Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Appeals In Audio ‎Recording For Unity Among Mujahideen, Warns Against ‎Compromising With U.S., Acknowledges Failure Of Arab ‎Spring



On October 4, 2017, Al-Qaeda media wing Al-Sahab released an audio recording by the group's leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who reiterates his call for unity among Muslims, especially the mujahideen, while warning them against compromising in the face of the U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: French Sermon On ISIS Al-Bayan Radio Titled 'The Enemy Is Too Strong' Recognizes Loss Of Morale Among Fighters

On September 27, 2017, the official Islamic State (ISIS) radio station Al-Bayan released a new audio recording of a sermon in French titled "The Enemy Is Too Strong." ISIS's Al-Bayan radio has recently released several audio sermons in French.

EXCLUSIVE: Senior Libyan Official Reveals Information on ISIS in Libya

On September 28, 2017, the Director of the Investigation Bureau in the Office of the General Secretary of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Sadiq Al-Sur, held a press conference lasting approximately an hour and 20 minutes, during which he revealed new details about the beginnings of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Libya, its structure, its senior activists, the countries from which its fighters have been coming, and its activities.

EXCLUSIVE: English-Speaking Chechen Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Fighter Describes Interactions With Fleeing ISIS Families, Brainwashed Youth On Facebook

An English-speaking Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) fighter of Chechen descent periodically posts updates on Facebook about his experiences in Syria. On several occasions he has described his interactions with children and families who had fled from the Islamic State (ISIS).

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter Encourages Medical Personnel To Attack Hospitalized Patients

An article published September 19, 2017, by the ISIS-affiliated Al-Wafa media company, titled "Methods to Kill Injured Apostates in Hospitals through Drugs and Treatments," calls on medical personnel to target wounded "apostates" and "infidels" in the hospitals where they work.

EXCLUSIVE: American Salafi Woman On Instagram Expresses Support For Pro-ISIS Clerics, Follows ISIS Accounts, Claims To Be On FBI Watch List

An American woman on Instagram commented that she was on the FBI's watch list. The comment was posted on a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Instagram account that mocked Western intelligence services in a post.

Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani New Commander Of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)

On October 1, 2017, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) announced in a communique that, following deliberations by its Shura Council, it had decided "to accept the resignation of Abu Jaber Al-Sheikh from his position as HTS general commander."

Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Outlet Calls On Moroccan Jihadis To Prepare For Armed Uprising Against Authorities

On September 30, 2017 the Al-Hijrah media outlet, affiliated with Al-Qaeda, posted issue 15 of its English-language weekly bulletin, devoted to "Jihad against the Evil Moroccan Regime."

ISIS Supporters Rejoice At Las Vegas Attack On Social Media: 'What Now Trump? You Banned "Radicalized Muslims" From Traveling To America! Allah Sent His Soldier From Within Your People'

On October 2, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq claimed responsibility for the previous evening's deadly shooting attack at a country music festival in Las Vegas, in which over 50 people were killed and several hundred were wounded.

UPDATED – ISIS Claims Attack At Las Vegas Music Festival, Says ‎Attacker Converted To Islam A Few Months Ago

On October 2, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq claimed responsibility for the previous evening's deadly shooting attack at a country music festival in Las Vegas, in which over 50 people were killed and several hundred wounded.

Video Released By Pro-ISIS Media Group Presents Las Vegas Shooting As Revenge Against U.S.

Following the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the October 2, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the pro-ISIS Al-Battar Media Foundation released 2-minute video in English titled "Rightful Revenge.” To view video

Note to media and government: For a full copy of this video, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

(To view this video in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

ISIS North Baghdad Province Releases Pictorial Report On ‎Justpaste.it Showing Making Of Suicide Vests

On October 2, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) North Baghdad Province released a pictorial report showing the manufacturing of suicide vests. The report was hosted on the text- and image-sharing website Justpaste.it, and was published on the ISIS-affiliated Nasher News Telegram channels.

ISIS Video Shows Group Using Unexploded U.S. Ordnance In Its Operations, Manufacturing Bombs For Weaponized Drones

On September 29, 2017, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Raqqa, Syria released a video showing the group using unexploded U.S. bombs in its martyrdom operations, IED attacks, and drone attacks. The video, which was posted on multiple pro-ISIS Twitter accounts and Telegram channels, also featured a Yemeni fighter named Abu Hafs urging the mujahideen to ask Allah for forgiveness and showed another fighter making the bombs used in ISIS weaponized drone attacks.

Uyghur ISIS Members Urge Uyghurs Who Joined Other Groups To Join ISIS

A video released by the Al-Furat Province of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq shows Uyghur fighters who are members of ISIS's air defense force in the region. Speaking in Uyghur, one of the fighters addresses fellow Uyghurs who chose to join groups other than ISIS and urges them to join the Islamic State instead.

ISIS Releases Video Showing Two Russians In Captivity

On October 3, 2017, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS) released a short video showing two Russian men whom the group said it had captured in Al-Sholah village, southwest of the city of Deir Al-Zor, Syria.

ISIS Supporters, Outlets React To ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi's Recent Speech

On September 28, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS), via its main media company, Al-Furqan, released an audio recording by its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. Though the audio is undated, in his speech Al-Baghdadi touches on recent world events, such as North Korea's threats against the U.S. and Japan. The 46-minute message was first released on the ISIS-affiliated Nasher Telegram channels. The audio itself was hosted on the Internet Archive (Archive.org).

Article Published By Pro-ISIS Al-Wafa' Foundation Accuses Rothschilds Of Facilitating Emergence Of Antichrist, Says Caliphate Soldiers Will Cause Demise Of Israelites

An article dated September 13, 2017, and published by Al-Wafa', a media foundation affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), accused the Rothschild family of paving the way, using their power and control over the world's wealth and financial institutions, for the Antichrist to emerge and rule over the world.

ISIS Weekly: The Hurricanes That Hit The U.S. Are Divine Punishment, Herald Conquest Of White House

The editorial of the latest issue of ISIS's weekly newsletter Al-Naba, titled "But the Unbelievers, Never Will Disaster Cease to Seize Them for their Deeds" [Quran 13:31], states that the hurricanes that recently hit the U.S. and ravaged an area "the size of a large country," as well as other storms that hit Christian countries, are divine punishment for these countries' crimes against Muslims.

ISIS Claims Stabbing Attack In Marseille, France

On October 1, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq claimed responsibility for the same-day stabbing attack that killed two at the main train station in Marseille in southern France. Citing a "security source," A'maq described the attacker as being a soldier of the Islamic State who carried out the attack in response to ISIS's call to target coalition countries.

Further Details About Pro-ISIS Telegram Group's Use Of ‎ Platform To Help ISIS Supporters Maintain ‎Presence On Facebook, Twitter

One of the functions of a known pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram group is to provide ISIS supporters with a steady stream of ready-to-use Facebook and Twitter accounts where they can post content to support ISIS. It also provides tailored tweets and posters for ISIS supporters to copy and post on other platforms.

Palestinian Mother Residing In The West Openly Supports ISIS On Instagram, Shows Indoctrination Of Her Son

A woman on Instagram is vocal in her support for jihad and the Islamic State (ISIS). She published several items on her Instagram account that were supportive of the Islamic State, jihad, martyrdom, and Osama bin Laden.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Indonesian Mother Voices Support For ISIS On Twitter, Shares Jihadi Nasheeds On SoundCloud

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform(s): Twitter, SoundCloud

Type of account: Pro-ISIS

Sharing of jihadi content: She tweeted that she has been a longtime supporter of the Islamic State (ISIS), but that she was never part of the original "baqiya family" on Twitter, which consisted, during ISIS's peak, of an active group of ISIS militants and activists on the platform.

Urdu Daily Report: 30 Inmates Of Karachi's Central Prison Recruited By ISIS

According to an Urdu-language daily, inmates of the Central Prison of Karachi were recruited by the Islamic State (ISIS).

Urdu Daily: Hekmatyar-Led Hizb-e-Islami Opposes Move To Shut Down Taliban's Qatar Office, Taliban Leaders Could Move To Turkey

According to a Pakistan-based Urdu-language daily, Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) has opposed an initiative by the Afghan government to have the Afghan Taliban's political office in Doha, Qatar shut down.