ISIS Publishes Photos Showing Beheading Of 'Sorcerer,' Stoning Of Adulterer In Iraq, Amputation Of Thief's Hand In Syria – WARNING: GRAPHIC

On August 14, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released several pictorial reports documenting its implementation of shari'a punishments. Two reports showed the beheading of a "sorcerer" and the stoning of a married adulterer in Al-Huwaija, Iraq (west of Kirkuk), while the third showed the amputation of a thief's hand in Al-Hajar Al-Aswad, near Damascus, Syria. All acts were carried out in public, with children among the spectators.

Below are photos from the beheading then the stoning in Iraq, followed by photos of the amputation in Syria: