including Names And Addresses Of Unbelievers, Apostates

On October 24, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel published an audio recording featuring an unidentified speaker threatening that his hacking group will publish a hit list that includes names and addresses of unbelievers and apostates.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Accuses Saudi, Yemeni Intelligence Of Recruiting Women, Shares Segments From AQAP Commander's Upcoming Speech In Part II Of 'Demolishing Of The Espionage' Video Series

On October 22, 2019, the media arm of the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released part three of its video series "Demolishing of the Espionage" which highlights the recruitment of female spies by Saudi and Yemeni intelligence services who, after filming them being sexually assaulted, blackmail them with the footage.



Al-Qaeda Supporters Call Al-Baghdadi’s Death Punishment For His Crimes Against Muslims

The October 27, 2019, announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) organization, died during an operation to capture or kill him conducted by U.S. forces in northern Syria, was met by some Al-Qaeda supporters with skepticism, while others accepted it as fact. One pro-Al-Qaeda writer wrote that Al-Baghdadi's death was divine punishment for his crimes against Muslims, and urged members of ISIS to view it as a warning and leave the organization.

Al-Qaeda Supporters Criticize Foreign Fighters In Idlib For Not Firing A Bullet In Years

On October 20, 2019, a Telegram group comprised of Al-Qaeda (AQ) media operatives and supporters published a post castigating "the hundreds of foreign fighters" currently living in the rebel-held areas in and around Idlib for their lack of participation in the fighting against the Assad regime.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Outlet Calls For Donations

On October 18, 2019, a pro-Al-Qaeda outlet posted on its Telegram channel a call for financial assistance from its supporters.

Pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Cleric Calls On ISIS Fighters And Supporters To Repent, Follow Sunni Islamic Creed

On October 30, 2019, a pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Telegram channel published advice written by jihadi cleric Abu Marya Al-Qahtani, in which he urges Islamic State (ISIS) fighters and adherents of its ideology to repent and follow the creed of Sunni Islam.

Kurdish Salafi-Jihadi Group Close To Al-Qaeda Resumes Activity in Iraq

Following a long period during which it focused its activity in Syria, a Kurdish Salafi-jihadi organization with ties to Al-Qaeda announced the resumption of its activity in Iraq.

Despite Ban, British Jihadi Preacher Maintains Telegram Channel Cataloging His Videos And Statements

A UK-based Islamist preacher whose passport was cancelled in Britain and who was arrested in 2015 under suspicion of encouraging terrorism. He was later released on the condition that he stop posting extremist content on social media. Despite this ban, he has active accounts that are either run by him or are run by others who promote his content that was developed after this ban.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Offers Instructions For Supporters To Use Facebook Safely, Avoid Detection By Intelligence Agencies

On July 15, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech group published an article offering detailed instructions and tips for ISIS supporters to use Facebook safely so that they may avoid detection by intelligence agencies.

Islamabad Madrassa Coaching Religious Students To Get To Pakistan's Highest Ranks Of Civil Service

According to an Urdu daily, a madrassa based in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad has started a unique program coaching a select group of its students to take the Central Superior Service (CSS) exam, whose graduates run Pakistan's top bureaucracy.