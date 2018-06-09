Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: In Video, Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Calls Upon ‎Mujahideen In Palestine To Export Their Jihad Globally ‎

On June 6, 2018, Al-Qaeda media wing Al-Sahab released a 15-minute video recording by the group's leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in which he calls upon Palestinians to transform their jihad from a local and constrained one to a global jihad against their enemies.

EXCLUSIVE: Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Sharply Criticizes Terrorist Designation By U.S. State Department

On June 1, 2018, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) released a statement in Arabic, English, Turkish, and Russian, sharply criticizing the U.S. State Department's recent designation of the militant group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and affiliate of Al-Qaeda.

EXCLUSIVE: Editorial In Pro-ISIS Magazine Urges Followers In The West And Worldwide To Carry Out Attacks, Offers Tips On How To Donate Money For Jihad

An editorial in Issue 16 of the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) magazine Al-Anfal, released online on June 4, 2018, advised ISIS supporters who are unable to join the group by immigrating to its territories on how they can support the organization and engage in jihad from wherever they are.

EXCLUSIVE: Ansarul Ummah Leader: 'Jihad Against Jews And Hindus Is Fard-e-Ain [Obligatory Upon Every Individual]'

On May 20, 2018, the Urdu daily Roznama Siasat reported that Maulana Muhammad Farooq Kashmiri, chief emir of jihadi organization Ansarul Ummah for Jammu and Kashmir, said: "Jihad against Jews and Hindus is fard-e-ain [obligatory upon every individual]."

EXCLUSIVE: TIP Publishes Issue 23 Of Turkestan Al-Islamiyyah Magazine, Calling For Jihad Against China And Inciting Muslim Public Opinion Against It

On June 6, 2018, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) published issue 23 of its Arabic-language magazine, Turkestan Al-Islamiyyah. As usual, the magazine is dedicated to rallying Arab-Muslim public opinion to support the cause of the Uyghur Muslims in China, and to promoting TIP's participation in global jihad on other fronts, mainly in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Gaza-Based Jihadi Group Relaunches Fundraising Campaign On Multiple Social Media Platforms

Gaza-based jihadi group Jaysh Al-Ummah Al-Salafi has relaunched its fundraising campaign urging Muslims around the world to donate to equip its fighters and support the jihad in Palestine.

EXCLUSIVE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Meets Qatari Ambassador In Islamabad, Says: 'For The Past 150 Years, Kashmiris Have Been On The Battlefield Of Jihad'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM).

Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami for Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Khalid Mehmood Khan met with Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri in Islamabad where "both the leaders exchanged views on the problems of the Muslim ummah, including the Kashmir issue," according to the Urdu daily Roznama Siasat.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Media Outlet Releases Poster Calling For Murder Of Americans And Jews

On June 2, 2018, a French-language Al-Qaeda (AQ) media outlet released a poster in French, English, and Arabic titled "Don't Consult Anyone On Killing The Jews!"

New Pro-ISIS Posters Threaten Trump And New York City

On June 4, 2018, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters on Telegram released two new digitally created posters threatening the U.S and President Donald Trump. ISIS supporters and media operatives release threatening posters daily as part of their media war efforts.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): French-Language ISIS Facebook Page Offers Help To Supporters To Create New Accounts

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

Type of Account: Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) news and preaching; public Facebook page in French

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Danish Facebook Page Produces And Distributes ISIS Materials

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

Type of Account: Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media page in English and Danish

ISIS Weekly Praises Liege Attack, Says Attacker Killed Five ‎People: Two Police Officers And 'Three Belligerent ‎Christians' ‎

Issue 138 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', released online on May 31, 2018, praised the May 29 terror attack in Liege, Belgium, for which the group had claimed responsibility.

ISIS Supporters Share Posters Celebrating Belgium Attack, Promise More Blood Will Be Spilled

Following the May 29, 2018, terror attack in Liege, Belgium for which the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility, several pro-ISIS media groups on Telegram distributed posters celebrating the attack and the perpetrator.

ISIS Claims It Disabled Oil Pipeline In Tunisia

On June 3, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) A'maq News Agency reported that on the previous day ISIS forces had used explosives to successfully disable a pipeline in Tunisia which transports gas from the Doulab oil fields to the city of Sfax.

German Jihadi Fighter: The Islamic Ummah Should Help The Muslims In Turkestan In Light Of The Chinese Oppression

On June 6, 2018, in Issue No. 23 of the Turkestani magazine Turkestan Al-Islamiyya, published by the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), an article appeared that was written by a jihadi operative of German origin.

Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Media Wing ‎Al-Sahab Launches Telegram Bot

On June 6, 2018, the Telegram channel of Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) announced the launch of a Telegram bot for the group's media wing Al-Sahab.

Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen Video Features Training, ‎Operations Of Special Operations Unit 'Muhammad Bin ‎Maslama Battalion'‎

On May 31, 2018, the Somali Al-Qaeda-affiliate Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen released a video documenting the training and operations of its special operations unit, the Muhammad bin Maslama Battalion.

Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen Reports Attack On U.S. Forces In Somalia

On June 3, 2018, the Shahadah News Agency of the Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen organization reported on its official Telegram channel that it had destroyed an armored vehicle belonging to the U.S. military.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Marks Al-Badr Day In India's Western Town Of Latur

According to a report by journalist Muhammad Muslim Kabeer in the June 3, 2018 issue of the Indian Urdu daily Roznama Urdu Times, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (India) organized an event to mark the 17th day of the month of Ramadan as Al-Badr Day.

Jamaat-e-Islami Of Kashmir Marks 17th Day Of Ramadan As Al-Badr Day In Honor Of Prophet's First Battle

The June 1, 2018 issue of the Urdu-language daily Roznama Siasat reported that Jamaat-e-Islami for Jammu and Kashmir would mark the 17th day of Ramadan, corresponding with June 2, 2018, as Al-Badr Day.

On Telegram, Jaish-e-Muhammad Chief: 'Mujahideen Of Islam Are Conducting Successive Attacks On The Enemies Of Islam In Kashmir'

A jihadi Telegram channel shared messages from Maulana Masood Azhar, emir of Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad.

On Telegram, Jaish-e-Muhammad Emir Masood Azhar Says: 'Behind Da'wa Is The Strength Of Jihad'

On May 26, 2018, a jihadi Telegram channel shared a speech by Maulana Masood Azhar, emir of Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). Azhar argues that da'wa ("peaceful preaching and invitation to Islam"), rather than forcible imposition of Islam on common Muslims, should be the way to ensure the return of Muslims who have digressed from Islamic teachings.

21,000 People Eat At Iftar Parties Held In Pakistani Kashmir By Jihadi Group Jamaatud Dawa

During the current month of Ramadan, Pakistani jihadi group Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) has been holding free Iftar parties in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir.

Using Telegram And WhatsApp, Afghan Taliban Seek Aid

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a message on Telegram requesting aid for the poor people of Afghanistan.

Lashkar-e-Taiba Founder Hafiz Saeed Accuses India Of Committing Atrocities In Kashmir

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of Pakistani jihadi organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and chairman of its charity arm Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), accused the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of committing widespread atrocities in the Kashmir Valley.

Urdu Daily Gives Insights Into Eating Habits Of Taliban Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada

Haibatullah Akhundzada, the emir of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), has instructed the Taliban fighters in Afghanistan to adopt a life of piety and help the poor during the month of Ramadan, according to a report in an Urdu daily. About one million Afghans are displaced from their homes due to the war in Afghanistan, the report said.

Jamaatud Dawa: Interest-Based Economy Has Made Muslims Slaves Of Unbelievers

On May 27, 2018, the Urdu daily Roznama Siasat reported that Jamaatud Dawa, the charity arm of Pakistan-based jihadi organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, said that the interest-based economy in modern times has forced Muslims to become slaves of the unbelievers.

Afghan Taliban Reject Gen. Nicholson's Claim That They Are In Talks With Afghan Government

On May 31, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement rejecting U.S. Gen. John Nicholson's claim that the Taliban are in talks with the Afghan government.

Afghan Taliban Release Issue 74 Of Urdu Magazine 'Shariat' On Twitter

On May 27, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) released the latest issue of its Urdu-language monthly magazine Shariat on a Twitter account associated with the magazine.