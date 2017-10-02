On October 2, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq claimed responsibility for the previous evening's deadly shooting attack at a country music festival in Las Vegas, in which over 50 people were killed and several hundred wounded.

Police identified the attacker as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock. In its statement, ISIS did not refer to the Paddock by name, noting only that the attacker "is a soldier of the Islamic State, and [that he] carried out the operation in response to [ISIS] calls to target coalition countries."

ISIS further noted that the attacker converted to Islam a few months ago.

UPDATE: Following its initial claim of responsibility, ISIS posted a second statement about the Las Vegas attack that said that "around 600 cross worshippers" had been killed and wounded in a "blessed attack" in the city.[i]

The statement referred to Paddock as "one of the caliphate soldiers" and identified him by the name Abu 'Abd Al-Bar Al-Amriki. It also said that the attack was a response to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi's recent call to target "Crusader coalition countries."

The attack itself appears to have been premeditated, as the ISIS statement said that Al-Amriki had conducted "detailed surveillance" of "Crusader gathering [places] in Las Vegas." It also said that Al-Amriki had been martyred after running out of ammunition.