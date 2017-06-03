Poster On Top ISIS Telegram Channels Instigates Muslims ‎To Seize the Opportunity Of Ramadan To Target Civilian ‎‎'Crusaders,' Run Them Over With Vehicles ‎

On June 3, 2017, the semi-official Islamic State (ISIS) Nasher channels on Telegram circulated a poster that called upon Muslims to seize the opportunity of being in the month of Ramadan to kill civilian "Crusaders" (Christians).

Jihadis in general, regardless of their organizational affiliation, commemorate Ramadan as the month of Islamic conquests and victories.

The poster was circulated on the many dozens of Nasher channels and other pro-ISIS channels on Telegram, with the call to kill Christians written in English and Arabic, along with images of a handgun, a knife, and a truck.

Arabic caption at the bottom reads: "Kill the civilians of the Crusaders, run them over [with vehicles], (seize [the opportunity of] Ramadan)"