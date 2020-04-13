ISIS Women At Al-Hol Refugee Camp: Coronavirus Does Not Infect Muslims; Only Infidels And Oppressors Die Of The Virus

On April 9, 2020, Rudaw TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) aired a report in which the reporter interviewed ISIS women at the Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria. One of the women, who was closely surrounded by other women and by young boys, said that coronavirus has not infected them because they fast, pray, are pious, fear Allah, and follow Islam in the path of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. She emphatically stated that coronavirus does not infect true Muslims, that it infects only infidels and oppressors, and that any Muslims who have died from coronavirus had been infected because they weren't true Muslims.

To view the clip of ISIS women at Al-Hol Refugee Camp on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

Coronavirus "Does Not Infect Muslims"

Woman 1: "The disease does not infect us because we are pious, we fast, and we pray. We fear Allah. We follow [the true] Islam in the path of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi."

Reporter: "So who does this disease infect?"

Woman 1: "It infects the infidels, because they oppress the prisoners and the brothers. It infects them. You see what I'm saying? It does not infect Muslims. Have you seen any Muslims die from this disease? All those who died were infidels."

Muslims Who Died From The Disease "Were Oppressors"

Reporter: "But many Muslims have died from this disease..."

Woman 1: "They were oppressors. I'm not saying that all Muslims are decent people."

Reporter: "All over the world, everybody has been dying - Muslims, non-Muslims..."

Woman 1: "There are oppressors among the Muslims."

Woman 2: "They were not Muslims. The disease does not infect Muslims, only infidels. [The coronavirus] is just one soldier sent by Allah."