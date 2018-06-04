Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Meets Qatari Ambassador In Islamabad, Says: 'For The Past 150 Years, Kashmiris Have Been On The Battlefield Of Jihad'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami for Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Khalid Mehmood Khan met with Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri in Islamabad where "both the leaders exchanged views on the problems of the Muslim ummah, including the Kashmir issue," according to the Urdu daily Roznama Siasat.

Roznama Siasat, which is published from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, reported that Dr. Khalid Khan told the Qatari envoy: "In occupied Kashmir, the 800,000-man occupier army of India is committing the worst crimes against the oppressed Kashmiris."

The Jamaat-e-Islami emir told the Qatari ambassador: "For the past 150 years, Kashmiris have been on the battlefield of jihad and are fighting for their rights. Kashmiris are part of the Muslim ummah and expect the Muslim ummah to help them."

"Qatar has always played a leadership role. In Azad Kashmir [i.e. Pakistani-controlled Kashmir], Qatar Charity took part fully in welfare projects; we laud them. The big reason behind the problems in which the Muslim ummah is caught at this time is the lack of mujahid qiadat [jihadi leadership]. The leaders in Turkey, Malaysia, and Qatar are representing the Muslim ummah," Khan told the envoy.

According to Roznama Siasat, "speaking on the occasion, the Qatari Ambassador Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri assured Dr. Khalid Mehmood Khan that he will support the legitimate rights of Kashmiris..." Al-Mansouri added: "Regarding Al-Quds [Jerusalem], our policy is clear and straightforward. Similarly, we are with the ummah regarding the Kashmir issue."

Source: Roznama Siasat (Pakistan), June 2, 2018.