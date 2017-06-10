Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to jttmsubs@memri.org with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to media@memri.org. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Media Operative Promises Good News To Supporters In Next Few Days

In a discussion in a closed French-language Telegram chatroom among ISIS supporters, a French-speaking ISIS operative wrote an ominous message promising "news that will warm the heart" of ISIS supporters in the next few days. The message, published June 7, 2017 was quickly deleted, as were other messages in the chatroom.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Facebook Users, Advocates of Shari'a Law: Don't Accept Facebook's Or WhatsApp's Terms And Conditions – Because Doing So Amounts To Polytheism

On May 18, 2017, an American ISIS supporter on Facebook urged likeminded Facebook friends to "make Facebook accounts with the help of a hacker or secret tricks" so as to avoid agreeing to Facebook's terms and conditions, calling doing so practicing polytheism.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS-Affiliated Telegram Channel Threatens 'Crusaders' In U.S. Russia, France, Britain, Canada, Belgium, Australia, Italy With More Attacks, Calls On Muslims To Avoid Markets, Roads And Parking Areas

On June 7, 2017, Nasher News, a Telegram channel affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), published two statements warning the "crusaders" of more attacks to be carried out by "thousands of lonely [i.e. lone] lions." The channel called on Muslims living in the U.S., Russia, France, Britain, Canada, Belgium, Australia and Italy to avoid shopping centers, roads and parking areas, which it described as "targets for the soldiers of the Caliphate."

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch ISIS Fighter On Facebook Encourages London Resident Who Recently Visited Sacramento And Philadelphia To Plan Attack

On May 23, 2017, a day after the suicide bombing in Manchester that was claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS), a Dutch ISIS fighter on Facebook celebrated the attack and warned that Manchester would be plagued by further attacks: "Attention, O Manchester, we are there, if you back [sic] we coming back with black days for you." He also posted a graphic of an ISIS militant against the backdrop of London.

Issue 10 Of ISIS's 'Rumiyah' Magazine Praises UK Attacks, Promises To Continue 'Strikes In The Heart Of The ‎Crusaders' Strongholds In The West' ‎

On June 7, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) release the 10th issue of its monthly magazine Rumiyah, which is dedicated to East Asia, and focuses in particular on ISIS's presence and operations in the Philippines.

Issue 10 Of 'Rumiyah' Calls Upon Muslims Who Participated In French Elections To Repent

Issue 10 of the Islamic State's (ISIS) magazine was published on June 7, 2017. A short article which appears only in the magazine's French version, titled "They Chose to Be Polytheists," castigates Muslims who voted in France's presidential election, describing them as "polytheists" and calling upon them to repent.

In Interview In Issue 10 Of ISIS Magazine 'Rumiyah,' ISIS Philippines Leader Vows To Keep Fighting 'Crusaders'

On June 7, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released the 10th issue of its monthly magazine, which is dedicated to East Asia. The cover article features an interview with the leader of ISIS in East Asia (i.e. Ithe Philippines), Asylon Hafilon aka Abu Abdallah Al-Muhajir.

On June 1, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released issue 83 of its weekly Al-Naba', which featured an article that praised the May 22 bombing at the Manchester Arena while vowing to continue targeting the UK and other "Crusader" countries fighting the Islamic State.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For London Bridge, Borough ‎Market Attacks

The Islamic State (ISIS), via its A'maq news agency, today (June 4, 2017) claimed responsibility for the previous evening's London Bridge and Borough Market attacks. The statement, citing a "security source," said that the attack was carried out by a group of Islamic State fighters.

On June 3, 2017, the semi-official Islamic State (ISIS) Nasher channels on Telegram circulated a poster that called upon Muslims to seize the opportunity of being in the month of Ramadan to kill civilian "Crusaders" (Christians).

ISIS Threatens France With More Attacks If It Does Not End Its Military Intervention

On June 5, 2017, an Islamic State (ISIS) media channel on Telegram shared a message in French signed by "Islamic State soldiers in France" and threatening terror attacks if the French government does not cease its campaign against ISIS.

Unusual Threat To France Issued By Alleged 'Islamic State Soldiers In France'

On May 29, 2017, a message in both written and audio format, titled "Message To The French People From The Soldiers Of The Islamic State In France" and threatening France with more terror attacks if the people do not pressure their government to accept the list of demands included in the message, was sent to the French government and to French media.

ISIS Supporters Praise Melbourne Gunman, Call For More Attacks In The West

The June 5, 2017 attack in Melbourne, Australia, which was claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS), triggered the usual wave of reactions by ISIS supporters and media groups on Telegram. Media operatives are distributing posters and messages, many of them with the key phrase "Just Terror," a slogan branding ISIS's campaign calling for attacks in the West. This campaign has been intensified during the month of Ramadan, considered by jihadis to be a month of jihad and martyrdom.

On June 5, 2017, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS) reported that today's hostage situation and shooting incident in Melbourne, Australia in which two people died had been carried out by "a soldier of the Islamic State."

Further Threats To Australia On Telegram Following Shooting, Hostage Incident In Melbourne Claimed By ISIS

On June 5, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq reported that the June 5, 2017 hostage situation and shooting incident in Melbourne, Australia, in which two people died, had been carried out by "a soldier of the Islamic State." A pro-ISIS Telegram channel, "Just_Terror01," posted further threats to Australia.

ISIS Releases Photo, Identifies Iran Parliament And Khomeini Tomb Attackers, Vows To Turn Iran Into 'New Front'

On June 8, 2017, the weekly newspaper of the Islamic State (ISIS), published a report which includes a photo showing five perpetrators of the June 7, 2017 attacks on the Iranian Parliament and the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and identifies them by name.

UPDATED ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Twin ‎Tehran Attacks, Promises Further Attacks Against Iranian ‎Institutions ‎

On June 7, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks in Tehran, on Iran's Majlis (parliament) building and on the tomb of Ayatollah Khomeini. So far, at least 12 have been killed and dozens wounded in the attacks.

ISIS Weekly Infographic Boasts About Attacks Against ‎Christians In Egypt, Reiterates ISIS's Promise To Continue ‎Targeting Them ‎

Issue 83 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba' featured an infographic that highlighted the group's recent attacks against "belligerent" Christians in Egypt, including the May 26 deadly attack in Minya that targeted a bus full of Christians on their way to St. Samuel monastery.

ISIS Releases Photo Of Indonesian Fighter Killed In Palmyra, Syria

On June 6, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) in the city of Homs, Syria, released a photo of an Indonesian fighter named Rizq Al-Andanousi who was killed in the Syrian city of Palmyra.

ISIS's A'maq News Agency: ISIS Fighters Kill Two Chinese Nationals In Pakistan

On June 8, 2017, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), reported that ISIS fighters had killed two Chinese nationals in the Baluchistan region of southwest Pakistan.

ISIS-Affiliated Media Entity Publishes Links For 60 New ‎Telegram Channels, Boasts That It Is Operating 200 ‎Channels

On June 8, 2017, the Nasher News Agency, an Islamic State-affiliated media body that publishes ISIS content, began the simultaneous posting of numerous links to new Nasher channels on Telegram. As of this writing, 20 links have been posted simultaneously, with the group promising to deliver a total of 60 links for followers to reach 200 channels on the platform.

Campaign To Arm Mujahideen In Gaza Continues To ‎Aggressively Solicit Donations On Telegram ‎

The ongoing "Jahezona"("Equip Us") campaign, aimed at raising funds for the mujahideen and jihad in Gaza, and which has been underway for several years, is continuing its aggressive outreach on Telegram.