Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Pinterest Users Circulate Extremist Visuals, Videos And Ideas

The popular platform Pinterest, which allows users to "pin" (share) ideas, articles, images, and videos to themed boards, has users who are circulating extremist content on the site. The San Francisco-based platform is open to anyone who is at least 13 years of age.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media Account Review – (JSM-AR): Atlanta Man Admires Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Supports ISIS On Facebook

Platform(s): Facebook

Type of account: Islamic State (ISIS) supporter

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media Account Review – (JSM-AR): Jacksonville, Florida Trump Supporter On Facebook Evolves Into ISIS Sympathizer

Platform(s): Facebook

Type of account: Islamic State (ISIS) supporter

ISIS Furat Media Video Features Martyrdom Will Of ‎Fighter From Dagestan

On August 14, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Furat Media company released the eight-minute will and testament video of a Dagestani fighter named Abu Hudhaifa Al-Dagestani.

ISIS Claims Killing Of U.S. Soldiers Near Tal Afar

In a statement issued August 13, 2017, the Islamic State’s (ISIS) “Al-Jazirah Province” claims that its fighters killed four U.S. soldiers and injured six others after firing Grad rockets on concentrations of U.S. troops east of Tal Afar.

ISIS Homs Video: Battles Against The Syrian Army In The Syrian Desert, Suicide Attack Perpetrated By Fighter From Kosovo

On August 13, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Information Bureau in the Homs province released a sixteen-minute video entitled "Attacks of Self-Sacrifice."

ISIS Video Documents Attack On Iraqi Military And IRGC ‎Near Syria-Iraq Border – WARNING: GRAPHIC

On August 11, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Furat Province released a seven-minute video documenting its August 6 attack on an Iraqi military barracks near the Al-Tanaf region near the Syria-Iraq border. ISIS had previously released a statement and a pictorial report about the attack showing a captured soldier that it said was Iranian.

Head Of ISIS Recruitment Calls On Residents Of Deir Al-Zour To Mobilize For Jihad

The latest edition of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', from August 11, 2017, includes a wide-ranging interview with the organization's head of recruitment.

ISIS Publishes Photos Showing Beheading Of 'Sorcerer,' Stoning Of Adulterer In Iraq, Amputation Of Thief's Hand In Syria – WARNING: GRAPHIC

On August 14, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released several pictorial reports documenting its implementation of shari'a punishments.

In Issue 17 Of AQAP's 'Inspire' Magazine: Operational Guide For Derailing Trains

Issue 17 of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula's (AQAP) magazine Inspire focuses on the topic of attacking transport systems in the West, especially trains. Accordingly, the issue's "Open Source Jihad" section features an operational guide for derailing trains using a home-made portable derailer.

AQIM Leader: The U.S. Will Vanish Like The Tartars; The Jihad Against France Will Continue Unless It Withdraws From Africa

Issue 17 of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula's (AQAP) magazine Inspire, released August 13, 2017 in Arabic and English, contains a lengthy interview with the head of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Abu Mus'ab Abd Al- Wadoud.

AQAP 'Inspire' Magazine Urges Attacks On U.S. Trains

Issue 17 of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula's (AQAP) magazine Inspire, released on August 13, 2017, is dedicated mainly to inciting attacks on U.S. railways and trains. Its articles explain the rationale for such attacks and present religious justification for them, as well as practical advice on how to carry them out. The issue, 100 pages long, was released simultaneously in English and Arabic, and was distributed by the Telegram channel of AQAP and other pro-Al-Qaeda channels.

AQAP Chief Bomb Maker Al-Asiri Calls For Attacks On Transport Systems In The U.S. In Issue 17 Of English-Language 'Inspire' Magazine

An article by Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula's (AQAP) chief bomb maker, Ibrahim Al-Asiri, in Issue 17 of the organization's magazine Inspire, titled "Targeting Means of Transportation," calls to target American transport systems (ground, air and sea transportation for both passengers and freight), stressing that they are a prime target because attacks on them undermine public security and also cause great economic harm by scaring away tourists and investors. Moreover, says the article, such attacks are easy even for lone operatives to carry out, since there are many targets and the security measure around them are easily overcome.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Uyghur-Language ‎Nasheed Titled 'The Mujahid'‎

On August 16, 2017, the Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) released a video of a nasheed (Islamic song) titled "The Mujahid" by the Syrian branch of the Uyghur jihadi group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP). The nasheed praises the ideal of the mujahid, noting, inter alia, that his actions are meant to serve Allah, protect His religion, and defend Muslims from their oppressors.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Media Arm Sawt Al-Islam Releases Video On Telegram Commemorating Its 'Martyred' Fighters

On August 14, 2017, Sawt Al-Islam, the media arm of the Uyghur jihadi group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), released a video commemorating the group's "martyred" fighters.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Condemns Killing Of Members Of 'Syrian Civil Defence' Organization

On August 14, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) issued a communique condemning the killing of seven members of the Syrian Civil Defence organization, also known as the White Helmets, in the town of Sarmin, near Idlib, Syria.

Pro-ISIS Facebook Group Posing As Official Al-Arabiya Urdu Page Disseminates ISIS Releases Via JustPaste.it Links

A pro-ISIS Facebook page posing as the official Urdu-language Facebook page of the Al-Arabiya television news channel is disseminating Islamic State (ISIS) material via JustPaste.it links.

ISIS A'maq News Agency Launches Subscription-Based ‎Email Notification Service

On August 15, 2017, the Islamic State's (ISIS) A'maq news agency launched a new subscription-based email notification service.

ISIS Releases Firefox Add-On For Streaming Al-Bayan ‎Radio

On August 15, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a new Firefox add-on that allows users to stream the group's radio broadcast Al-Bayan live from their Internet browser.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Electronic Horizon Foundation (EHF) ‎Warns Of Copycat Telegram Channel, Directs Users To Its ‎Official Outlets On Telegram, Threema, XMPP ‎

On August 17, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech group Electronic Horizon Foundation (EHF) published a warning on its Telegram channel about another Telegram channel.