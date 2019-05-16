Incitement Against Jews By U.S.-Based Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Members Of Pro-Palestinian And BDS Facebook Groups

By: C. R. Rublin*



Introduction

Many pro-Palestinian and BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions against Israel) groups maintain Facebook pages. These pages also serve as a platform for U.S.-based neo-Nazis and white supremacists, whose posts on them can include blatant incitement against Jews.

Parameters Of The Study

The anti-Jewish incitement in these posts includes support for Nazi ideology; expressions of racial hatred and demonization of Jews, including specifically American Jews; conspiracy theories regarding Jewish plans to take control of the world and destroy Western moral values; and calls to action against Jews.[1]

The period covered by this study was January 2016 through April 2019, and the study covered posts by members of the Facebook groups who a) appear to reside in the U.S, and b) espouse neo-Nazi and/or white-supremacist ideology.

It is noteworthy that these individuals are also generally against vaccinations, believe in various conspiracy theories, primarily concerning 9/11 and "chemtrails," and also deny the Holocaust. Many of their posts express admiration of Nazi ideology. They might be devout Christians or blatant atheists, and several members identify with the Confederate South. These individuals were also identified by public Facebook pages that they had "liked," such as "Crush Social Marxism," "Goyim know," various "European Beauty" pages, neo-Nazi pages, and so on. Certain types of "memes" – images or GIFs with a caption added – are also used by those included in this study.[2]

None of the antisemitic posts in these groups were removed by the group's moderators; in fact, often the moderators themselves endorse such posts and even post similar statements themselves.

Groups Examined For Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Members

See Appendix for more about the groups:

Boycott Israel:[3] Public group with 10,000 members. BDS FIRST:[4] Public group with about 2,000 members. Stand with Palestine:[5] Public group with 60,000 members. ANTI ZIONIST – BOYCOTT ISRAEL:[6] Closed Facebook group with 4,000 members. A group for Palestine and its friends:[7] Closed group with 24,000 members. Boycott Israel.... Support the BDS:[8] Closed group with more than 35,000 members.

The research findings are divided into topics.

Jews As Enemies Of The White Race

Several posters express concern about the common classification of Jews as "whites." They emphasize that Jews are not "white" and that they have in fact been waging a battle against the white race and culture since early times. The Jews are accused of encouraging "inbreeding" between whites and other races in order to eliminate the white race.

On February 9, 2019, user Matthew Weigmann[9] posted on his profile: "The enlightened Aryan undoubtedly understands that the Zionist is his or her enemy! What many of us fail to understand is that the Zionist is not the only enemy to our people. There is most certainly an enemy within. The white men and women who involve themselves in such ignoble practices such as miscegenation are the true enemies amongst us [...] The unenlightened White man or woman embraces foreign concepts and treacherous behavior simply because they are fearful of embracing the truth, Or simply because they are uncomfortable with who they are or who they come from. This is a learned behavior perpetuated by Jewish controlled learning institutions. For we are the only race of people who are taught and encouraged to hate ourselves. Nevertheless, victory for our folk is inevitable."

User Alexis Poulos[10] posted a meme[11] on her personal page about "Jewish privilege" vs. "White privilege." It defined "Jewish privilege" as "running all the banks and fleecing us with their usury" and "white privilege" as "getting blamed for the world's problems by Jewish supremacists." The same meme was also posted by user Marlon Vallido[12] on his personal page.

User Matty West[13] shared a link to an article from the antisemitic, white supremacist, Holocaust denial and neo-Nazi website Renegade Tribune[14] titled: "Jewish Doctor Says: 'Rape White Women and Create Half-Breeds!"[15] West prefaced the article with her own comment: "Disgusting rats."

Kayden Theresa[16] posted a meme on her page showing white children sitting on train tracks with the caption: "White kids to be hit by the Jew train"

Neil A. Bucklew[17] commented on a post by another user on his personal page: "Jews publicly call for the extinction of the white race and you have been guilt tripped so hard you are afraid to say shit [...] you never hear about their destruction of peoples all over Europe. Now, all over Western white folk countries the [Jews] have caused mass migration and demand interbreeding and yell racism at anyone trying to preserve their folk. Where does this end? When there are no more white people and their entire culture and identity has been hijacked and handed to others. Jews are openly calling for the end of the white race and teaching it in schools as a way to fight racism and demanding interbreeding so they can create a new race."

Later on, in a discussion on a racial war between the Jews and the white race, he writes: "We should never have invaded Iraq. This was a crime against the Arab peoples the Zionists suckered us into. You can clearly see what its results are now, I hope. Look into AIPAC. The best way to destroy a society is from within and that is exactly what they are doing now to Western civilization."

Some members post memes defining the term "loxism" as "Jewish hatred of the white race." A version of this meme from the now-defunct SMOLOKO.COM[18] was posted by John Clark Wagner[19] on his personal page on March 31, 2019. Wagner commented on it: "So, if white people object to this seemingly prevalent attitude and opinion, which seems to be acted upon regularly, and you voice criticism of it, then you are an anti-Semite, and a Nazi, and a white supremacist? Have I got that straight?"

Ronnie Thompson[20] posted a link to an article from the white supremacist website INFOSTORMER.COM,[21] titled "SPLC Kike Mark Potok Tracks America's Declining White Population.[22]" He included a quote from the article: "Potok, in case you don't know, is a devious kike who works for the Southern Poverty Law Center which is a notorious anti-White hate group. The group is entirely run and financed by Jews. But this right here in a nutshell shows what we are faced with. We are dealing with a hostile racial group of Jews who are using their fraudulently gained wealth to erase White people from the planet. If this wasn't the case and race doesn't matter, why does this kike Potok maintain such statistics on his office wall? The war on Whites is real and it is being waged by racial Jews like Potok. How much more evidence does one need to see what is happening?" This article is also mentioned by user Joe McDowell,[23] who posted a link to an article from INCOGMAN.NET,[24] another white supremacist website, titled: "Jews Admit: Whites ARE On The Chopping Block."

Jews As Satanic

Members of BDS and pro-Palestinian groups frequently demonize Jews, drawing on historical Christian antisemitic myths, Nazi-era propaganda, and more. They often reference classic antisemitism, such as the betrayal of Judas; the killing of Christ; the blood libel (accusing Jews of carrying out ritual murder), and Jews practicing usury. Based on the Book of Revelations, Judaism is referred to as the "Synagogue of Satan." The Talmud and Kabbalah are often referred to as the evil and morally depraved sources of the Jewish religion. Jews are depicted as morally corrupt, sexually depraved, conniving, greedy, and warmongering. Classic antisemitic trope such as "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" and Henry Ford's writings are featured as well. Drawing from Nazi sources, Jews are caricatured as hooked-nosed and as rats, rodents, reptiles, parasites, or cockroaches. Ashkenazi Jews are regularly referred to as Khazars, a form of slander common in American antisemitic polemics. These users frequently use derogatory terms such as "kikes" and variations on the word "Jew" – Hebes, Goo, Jewz, Jo, J, and Jooz. This may also be to prevent Facebook from detecting the text in antisemitic context and removing the post.

User John Clark Wagner posted on his personal page several references to "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion." On March 2, 2019, he quoted "anonymous" as saying: "Any Christian who hasn't completely read the 'Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion' ... can be best described as a 'clueless' Christian... to the point that you are probably aiding your utmost enemy." He also posted a meme stating: "Hate speech? Are you kidding me? Have you ever read the Jewish Talmud?"

User Joe McDowell also referred to the Talmud as evil and "anti-Christian," in a meme he posted on his page.

Larry Quinn posted a meme in the group Boycott Israel... Support BDS that featured quotes attributed to the work of Michael A. Hoffman,[25] claiming: "Doctrine of the Rabbinic Kabbalah. 'Israel must make sacrifices to Satan so that he will leave Israel unmolested' (Zohar 2:33a). 'The evil impulse is good, and without the evil impulse Israel cannot prevail in the world' (Zohar 1:61a)."

User Larry DeVore,[26] posting on the group "Boycott Israel… Support BDS," shared a meme by Philip E. Taylor, with the text by the author "TALMUD = 'JEWS OWN EVERYTHING' IT SAYS IT RIGHT HERE IN THE ZIONIST BIBLE (TALMUD WRITTEN BY CRIMINAL RABBIS) SO IT MUST BE TRUE!" The meme states: "Jewish Holy Book, Talmud. Schulchan Aruch, Choszen Hamiszpat, 348, that property of other nations belongs to the Jewish nation, which consequently is entitled to seize upon it without any scruples. An orthodox Jew is NOT bound to observe principles of morality towards people of other tribes. He may act contrary to morality, if profitable to himself or to Jews in general."

Devore also posted a video to the same group, titled "Jewish Kabbalistic Occult Ritual Child Murder throughout history." Although the video has since been removed from YouTube, the content of the video is made clear by a comment by Leanore Morris: "My GOD no wonder people hate the Jews with them killing children not their own but gentiles or Christians and most of them being either young child or baby this is shit."

User Dean Leavens also refers to Jewish ritual murder on his personal page: "so many confirmed Jewish ritual murders that happened over there. Most people don't even know about the Jewish practice of their ritual murder of non-jews." In a further comment he adds: "It's ridiculous how much power they have over us and we don't even know it." [...] "I like to start with the racist verses of the Jewish Talmud. Since they take precedence over the Torah. Even for non-religious Jews. It's their life guide." He added a meme stating: "[...] Judaism/Phariseeism demanded the crucifixion of Jesus. The Jewish Talmud teaches that Jesus was the bastard child of a Roman soldier and a prostitute that he is in hell boiling in his own excrement... and that killing Christians isn't a crime."

User Brian Christopher Ashcroft[27] posted a meme on his personal page from SMOLOKO.COM stating: "Jewish Comic Book Writer Ritually Murders His Gentile Wife by Draining Her Blood [...] We shouldn't be too surprised. For centuries, Jews have been kidnapping Christians and draining them of their blood in satanic rituals. But because JEWS control the media, we hardly ever hear about it!" He adds a link to a video, now removed, titled "The Hidden Cult: Jewish Ritual Murder." In his post he writes: "For centuries, Jews have been accused of kidnapping Christians and draining them of their blood in a satanic ritual. This is referred to by the Jews as "blood libel" – as they claim Christians, over a series of centuries and across the entire continent of Europe, make it up every time. Although the Jews still claim this was all made up (they also claim they weren't behind the Iraq war and don't control the media), it is now being acknowledged by modern scholars that at least some of these kidnappings and blood-draining did indeed take place. In fact, in 2007, an Israel Jew professor of history, Ariel Toaff, published a book on the subject entitled "Passovers of Blood," where he proves (as much as any hundreds of years old historical event can be proven) that in at least one medieval instance, Jews did indeed engage in this bizarre act. Interestingly, a Jewish comic book writer has now been charged with murdering his wife using the same type of ritual blood draining that the Jews have engaged in throughout history[...] Any Jew who tells you that Judaism isn't a form of Satan worship is either lying, or DOESN'T KNOW WHAT THE FUCK HE IS TALKING ABOUT [...] Judaism is, and has always been, a form of Satan worship."

User William Christian[28] posted on his personal page a meme comparing "Judaism from the Talmud" with "Christianity from the Bible":

Ashley Tindall posted on her page a cartoon by the Ku Klux Klan claiming that the "Jews are the children of Satan":

Jews As Treacherous Warmongers

In March 2019, user Dean Leavens[29] wrote on his personal page about the Jews: "They've been kicked out of 109 countries. Just think if you were kicked out of 109 apartments would you blame the landlord every time." Jimmy Tringali[30] wrote on his own page: "From Judas Escariot to Torquemada to the Borgias to Robespierre to the godless Bolsheviks & the Rothschilds, consistently throughout history. WW1 and 2, Korea, Vietnam, the Boer War, the Revolutionary War, Disraeli helped motivate the US Civil War, the Sassoon's Opium Wars, the never ending mid-east wars, the Napoleonic wars, the White versus Red Russian Civil War, the Cold War, the present Ukraine Civil War – that's a lot of wars. Gibson was right if taken in context..." He added that the Ku Klux Klan was created by Jews to "counter the former slaves who were stealing and pillaging under guidance of northern carpetbaggers."

Brian Christopher Ashcroft posted a meme on his personal page from SMOLOKO.COM featuring a quote falsely attributed to George Washington: "They (the Jews) work more effectively against us, than the enemy's armies. [...] It is much to be lamented that each state, long ago, has not hunted them down as pest to society and the greatest enemies we have to the happiness of America."[31]

Ashcroft also posted a version of a popular meme saying: "Imagine if you will a group of people so disgusting they have to make laws making it illegal to hate them."

User Benjamin Merchant[32] posted a meme about "globalists" – a term commonly used in these circles to mean "international Judaism." It shows Judaism. A little girl whispers to another, "Psst! The Jews are the globalists. "That's what the term 'International Jewry' meant. But don't tell anyone, you can't say 'it's the Jews.'" Randy Dolinger, who originally posted the meme, wrote: "Wake up, little girl, if we can't talk about the problem will it go away? No, we must begin talking about international Judaism and its very real designs."

Matty West[33] posted a meme in the Stand with Palestine group stating: "Have you ever studied the history of the Jews? Did you know they have always banded together as a tribe, infiltrated governments, monopolized financial systems of nations, instigated wars and intentionally created chaos in societies? The Jews have mass-murdered millions of non-Jews over the centuries but they've seized control of the media so you'll never find out. Stop the history of the Jews."

On August 10, 2016, she posted a quote attributed to Henry Ford: "The genius of the Jew is to live off people; not off land, nor off the production of commodities from raw material, but off people. Let other people till the soil; the Jew, if he can, will live off the tiller. Let other people toil at trades and manufacture; the Jew will exploit the fruits of their work. That is his peculiar genius. If this genius be described as parasitic, the term would seem to be justified." On January 5, 2017, she posted a meme from SMOLOKO.COM that states: "When someone calls you a "anti-Semite" and you can't stop laughing because they have no fucking clue that Judaism is the most racist, bigoted, supremacist ideology on the planet that teaches Jews they are the master race and everyone else is just a piece of shit put on earth to serve Jews and make them rich."

Kayden Theresa[34] posted a series of memes in Stand with Palestine depicting Jews, in comments on various posts, of "Winnie the Jew" holding on to a pot full of "munny"

On August 21, 2016 she commented on a post using a cartoon stating "with Jews you lose!"

Another meme she posted in the groups features a vampiric hook-nosed Jew with bloody fangs, pointy ears, and long talons devouring a Palestinian child.

On January 4, 2018, Benjamin Merchant[35] shared a post by Richard Ruff[36] with the logo of "The Christian Resistance" stating: "The very people whom Jesus Christ rebuked through His entire earthly ministry, the people He ran out of the temple, and the people whom had him crucified are the very people running the United States and every other major country in the world." George Mitchell posted in Stand with Palestine: "[...] Jews have their greedy hands and giant noses in everything in America. If the company makes money a Jew is somewhere to be found."

Matthew Weigmann[37] posted on the group Boycott Israel: "The Jew is the great master of lies. Arthur Schopenhauer." On February 12, 2019, Rob Canery[38] commented on a post in the Boycott Israel... Support BDS group about President Trump calling out Rep. Ilhan Omar for her remarks against AIPAC, stating: "He bows to the hebes!" In a comment on another post on the same topic, he wrote of Trump: "Joo puppet!" In the same group, he commented on a February 4, 2019 post about Israeli prime ministerial spouse Sara Netanyahu: "Inferior, ugly race!" On February 17, 2019, on a post linking to an article about Israeli weapons sales to Myanmar, he wrote: "Hook nose money changers!" On October 27, 2017, he shared, on his personal page, a meme[39] from the white supremacist website Whitresister.com, titled "Striking Similarity: 80 year Old 'Nazi Propaganda' vs. Reality – Harvey Weinstein and the rape of non-Jewish women in Hollywood." He commented, "Always the joo!"

Alexis Poulos[40] also posted Nazi-style propaganda, with a cartoon of an Aryan man grabbing a Jewish man. This cartoon originally appeared in the Nazi-era German propaganda tabloid Der Stürmer.

On May 12, 2016 she commented on a post praising the anti-Zionist Neturei Karta ultra-Orthodox Jewish sect and other anti-Zionist Jews: "So sick of this all the same, no Holocaust, they did 9/11, they know the Rothschild own Israel & the Federal Reserve, they know how Judaism came to be, where the word Jew came from, Judah, son of Israel, not a nation, it's a farce all of it. Never mentioned in the real bible except when Christ said those who call themselves Jews are liars & deceivers & their father is satan. No matter what they said nothing for 70 years while the Palestinians were slaughtered, robbed & humiliated to this minute." In another comment in 2018, she wrote: "They [the Jews] are supposed to be wandering the earth counting gold coins and are doomed until they accept Christ. GOD." In response to a meme from SMOLOKO.COM, asking "Why would the Jews make up the 'holocaust?'" she commented: "The real reason is [they are] pure evil watch The Eternal Jew on YouTube." She was referring to the 1940 Nazi propaganda film "The Eternal Jew." In March 2019, she posted a meme stating: "Russian Proverb: The Jew will always tell you what happened to him but he won't tell you why."

User Natalie Normyle, a member of the group Boycott Israel... Support the BDS, commented, on January 23, 2019, on a post in the group about an article titled: "Anti-Zionists ARE anti-Semites – Bari Weiss draws the line in the New York Times."[41] She stated: "All this projection, they've mastered it a thousand years ago. It's not antisemitism, it's loxism; Jewish hatred of gentiles, they've practiced it for over a thousand years, if any of the dates are accurate, and with their deceitful claws on it there is certainly room for doubt there. 'The Jew slaps you and cries out in pain.' Old Polish proverb. This reptile of a reporter, from the Jew York Slimes is practicing Loxism right in front of us. Projecting all her bloodthirsty hatred and ambitions on us [...]" Earlier, on November 6, 2017, she commented on an article about allegations of sexual misconduct against Elie Wiesel[42]: "With a name like WEASEL, what a shock, you can bet he's a habitually lying maggot like the rest of his tribe as well!" Informed by another user of Wiesel's death, she wrote: "Good – good riddance!." In another comment, she wrote of the Jews: "they have been our ancestral enemies for thousands of years. A race of PARASITES!"

A meme posted by Astrid White in the group Boycott Israel... Support BDS showed the Israeli flag superimposed on a drawing of a rat taken from Nazi propaganda and stated "Israel is the rat of humanity." Christina Jackson posted a similar meme showing the Israeli flag's Star of David replaced by a cockroach.

Support For Nazis And Denying The Holocaust

Many neo-Nazi and white supremacist members of BDS and pro-Palestinian groups express sympathy for and affinity with Nazi Germany and Hitler, and identify with this ideology. They see the plight of the Palestinians caused by the Israelis as similar to the plight of the Germans caused by the Jews prior to WWII. The Jews, they claim, instigated WWII, and the Germans fought a defensive war against the Jews, while the Palestinians are defending themselves against Israel. Additionally, they equate the U.S. today with pre-war Germany, claiming that Jews are spreading moral corruption and communism in the U.S. They deny the Holocaust – in fact, Holocaust denial is an accepted truth among virtually all members of these groups – and they frequently use the term "Holohoax." They often mock the Holocaust and survivors, yet at the same time justify Jews' persecution by Hitler and Nazi Germany. The users often quote, praise, and defend Hitler and other senior Nazi officials. It is common for users in pro-Palestinian groups to compare Israel and Zionist behavior with the Nazi regime and Holocaust; many times neo-Nazi and white supremacist members offended by this comparison will come to the defense of the Nazi regime. Several of these group members claim German ancestry, and their personal pages reference this heritage and feature photos of visits to Germany.

User Christina Jackson[43] wrote in August 2018 on her personal page that her mother had grown up in Germany during WWII: "Growing up, she told me the real truth about everything." In an October 24, 2017 in the Stand with Palestine group, she stated: "I am the proud daughter of a mother that was in the Hitler Youth also the master race!!!!" In the Boycott Israel... Support Palestine group, she commented on a post about U.S. aid to Israel, stating: "Just like the poor Germans today have to pay them fuckin ZIONISTS billions yearly for the HOLOHOAX!!" In another comment, she wrote: "That [is] why the Jews hate the Germans because we ARE the 'intelligent ONES'. OUR technologies infrastructure etc etc!!! DEUTSCHLAND UBER ALLES!!"

Nazi sympathizers consider "Nazi" derogatory and refer to the Nazis as "National Socialists." On February 16, 2019, user Robert Dunn[44] posted a meme on his personal page with an accompanying text stating: "The word Nazi was not invented by the Inter-nazis, the epithet used against the Aschke-nazi International Socialists as early as, or even earlier than, the mid 1800." He added: "They just love to steal the credit for what is not theirs, especially if it's an unpleasant label used on his ilk that he and his can then turn against their detractors. This is an all too frequently recurring and pretty disgusting MO used by the Ashkenazi Khazar Jews."

A similar reference can be found in a comment by Ross Trout[45] in the Stand with Palestine group: "It is a Bavarian slang insult word meaning Buffon, simpletons, country bumpkin, in the US it would be the dumb ass hicks. National socialist never called themselves Nazis."

Angela R Schacht, an Australian member of the Stand with Palestine group, posted in the group on February 16, 2016 a quote by Jimmy Tringali[46] Tringali is a member of the group, possibly suspended from Facebook at the time; Schacht was posting on his behalf. She posted: "There is no such thing as a 'Nazi,' they were called Germans or National Socialists, but the term 'Nazi' is an epithet and is as racist as nonchalantly referring to black people as "n*ggers," but you oblivious gentiles are too brainwashed to even know what I am talking about. [...] Nobody supporting the country would ever had acknowledged its use."

Many of these users express esteem for Hitler and find him inspirational. Marlon Vallido[47] posted a meme to the Stand with Palestine group quoting from Hitler's Mein Kampf: "The more I argued with them (Jews), the better I came to know their dialectic" [...] "I didn't know what to be more amazed at: the agility of their tongues or their virtuosity at lying. Gradually I began to hate them." In honor of Mother's Day, May 14, 2017, Jimmy Tringali posted a poem described as written by Hitler in honor of his mother, and his friend Matthew Moore commented: "Mrs. Hitler was a good woman who done raised her boy right...:)" Jimmy Tringali "liked" the comment.

Earlier in May 2017, Vallido posted a link to a YouTube video[48] titled "Summer Camp In 1930s Long Island, Hitler Youth Style":

Matthew Weigmann[49] commented in a post in the Boycott Israel group with a quote attributed to Mein Kampf: "Nature impels the Jew to lie just as it impels the inhabitants of cold climates to wear warm clothing." He Wiegmann responded to a comment in this group by Bilal Uddin, "Hitler should have killed them all," with "Sieg Heil." Joe McDowell posted on his own page, "I was banned for 60 days for reposting quotes from the writings of Adolf Hitler. The writings and speeches of Chancellor Hitler are all in the public domain." He added: "There is no reason for being forbidden to look at the utterances of any prominent leader regardless of any policy mistakes they may have made in the course of their political career."

These users offer an alternate view of the events of WWII, seeing the Jews as threatening Germany and the war as waged in defense of the German people. According to this view, the Germans are the real victims of the war, and the Germans' suffering is often considered "the real holocaust." A common meme shared by these users, appearing in several variations, features the March 24, 1933 front page of the London tabloid Daily Express, with the headline, "Judea Declares War on Germany" and featuring a report on a Jewish boycott of German goods, stating "All Israel is uniting in wrath against the Nazi onslaught on the Jews in Germany." This meme is aimed at establishing that it was the Jews who instigated a war against Germany in 1933 and that the Third Reich's persecution of the Jews was in self-defense. The meme below was posted by Brian Christopher Ashcroft on his personal page.

Joe McDowell posted on his page a quote attributed to John Bright stating: "The REAL "holocaust" is what was done to Germany." He also claims in his post that that the Jews – indicated by "J," possibly to avoid removal by Facebook – incinerated German troops. "The term ''holocaust' means 'a burnt offering.' When you see the truth about WWII, it's pretty hard to argue that the (((J's))) didn't holocaust, i.e. make a burn offering out of Germany to their father satan." He also posted a meme comparing the "National Socialist" occupation of Paris with the "globalist occupation" of Paris by the Yellow Vest movement:

John Clark Wagner[50] posed a meme originally from the Crush Cultural Marxism page showing Winston Churchill with the text: "Who lied to his own people on behalf of a rootless international banking cartel, forcing a World War on their behalf all in the name of £££ & $$$?"

On his own page in March 2019, he wrote: "[...] Churchill and his Wall Street backers had one aim and that was the total destruction of the German people. A book came out in the early 40s called Germany must perish, it was circulated in America and viewed and reviewed by actual book critics who praised it up. It was talking about shipping in a load of African men to rape the German women. Another topic was sterilizing every male from 14-90. Goebbels gave every German household a copy to warn them what lies ahead in defeat. Germany's biggest crime in terms of what pissed the tribe off was mainly creating their own credit and money system bypassing the gold standard usury and denying big kosher capitalists their profits. This created an Evil hatred towards Germany as Italy followed suit and others were putting in measures to end Jewry in Europe and free us from Usury and ultimately be a beautiful continent for Europeans and Europeans alone. Europe lost ww2 not just Germany. I recommend [convicted British Holocaust denier[51]] David Irving's book Churchill's war, it took him 10 years to complete."

Matty West[52] posted a Renegade Tribune[53] link in the Stand with Palestine group with the text: "We are fed so many lies about what Adolf Hitler and the National Socialists tried to do. They were not seeking to take over the world. They aimed to destroy the Bolshevik beast and free our people." A post by Ashley Tindall[54] on her personal page also reflected the alternative version of the run-up to WWII. Tindall, whose main Facebook page is under the name Ashley AryanKracka Tindall, posted a meme from the antisemitic website SMOLOKO.COM stating: "What pissed off Jewry is that Hitler took the control of the state away from the Jew. The goyim formed a National Socialist state that served the people and not the Jew. That really pissed them off, look at how Hitler is still vilified by Jew Hollywood, look at how the Jews do everything to bash Hitler-Germany, 80 years later."

Jimmy Tringali expressed indignation at a June 2017 depiction of Israel as a Nazi regime in the Boycott Israel.. Support BDS group, stating: "What is it with so many people in the anti-Zionist movement all of a sudden using 'Nazi' and equating it with Netanyahu and his fellow Zionist cronies? 'Nazi' is a zionist derogatory term for The National Socialists (NSDAP). No NS condoned its usage. Using it against the ZOG [Zionist Occupation Government] still fulfills their pseudo-victimism by saying 'Israel's as racist and violent as Hitler is falsely believed to be,' further perpetuating their false imagery of NS/anti-Zionists – for if they had succeeded the world would be better with disenfranchisement of the zionist jews [...] The Germans were on their own land, fighting Judaism and the evil Rothschilds, the same cannot be said about the invader jews illegally occupying Palestine. 'Israelis' are not the 'new Nazis,' they are just the old Bolsheviks. I really despise all this 'Nazi' crap, that word is a crude racist epithet against Germans, and it is always flung all over the Palestine solidarity movement. The jews' story about 'Nazis' being 'pure evil' is one of the foundational myths of 'Israel,' it is the lie that was used to sell the public on a jewish homeland. Every J-bird is a devious liar."

In a December 2017 post in the same group, he wrote: "It was the Jews who committed genocide on the Germans, and wrote in the history books, they were the poor victims of genocides. [...] The SS were fighting for their freedom from jewish tyranny, the israelis ARE jewish tyranny."

It is commonly claimed by anti-Zionists that the Nazis were connected to the Rothschild family. User Ronnie Thompson posted a rebuttal on his profile on June 6, 2018: "Some ill-informed, and not very well read people, will suggest Hitler was a Controlled Agent, or even that he was jewish or a Rothschild... some type of Controlled Opposition – saying that Adolf Hitler wasn't genuinely fighting against the New World Order and the jewish banking cartels. Honestly, these people have either not done the relevant research or are incapable of critical thinking – and many of these people in the alternative media who say these things are disinfo agents – Controlled Opposition Zionist shills. Below is the main body of an article by an excellent blogger called 'diggerfortruth', there are some additional quotes and links as well: (And all who are knowledgeable, and well read, know this New World Order / One World Government / Globalization agenda is a jewish agenda, stemming from their doctrines: the Talmud, the Zohar, the Kabbalah... and the Protocols of the Elders of Zion)." The post included a link to an article titled "Adolf Hitler not a controlled Agent not a Rothschild – the reasons why it is obvious[55]"

Another take on this was shown by Ronnie Thompson, who posted a link to an article titled "Why Nazism was socialism and why socialism is totalitarian.[56]" This article attempts to show "why socialism, understood as an economic system based on government ownership of the means of production, positively requires a totalitarian dictatorship." Thompson commented on his link stating: "Evidently it's only Jewish socialism that doesn't work..."

Ashley Tindall posted a meme mocking the Holocaust, stating: "A gas planet? We'll call it Jewpiter."

Another comment in "A group for Palestine and its Friends" sheds more light on this alternative history: "There was a holocaust in WWII, perpetrated by them and their lackeys! Dresden, Rhine Meadows Death Camp, and too many more to list!"

Members also like to post a quote attributed in white supremacist and neo-Nazi circles to U.S. Gen. George S. Patton, who commanded the U.S. Third Army in France and Germany following the Allied invasion of Normandy in June 1944: "I tried to tell you that we fought the wrong enemy." Robert Hidalgo[57] posted a meme on his personal page featuring quotes attributed to Patton, including "We have destroyed what could have been a good race."

George Mitchell,[58] in the Stand with Palestine group, demonstrates several of these points. He posted a comment, "I KNOW Hitler was right," and added a meme featuring Hitler surrounded by Nazi officers with the caption: "They told you that we were monsters. We were the last warriors who fought the satanic Jewish banking cartel that rules you today."

Conflicting Attitudes Towards Islam And Muslims

Neo-Nazi and white supremacist members of BDS and pro-Palestinian groups show conflicting attitudes towards Islam and Muslims. Some express their appreciation, finding common ground and shared ideas between Christianity and Islam and seeing them as allies in a war against Jews. On the other hand, a large portion of them express hatred of Muslims, as part of their general xenophobia and anti-immigrant and anti-immigration stance. They also consider the Jews to be allies of the Muslims in their attempt to control the world.

Alexis Poulos[59] expressed her appreciation for Islam. In a post referring to an anti-Islamic YouTube video, she wrote: "What she says [in the video] about Islam is not true. Read the Qur'an & you will see what you hear is lies. Every time they say Jesus or the Mother Mary it's Peace be upon him or her." Benjamin Merchant posted a meme on his personal page expressing a similar idea. Comparing the attitudes of the Talmud and the Quran towards Jesus and Mary: "Talmud: Says Jesus is boiling in semen in hell and that the Virgin Mary was a whore. Quran: Jesus is the most quoted prophet and Mary is the most holy woman in this book. Guess which one modern Christians support?"

In one post, Jimmy Tringali refers to a covenant Muhammad sent to the Christians under which Christians are protected under Islam: "The Ashtiname of Muhammad, also known as the Covenant or Testament (Testamentum) of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, is a document which is a charter or writ ratified by the Islamic prophet Muhammad granting protection and other privileges to the Christians."

In contrast, some post anti-Islam and anti-Muslim comments Islam and Muslims, expressing fear that they are coming to take over the U.S. and the West. Joe McDowell wrote several of these; on March 21, 2019, he posted a meme of a Crusader stabbing a Muslim warrior with a lance, captioned: "Islamization? No thanks!" McDowell posted a quote attributed to Jason O Conor: "Islam is a globalist ideology, just like the religion of Western liberalism. Both are a cancer in Europe and must be removed." Under this view, Judaism is generally considered to be the source of Western liberalism.

He also posted: "Some Jew murders a bunch of Muslims in New Zealand and the next day Islam is their national religion." This references the conspiracy theory under which Tarrant, the March 2019 Christchurch mosque mass murderer, was a Jewish Mossad agent.

McDowell also posted a meme expressing this sentiment, stating that following the attack New Zealand has become "an Islamic nation."

Also following the Christchurch attack, he posted a meme stating: "The Islamic Domination of the West.

"1. Pretend to be a refugee in order to gain access to your chosen country.

"2. Play the minority card while out populating on a scale of more than 5 to 1.

"3. Infiltrate politics and call others racists and bigots if they don't agree with you.

"4. Implement a watered down version of sharia law with the help of the leftists.

"5. Kill all those who do not submit to Islam and dominate every western country.

"Open your eyes, look around, take notice, this is not a joke, this is reality."

William Hunter also posted a meme following the New Zealand massacre, stating: "How stupid are we? We allow our government to flood our nation with Muslims, give them welfare for life (with multiple wives) and then tell us that we must not offend them 'or we will go to prison' Islamic immigration has destroyed every country in Europe, and it will destroy both Canada and the US. Are we so stupid that we'll stand by and watch this happen to our country?"

On February 13, 2019, Joe McDowell posted a quote attributed to Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban: "There's not a country were the integration of Muslims has functioned." He added his own words: "When your whole life consists of bowing 5 times a day to Mecca and obsessing about every jot and tittle of Sharia Law there is little room for creative thought (even if your local imam would permit a creative thought). Of course, the Leftist/Globalist elite love this because they want a submissive, unthinking, utterly subjugated population to command."

In March 2019, a discussion about Rep. Ilhan Omar joining in what was referred to as "the hate speech" bill developed on the profile of Mark Luthh. Russel Weber III wrote: "Das juden uses blacks and muzz'es as weaponized pests, and have been dumping the beasts into white Christian countries." Mark Luthh responded: "Yes like I now see a few dozen disgusting Somalians 22 minutes from my house️." Also in March of 2019, Weber shared an article from VOICEOFEUROPE.COM claiming: "Christians living in a Muslim Country '143 times more likely' to be killed by Muslims than vice versa."

Larry DeVore posted a YouTube video[60] in the Boycott Israel... Support the BDS group supporting the idea that Jews are conspiring to flood the West with Muslims immigrants.

Joe McDowell also referred to a Jewish-Muslim connection, sharing, on March 19, 2019, a post by Mark Collett with a screenshot of an article titled "Jews, Muslims, 'Common Cause' to Oppose European Nationalists." McDowell wrote: "This has always been the case, but will indigenous Europeans just lay down and let it happen? That's the burning question."

In the Stand with Palestine group, McDowell posted several comments on a post about the Syrian civil war in September of 2017. He posted a link to a YouTube channel, thesanctfy, with a 2010 MEMRI TV clip, Former Saudi Shura Council Member Ibrahim Al-Buleihi: The Arab Is Incapable Of Individual Thinking. The channel labelled it "A wise Honest Arab Muslim man tells Muslims the Truth."

In another comment he wrote: "The problem with Muslims is endemic."

American Jews Have Dual Loyalties

The individuals researched accuse American Jews, regardless of their political affiliation, of holding dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship and of loyalty to Israel instead of to the U.S. These charges are usually made against Jewish American legislators, but not always. American Jews are referred to as Israelis because under Israel's Law of Return all Jews are eligible for Israeli citizenship. The terms "Jews" and "Zionists" are used interchangeably. In photos and memes, Jews are often depicted with an Israeli flag, a Star of David, or a yellow Nazi-era "Jude" badge.

On April 3, 2016, Alexis Poulos posted in a meme in the Stand with Palestine group depicting former U.S. secretary of state Madeleine Albright with a yellow "Jude" badge on her forehead. Its text reads: "The Jewish Madeleine Albright. [...] Madeleine hides behind 'White Christian' identity as U.S. Secretary of State." Floyd Dean, who says he is from Ireland, commented: "She needs to be stamped on like a fucking cockroach" Alexis Poulos "liked" the post.

User Michael Barron posted on his page: "These dual citizenships do not make them less American, it just means they can leave when it fails, and you can't." In another post he wrote: "People ask a lot about how they got so rich and powerful, in this 30 minute video[61] is the answers, they have started and funded both sides of every war you have ever heard of. And some you haven't."

Joe McDowell posted on his personal page a meme originally from SMOLOKO.COM stating: "Dual-citizen Israelis have hijacked US foreign policy. Israeli dual-citizen infiltrators have hijacked the United States foreign policy that no longer functions to the benefit of the American people. The Zionist traitors who are infested in the US government need to be arrested and tried for treason and then hung by the neck until death."

A popular meme posted in various versions in the groups by group members from all nationalities, faiths, and political persuasions is a list of American Jewish lawmakers. User Dean Leavens posted it on his personal page, prefacing it with a reference to the accusations of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election. "It's time we concentrate on the real collusion! the one that will ultimately bring this country down!!" User Jordan Murray commented that there were a lot of Democrats on the list, to which Leavens responded: "Yeah, but the Republicans are just as bad. They all sign a pledge to Israel first. If they don't the AIPAC lobby crucifies them, props up their opponent in the next election and forces them out. At this point Republicans and Democrats are two wings of the same ZIONIST bird. Wish I could say differently." Murray responded: "facts. I hate em both."

Dean Leavens posted a link to a blog post titled: "Top U.S. General Says American Troops Should be Ready To Die For Israel."[62] He added, "Join the military and die for Israel!! So tell me again why OUR military isn't protecting OUR borders? Isn't that their main purpose. It's certainly not to go fight and die in the Middle East for a bunch of racist Jews." In a comment on the post, he stated: "These Jews? Their illegal lobby has us fighting and dying their wars for them. We didn't have any enemies until we sided with Israel and Israel became a rogue state in 1947. Have you not been looking at any of the things I posted? It's quite obvious they don't have our best interest in mind. Basically a foreign government lobbying our Congress to give them OUR TAX dollars ,military equipment, and have us to go fight and die for them[...]." In reference to a video[63] he shared on his profile on March 3, 2019 that argued that Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is spying for Israel, he wrote: "Dual citizens cannot serve both countries. It's a fifth column enemy." In February 2019, he shared a piece from Russia-Insider.com, referring to American Jews as "our biggest enemy" and "fifth column."

User John Clark Wagner shared a meme on his profile on February 18 depicting President Trump sitting with his senior advisors; the Jewish ones are designated with an Israeli flag. The caption reads: "Ever wondered WHY US is always getting into War? This is why."

On March 2019, he shared a meme stating: "Today, in the United States we have about 2.5% of the population that is Jewish, these forces are at work to destroy the US. The parasitical Jews are using the US as a proxy to conquer the Middle East. they have in their sites a New World Order. The Jewish neocons, aided in their immense crimes by the deceived and naive Christians Zionists, will, if they have their way, do to America what Lenin, Trotsky, and Stalin did to the vast Soviet Empire. Sixty-six million died in the communist era in Russia. The Jewish ideology was responsible for tens of millions of more deaths in China and in Eastern Europe. Unless the dangerous and wicked religion and political ideology of the Jews and its revolutionary and racist doctrines are exposed, we will surely be forced to endure a horrible repeat of this dark period." Wagner's friend Nolan Stretcher commented: "We need to put Masada (revisited) in their near future."

Robert Dunn shared his own post, in December 2017, in the Boycott Israel .... Support BDS and Boycott Israel's Products groups; the post was about an article titled "45 Senators Support Bill that Makes Boycotting Israel a Crime" with the text: "These traitors should be publicly hanged!."

Jews Controlling The World

According to the neo-Nazi and white supremacist members of BDS and pro-Palestinian groups, the Jews secretly control the U.S. government, media, and economy. The Jews seek to assume control of the entire world. A term commonly used by these posters is New World Order (NOW), and they claim that the Jews, sometimes along with other such as the Illuminati, the Catholic Church and British Crown, are seeking to achieve world domination through subjugating the nations of the world via central banking. Common conspirators named are Henry Kissinger and George H. Bush. Another common theory accepted as truth is that the Rothschild family, through its banking system, seeks world domination. Usually, but not exclusively, this theory is combined with the New World Order. The New World Order is referred to also as Jewish or Zionist World Order. The Rothschild's family's connections to early Zionism before the Holocaust are considered proof that Zionism seeks world domination and not only the creation of a safe haven for the Jewish people. The creation of the Federal Reserve is considered a turning point in American history, when the American people became slaves of Jewish-run central banking. Judaism is also often considered synonymous with Communism.

Brian Christopher Ashcroft posted a meme featuring a quote attributed to Henry Ford: "Controlling the world's sources of news, Jews can always prepare the minds of people for their next move. The greatest exposure yet to be made is the way that news is manufactured and the way in which the mind of whole nations is molded for a purpose. When the powerful Jew is at last traced and his hand revealed, then comes the ready cry of persecution and it echoes through the world press. The real causes of the persecution (which is the oppression of the people by the financial practices of the Jews) are never given publicity."

John Clark Wagner shared a meme featuring a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the text: "Hello! I am Benjamin Netanyahu. My real name is Benzion Mileikowsky. I am a Zionist and current PM of Israel [...] Our Jewish agenda is to employ the tools of chaos magic – to use deception, lies craft and magic – to obtain... the conquest of the Gentile world and establish our Jewish New World Order."

He also shared a tweet by a user with the handle Partisangirl that stated: "The Palestinians are resisting Israel which was created by a Rothschild. The YellowVests are resisting Macron which was created by a Rothschild. Syria is resisting GenieEnergy which was funded by a Rothschild. One struggle."

A meme Wagner shared on March 6, 2019 featured U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton as a Jew, with a skullcap and side curls; with satanic symbols on his forehead; and with a yellow "Jude" badge.

Matty West posted a meme in 2016 in the Stand with Palestine group in 2016 showing a Hanukkah menorah against the backdrop of the White House and stating: "Dear Jews, if the idea of disproportionate Jewish influence in government, banking, media, and diplomacy is nothing but an antisemitic conspiracy theory, then why does merely talking about it have the potential to ruin someone's life? And if antisemitism has no merit and is nothing but the product of blind, unthinking hatred, why have Jews historically been expelled from 109 countries and counting? You want us to believe that Jews have always been blameless and the entire rest of the world is inexplicably evil. We don't buy it. YOU AREN'T POWERLESS IF YOU CAN RUTHLESSLY SILENCE YOUR CRITICS. P.S. THE ONLY COMMON DENOMINATOR IS YOU."

In March 2019, Larry DeVore posted two comments in the Boycott Israel... Support BDS group referring to Jared Kushner, the Jewish senior advisor to President Trump and his son-in-law, as the "real" president of the U.S. In one comment he posted a photo of President Trump at the Western Wall and wrote: "[Trump] is owned. Kushner is really the president."

In another comment in the group, he posted a meme featuring Kushner with the text

Well... we wanted a Jewish president." DeVore added: "[...] It's all a scam folks, but then again, it ALWAYS has been!"

User Ray Songtree posted a meme on his personal page featuring President Trump and his daughter Ivanka, who is also Jewish: "You can't beat us Daddy! The sheeple of America been foreordained to accept Globalism. It is destiny! It is their duty! Get with the program. Got it... Daddy?"

Eric Bolt commented on a post in the BDS FIRST group: "When the American citizen realizes the kabbalah terrorist British Courts, who have been in control of our citizenry since the beginning, took away everyone's citizenships. Funny as hell no one tells you this! Because kabbalah terrorist are not responsible for their crimes to America. Ask Mueller, why Jew Jew 9/11 terrorist Inside the FBI CIA NSA or Homeland Insecurity before were not responsible for the Jew Jew kabbalah criminals or crimes they've committed."

Larry Quinn posted a meme featuring Senator Joe McCarthy with the caption: "In the 1950's Senator Joe McCarthy was exposing the numerous Communists in the U.S. government, and it is no coincidence that the vast majority of those Communists were Jews. The Jews, who also owned the media, assembled a flood of lies against McCarthy to destroy his credibility so no one would believe him. The Jews were amazingly successful in their lies and fraudulent allegations against him. Everything about which McCarthy warned America sixty years ago has now taken place. Americans are enslaved, even though most don't even know it."

A meme shared by Larry Quinn on his personal page ties Henry Kissinger into the New World Order theory. Kissinger is quoted as saying: "The world is in crisis because we have made it so. Now you must let us solve the problems we have created and impose the New World Order – our order – that we have planned all along."

Michael Barron[64] posted a meme referring to a common antisemitic theme – Mayer Amschel Rothschild's alleged message to his children on his deathbed: "Remember my children, that all the Earth must belong to us Jews, and that the Gentiles, being mere excrements of animals."

In another post he criticizes Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders: "Did you ever really trust this man? And wonder what is wrong with the world? Guess what, in all of Bernie's rants on the wealthy, he did not even once mention the [Rothschild] family and its subsidiaries that own at least half of the world's wealth, some experts say 80%, referring to the So until you are willing to at least mention them, phac you Bernie." in another post he wrote: "Ask Bernie about the Rothschilds, before you vote for this liar in 2020." Barron also claims in another post that Jews control Hollywood and Wikipedia.

On October 30, 2017, Larry DeVore shared a post in the Boycott Israel.... Support the BDS group originally posted by Joan Roth: "To understand all this, we have to understand that there is no America, but only the Rothschild USA Inc., which is headquartered in Washington DC. Washington DC is no part of the continent America, nor is it part of Washington. USA Inc. is a corporation, NOT a country! Therefore, since there is no country, but only a corporation, Trump is NO president, but the CEO of Rothschild's USA Inc., i.e. the British crown. [...] Rothschild presents themselves as Jews but they are no Jews. They are Khazarian crypto-jews. And Rothschild has a long history of plundering foreign economies, only to subsequently usher in the Rothschild IMF [...] The US military is Rothschild controlled. Rothschild is hell bent to subverting all countries in the world to its debt enslavement, so that they can all be controlled and merged into their New World Order plan. [...] War has been the core business for the Rothschilds for centuries!" [...]

Another theory is that the Rothschild family orchestrates world affairs and it uses world leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. This is demonstrated by a meme posted by Larry DeVore in the Boycott Israel... Support BDS group and by Joe McDowell on his own page.

Willian Christian posted on his page a meme titled "Jews explain why they bring millions of Muslims and African immigrants to Europe." The meme features a quote attributed to military geostrategist Thomas P.M. Barnett: "The ultimate goal is the forcible-coordination of all countries of the world: That shall be achieved by mixing the races with the goal to create a light brown race in Europe. [...] The result would be a population with an average IQ of 90 that is so dumb to grasp anything but intelligent enough to work. The European countries would never again be competitors in the struggle for global domination and a multiple millennia old culture would be destroyed. Irrational people who will fight against this 'mingling of races', and put up any resistance against the global world order, should be killed."

A similar idea is expressed by Brian Christopher Ashcroft: "[...] It isn't the Muslims that are invading Europe. It is the Jews who established the policies of importing millions of Muslims into Europe and America. The Muslims didn't do that. They didn't take control of your politicians or attack us on 911. The international Jews controlling western societies brought the Muslims (and also Latinos) in deliberately in order to increase Islamophobia and hopefully gain support for more wars in Muslim nations. Islam has been PLAYED for over a century. Saudi Arabia, that is the Saudi family, is Jewish, established by the Rothschilds of Europe and their goal was to take control of Islam, pervert it, corrupt it, and make it look bad to justify the warfare and imperialism. Who hates Jesus? Do Muslims hate Jesus? No, they celebrate him as one of the greatest prophets. They celebrate Mary as the 2nd most holy person in Islam. What about the Jews? What do they think about Jesus and Mary?"

Ronnie Thompson expresses this claim in a meme stating: "Shoah's Ark. The Jews are flooding the white countries with refugees in a planned white genocide program. You have a 'Muslim problem' because you have a 'Jew Problem'!!!!"

Alexis Poulos posted a meme from the antisemitic Smash Cultural Marxism page[65] in February 2019 showing a female protester with a placard reading: "This Jew will replace you." The caption reads: "And to think that some people call them our allies." In the preface to the post she wrote: "Dear Christians and Muslims...this is how they want to erase your religion....for the sake of NWO!!!! and you still fight among yourselves, to clear the way for them... WHY CANT YOU SEE, WHAT THEY ARE DOING TO US ALL?????"

On March 19, 2016, she posted a meme featuring the well-known Nazi-era Benjamin Franklin prophecy myth, in which Franklin is alleged to have said: "I warn you, gentlemen, if you do not exclude Jews for all time, your children will curse you in your graves... In less than 200 years they will have swarmed here in such great numbers that they will dominate and devour the land..."[66]

On October 2017, she posted a meme as a comment in the Stand with Palestine group. It featured a woman leaning on a grandfather clock, with text reading: "Time is running out my friends. The Jews are busy setting up their Jew world order. If we don't stop them it's lights out." A speech bubble reads: "Expose the Jews now or we will all end up being Palestinians."

On November 29, 2018, Joe McDowell posted a meme that is circulated frequently among neo-Nazi and white supremacist Facebook users. The meme references an alleged interview with Harold Wallace Rosenthal, a senior aide to Sen. Jacob K. Javits, murdered in the 1976 terrorist attack at the El Al counter in the Istanbul airport. The statements attributed to Rosenthal are widely considered false; they began circulating several years after his death. The photo in the meme is of Sen. Javits, not Rosenthal; it is marked with a blue Star of David. The meme states: "Honest Jew Harold Wallace Rosenthal. 'Our power has been created through the manipulation of the national monetary system... The Federal Reserve system fitted our plan nicely since it is owned by us, but the name implies that it is a government institution. From the very outset, our purpose was to confiscate all the gold and silver, replacing them with worthless non-redeemable paper notes... We Jews have put issue upon issue to the American people. Then we promote both sides of the issues as confusion reigns. With their eyes fixed on the issues, they fail to see who is behind every scene. We Jews toy with the American public as a cat toys with a mouse...' They killed him 30 days after his confessions."

On March 19, 2019, he posted a meme featuring President Woodrow Wilson as "the man who sold America to the Jewish Bankers."

He also posted a meme featuring Jewish Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros, who is quoted as saying: "I've made my life's mission to destroy the United States. I hate this country and I hate all of the people in it.' The corner of the meme features a Communist sickle and hammer inside a red Star of David, with the inscription "Marxian Talmud" in faux Cyrillic font.

User Chris Chammings posted on his personal profile: "We are being played. I do know that. Again, it's the Jews no doubt about it. They did 9-11, and other false flags including the Pittsburgh Synagogue lie. It seems they are aware that the goyim are waking up to their antics and the antichrist tribe. So, the tribe is therefore seeking to pass laws which outlaw hate, hate speech and 'antisemitism' or in other words thoughts and actions which pertain to our reality and enslavement."

He also posted a link to an article claiming that the "New Zealand false flag" operation was carried out by "Zionist Israel with complete New Zealand police and freemason complicity." In another post, he shared an Iranian Press TV video claiming that the Mossad and the CIA were behind the New Zealand shootings.

User Astrid White[67] shared a link to a Facebook page titled Fighting Jesuit Freemasonry.[68] She stated: "It has been an eye opening experience. Somewhat painful!" The administrators of that page commented on her post saying: "Perhaps we can return this pain back to those that created it and finally expose the jesuit-zionist Freemasonic central banking mafia cartel to the world. Only then will mankind have a chance of living in a truly honest world."

A meme posted by Joe McDowell[69] on his personal page purports to show how Jews control the media in the U.S. The meme shows all the Jewish employees, or those perceived to be Jewish, of major U.S. news outlets, with text comparing the percentile of Jews in each outlet to the percentile of Jews in the U.S. as a whole. The Jewish employees are marked with a blue Star of David, and a caricature of a gleeful hook-nosed journalist appears in each corner of the meme. A similar meme showing only the Jewish journalists at CNN is also very popular. McDowell provides a quote attributed to Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban: "The lying media have been found out once again. But what is it about these people that makes them so dishonest?"

Large Internet companies, such as Facebook, YouTube, and Google, that were founded or are headed by Jews are considered another means Jews use to control society. The individuals studied regularly claim that Facebook and YouTube are constantly removing content they post, on grounds of violating Facebook Community Guidelines, and that Jewish Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg uses censorship to promote his Jewish agenda.

Ashley Tindall wrote that she received a message from Google saying that her account was disabled for violating Google policies. She posted a screenshot of the message and wrote: "Tell me the Jews don't run this world! They literally disabled an email for spreading truth. For sending an article explaining how to identify a Jew and breaking down the Bible with true references sources and facts. They are into everything! Tell me again America is a free republic! We are an indoctrinated Society who are sheep to our Zionist occupied government who have their allegiance with IsraHELL"

Ashley Tindall wrote, "I'm so glad some people understand. I've lost so many friends and had so many heated discussions cuz people just don't understand the Jews that are in control right now are not our friend and most people don't even know that they control 90% of the media as well as 90% of Our Lives."

Kayden Theresa shared a meme stating: "Admit it, you would be outraged and protesting if Arabs, blacks, or Mexicans controlled nearly every aspect of your society. So why aren't you outraged and protesting that the Jews doing it?"

Jews Cause Moral Corruption Of U.S., Western Society

The neo-Nazi and white supremacist individuals studied warn against the Jews' adverse cultural and moral influence in U.S. society. They believe that the Jews are corrupting American moral values and instilling progressive and liberal values – in particular, LGBTQ+ values – and breaking down traditional family and gender roles.

Matthew Weigmann shared an article from AMEIRCAFREEDOMUNION.COM titled "Jews and Feminism: Nexus of Anti-White Hate":

Alexis Poulos posted a link to a YouTube video titled "Brainwashing America: Satanic Illuminati New World Order Gay Agenda Exposed!" She added in a comment a screenshot of an article titled "Homosexuality is part of Jewish tradition" that claimed to clarify what the New World Order stands for.

Kayden Theresa posted a meme from SMOLOKO.COM. The meme provides a quote attributed to Professor Kevin B. MacDonald: "Jews motivated by the desire to break down ethnically and culturally homogenous societies because of fear that such societies because of fear that such societies may turn on Jews... but also because of traditional Jewish hatred toward the Christian civilization of the West."

On March 8, 2017, she posted an antisemitic, anti-gay cartoon, titled "#BoycottDisney: Fag Couples Kissing for the First Time – In Both Cartoon And Live Action Form!" It continued: "Christ-killing Jews destroyed Disney; since taking it over, they have only ever used the company to further push their degeneracy and corrupt minors." It depicted a hooked-nosed Jew in Mickey Mouse ears saying "Gay is good little goyim."

On October 1, 2016, she also posted a link to an article on neo-Nazi The Daily Stormer website[70] according to which "the insane Jews" created the Common Core academic standards.

In a comment in the Boycott Israel... Support BDS group, Ronnie Thompson wrote about the American Green Party's Jill Stein, calling it "a group of people (the Jews) write "perverse laws" to corrupt the govts and destroy the peace and happiness of the people. [...] As I began to read the Talmud when the set arrived, I was astonished at reading world administrators' handbooks, this a mere two hundred years after Rome devastated them, for good reason. [...] The whole thing is evil, they are evil. IT, Judaism, Zionism, Jews, must be destroyed. Simple justice demands it, and it will most definitely happen, when the truth is held up and the world sees the truth of the cause of its misery. Do not be governed by Jewish PC guilt techniques. We are way past that point of rescue... [...] to "utterly destroy all nations... that is the religion of the Jews... Look at USA, they are destroying it as they are using it to destroy the world."

In another series of comments in the group, he wrote: "To solve any of the problems Trump says he wishes to solve, he must get to the truthful root-cause of the problem. That is the Jews. If he doesn't face that, he will hear the familiar words, 'You're fired.' Is impossible to solve any of America's or the world's problem without facing the truth about the Jews. [...] Americans no longer get a classical education because it has been deemed 'white' or Eurocentric. Everyone is dumbed down, which is why the Jews worked so hard to get the blacks in the white schools, and then worked so hard to then get the white books out. The Jews will provide a 'one-size-fits-all' curriculum, based on their garbage, this you see, social sciences, African-American studies, queer studies, everybody with a group, everybody included.... except white males. And of course, the Jews have their own private school, the steaming turd Talmud...."

Matty West posted a claim in Stand with Palestine that Jews are behind the Black Lives Matter movement. "Sorry, but this 'black lives matter' is not some spontaneous movement. It's pushed by Jew (Soros) They don't blacks, but use blacks to push their political agendas." She added a link to an article from the fact-checking website Snopes.com, titled "George Soros: "I'm Going to Bring Down the U.S. by Funding Black Hate Groups."

Brian Christopher Ashcroft posted a video titled "Scholars say pedophilia is a new sexual orientation that should be accepted by members of society."[71] He explains this in a lengthy post that quotes the Talmud out of context in an attempt to show that Judaism sanctions pedophilia and homosexuality: "If pedophilia weren't sanctioned in the Talmud, by esteemed rabbis such as Simeon ben Yohai, this would not be an issue. But it is. It's part of Jewish law. According to Halacha, sexual relations have taken place when the participants are a male over the age of nine and a female above the age of three. Below these ages what has happened is not considered sexual intercourse (in neither the sense of acquisition nor the sense of forbidden sexual relations). It is written in the Mishnah: "A girl of three years and a day is sanctified (as a woman is acquired) through intercourse... if one of those forbidden to have relations with her according to the Torah does have relations with her, he is killed because of her, and she is exempt. If she is less than that (less than three years and a day), it is as one who sticks a finger into an eye" (Niddah 5:4). Thus did Maimonides rule (Laws of Forbidden Intercourse 1:13-14): One who has sexual relations with a girl younger than three is exempt from punishment, even if he did so with his own daughter, and one who has sexual relations with a boy of under nine is exempt from punishment, even if she did so with her own son."

Jews Staging Attacks Against Jews And Others – And Claiming To Be Victims

These neo-Nazi and white supremacist individuals claim that the Jews stage attacks against themselves so that they can accuse Gentiles of carrying them out, and that they stage false flag attacks on Western targets and then accuse Muslims and others of carrying them out. They even accuse Jews of acts of antisemitic vandalism. This ties in with Holocaust denial, but refers to many events, both historic and modern. It is universally accepted in these circles that the 9/11 attacks were orchestrated by Israel and/or by "Global Zionism" in order to instigate war between the West and the Muslim countries. Additionally, Jews and Zionists are accused of instigating the Armenian genocide, WWI, WWII, various ISIS attacks, and terror attacks by white supremacists such as the October 2018 Tree of Life synagogue and March 2019 Christchurch mosque massacres, and more.

A common meme circulated by these users is a caricature of a hook-nosed rabbi spray-painting a swastika on his own synagogue. The caption reads, "Hey Rabbi... Watcha doin'?!"

In the Boycott Israel... Support BDS group, a Muslim member suggested that Jews had staged acts of vandalism against Jewish graves in France. Carlos Berberian, a Muslim member of the group from the Netherlands, wrote: "Many Jews were caught doing it themselves to get attention & play the victims! Bunch of drama queens!" Christina Jackson responded: "Yes Carlos. Same thing something like that backing up in history!! Can't say what I want [or I] will go back an ORWELLIAN FACEBOOK JAIL!!!" John Clark Wagner commented on the post with a reference to the above "Watcha doin' there, rabbi?" meme. In another comment, he wrote: "Gee, could some Agent Provocateur have done this? It would seem that for enemies of the Jews to do this would result in action by the legislative detrimental to their cause. That would make them really stupid, wouldn't it."

In reference to the March 2016 ISIS terrorist attack in Brussels, an Arab member of the group, Muhammad Sameer, shared a meme in the Stand with Palestine group featuring a Jew speaking into a two-way radio with the text "Send in the fake Muslims." This meme is often used to show that it is Jews, or Israelis, who are really responsible for attacks blamed on Muslim terrorists. Using a common slur, Sameer wrote: "Joosies on action." Brian Christopher Ashcroft commented, "Purim massacre 2016 Brussels" referring to the Jewish holiday that often falls in March.

In reference to the August 2017 ISIS bombing in Barcelona, Astrid White commented in the Boycott Israel... Support BDS with a photo of a female survivor of the Sandy Hook School shooting with a hook-nosed face superimposed on hers. It read: "It was staged Crisis actors No one died." White's choice of a Sandy Hook victim was a reference to antisemitic conspiracy theories surrounding that attack, according to which it was either faked or perpetrated by Jews.

William Christian commented on a post in the Boycott Israel... Support BDS group that claimed that Tarrant, the Christchurch shooter, had been trained by Israel with a meme claiming that "Zionism causes mass shootings." The meme lists six perpetrators of mass shootings in the U.S. and provides varying degrees of "evidence" that they are Jewish. Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza is a Jew, it states, because his name was a common Jewish name in Sicily.

Similarly, Greg John, an Australian member of the group, commented: "Looks like a brainwashed Mossad special opps recruit programmed to carry out the orders of his Mossad task masters. Complete with first person shooter video game style psy opp – the ubiquitous manifesto no doubt written by a special department within alphabet agencies... and a supply of arms that could only be in the possession of agents within Mossad etc." Christian replied: "Bingo."

Marlon Vallido posted a YouTube video on his page, "Jewish student caught painting Swastikas on her own door then claiming Anti Semitic attack," on which user Sandor Milton commented: "Typical Js." Vallido responded: "It's in their Khazarian DNA. Half breed Mongol."

Joe McDowell also claimed that Christchurch shooter Tarrant was Jewish, quoting John Taylor Kent as saying: "The NZ Mosque Event has nothing to do with 'White Nationalism' and everything to do with Jewish Supremacism!"

Ronnie Thompson posted a YouTube video[72] titled "The Jewish Genocide of Armenian Christians (full)." In another post Thompson wrote: "Ford's reports are the truth, he was simply telling the American people the truth. The Jews were not doing what they were in a vacuum. They had already started WW1, massive real (not fake) holocausts in Russia, Ukraine, and Poland, Hungary, Turkey... and Communism was 100 percent Jewish. WORLD WAR 2 silenced the debate, (the poor poor pitiful persecuted Jews (a little girl (Anne Frank) hiding in an attic from mean mean Christians – that butcher Santa Claus). That story was written with a ball point pen. Did they lie? Would they lie? Is history a liar? Is all the hate and war you see in the world the result of the Jewish plan and lust to rule the world, or is all that hate residing in ole Henry Ford's raisin anti-semite heart, or your raisin anti-semite heart, if you speak a word against them. Oh, run God down the road, Jesus drag through the mud (again), that you can do. But NEVER, ever, speak a bad word about the Jews, even the truth, especially the truth. "Hypocrites!" "Brood of vipers"!. That ole raisin-hearted anti-semite Jesus of Nazareth (not Judea)."

Alexis Poulos posted a meme of laughing men, with text reading, "When someone tells me it is not the Jews"

Calls To Action

The vast majority of the posts by these neo-Nazi and white supremacist right members of BDS and pro-Palestinian Facebook groups are dedicated to hatred and demonization of Jews. However, several calls to action have also been identified.

Although not a concrete threat, Robert Dunn posted, on his personal page, a photo of a bearded Jew at a football game with a scarf covering his beard. He expressed a wish to set the man's beard on fire: "You see, this rabbi is smart! The way he's wearing his coat and shrouding his face behind that book, it's almost impossible to flick a lit match onto his beard."

In response to a December 24, 2018 article shared on the BDS FIRST group by Robert Dunn, about U.S. senators who supported the U.S. Israel Anti-Boycott Act targeting BDS, Eric Bolt wrote: "Millions & millions of gun toting Americans. Will eliminate these kabbalah terrorist protecting Pieces of sh... This is what kabbalah terrorist controlled contractors have been doing aiding abetting Kabbalah criminals and terrorist running amuck through the halls of Congress etc."

Alexis Poulos posted about the bill as well, after it was passed in the Senate in February 2019: "[We] have to get the bloodthirsty dual citizens with Israel & the Jewish communists out of government." John Taylor Kent, a friend of hers, commented: "Kill the damned duals!" Alexis Poulos "liked" his comment.

On March 9, 2019, William Hunter shared a post on his personal page stating: "You want to take America back? About 100,000 armed Americans march on DC will have their attention!"

Brian Christopher Ashcroft wrote: "Personally, I believe if we woke up one day and there were no more Jews, no more Judaism, the whole world would throw a party and we'd enter a Golden Age as a united and civilized planet." in another post he wrote: "The Goyim are confused. #AbolishJudaism #AbolishPharisees #ProudAnti-Semite."

Ronnie Thompson frequently writes about the need to "annihilate the Jews," both on his personal page and in groups. The following are two examples (emphasis added):

In the Boycott Israel... Support BDS group, he wrote: "The Talmud makes it completely impossible to allow any co-existence, we cannot tolerate them any more than their creed can tolerate us, and by us I mean the rest of mankind. That is not our doing, it is their doing. We cannot tolerate them anymore than we can tolerate a lunatic killer in a village, once the villagers know that he has killed and will kill their children. Simple justice requires the annihilation of Judaism , and scripture calls for that." '

He posted on his page: "We must rise to face this evil and kill it. We have killed and murdered before, but we have slaughtered each other for the benefit of the Jews. Women and children and little old grandpas who take photo ops with children and doggies need stay home. The Jews must be exterminated. [...] There is an enemy, I know what it has done and plans to do to my people. I must cut his head off and shit in it, for the world to see what happens to such as the Jews have done...Nothing will stop the world once the tide turns and the truth is out..."

Larry Quinn posted a video[73] in the Boycott Israel... Support BDS group titled "Russian TV Exposes Rothschild and Educates People about their Power." The lead photo is a cartoon showing piglets labeled "ISIS," "Al-Qaeda," "Boko Haram," "MI5," "Mossad," and "CIA" piglets suckling from a mother pig labeled "Rothschild" with a drawing of a bank marked with a red Star of David Star. Next to the cartoon is a photo of British banker Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild. Quinn wrote on it: "I'm cool with exterminating all 2%" – apparently a reference to Jews as 2% of the U.S. population.

Conclusions

As shown in this study, we have identified a number of neo-Nazi white supremacists who actively participate in several BDS and pro-Palestinian Facebook groups and use them as a platform. These Facebook users publicly post blatant antisemitic material, both on their personal pages and in these Facebook groups. They evoke classical antisemitic myths and imagery, Christian lore, and Nazi-era propaganda, as well as modern antisemitic tropes. These individuals' rejection of Zionism and the State of Israel and support for the BDS movement and the Palestinian cause is associated with their deep-seated anti-Jewish views. Although most of their posts express mere vilification, demonization, and hatred, we have seen some public calls for action against Jews and Judaism.

* C. R. Rublin is a Research Fellow at MEMRI.

Appendix: How The Groups Examined In This Study Describe Themselves On Their Facebook Pages

The following is how these groups identify and describe themselves on their own Facebook pages.

Boycott Israel:[74] This public group has over 10,000 members. Its motto is: "Come to the truth, this group reveals the lies and deception of Zionist Media and politics which keeps us in the dark."

BDS FIRST:[75] This public group has 2,000 members. On its page, it describes itself in English and Russian. The English reads as follows: "BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) is a peaceful (Gandhi style) movement of solidarity with Palestinian struggle for justice, freedom and dignity. By imposing economical pressure on Israel we will achieve same results, as we achieved by toppling regime of South African Apartheid."

Stand with Palestine:[76] This public group has 60,000 members. It describes itself as follows: "This group is not against any Religion or any Sect of a religion or against any Ethnic communities. Always support the suffering group. No for Racism & Fascism."

ANTI ZIONIST – BOYCOTT ISRAEL:[77] This closed Facebook group has 4,000 members. As a closed group, only members can view and comment on posts. There are no screening questions required to join the group. The group describes itself as follows: "A Group against Israel and there aggressive politic towards other thinking and towards other beliefs and faith. – IT IS NOT a Muslim Group ONLY – The group is about Human rights and human values. – No intolerance against other faiths or beliefs or Racist-men is accepted – No Intolerance against color or sex is accepted – Post must be in ENGLISH – Post must have relevance for this Group. – Post have to be real (not fake posts). ANY POST OR PEOPLE NOT IN LINE WITH THE CONDITIONS OF BEING IN THIS GROUP CAN BE DELETED AND BLOCKED – We need in this group to make it very clear that the world is watching them. that the world is not happy with how they treat other. – we need make clear our point of view and continue boycotts products made in or with Israel ... May peace be with us all."

A group for Palestine and its friends:[78] This closed group has 24,000 members. It describes itself as follows: "This group promotes tolerance, not bigotry – hence zionists are prohibited from joining. A group to show that human beings do care and that none of us are truly free whilst anyone is oppressed. When all other rights are taken away, the right of rebellion is made perfect. ~Thomas Paine This group knows the ROOT CAUSE of the problems that Palestinians, Arabs, Middle East and even huge segments of the world are facing. This group knows about Mossad False Flag operations, the bankers robbery of the world, the Hollywood hypnotism and MSM brainwashing of the masses, and it isn't Assad, nor Ahmedinijad, nor Nasrullah, nor Hanieyeh. This group is aware of the Global Zionist lobby and its vital role in supporting the criminal entity. This group is aware of the dangers of the supremacist racist ideology of those who call themselves "chosen" and who claim "God gave them the land." Those who want to join this group only to point the finger elsewhere, to DISTRACT and ABSOLVE the real criminals, must know that they are in the wrong place. People here have done their homework. This group also knows about "DIVIDE and RULE" strategy, and "Let them both bleed, hemorrhage to death" strategy. Thus it REFUSES to fall prey to such evil plans. In this group, there are Christians, Muslims, agnostics, Atheists, Sunni, Shia, Catholics, Protestants, Hindus, Buddhists, you name it, and they ALL LOVE each other, and they understand that anyone who pushes the hate buttons comes here with an agenda. The original post is with great thanks to Nahida Exiled. Thank you."Boycott Israel.... Support the BDS:[79] This closed group has 35,000 members. This group is very active and most of the posts in this study are from it. The following are excerpts from the group description: "If people are upset about certain posts please message me or report to admin but many times the Admins are placed in Facebook Jail and blocked from replying by the attack of the Zionist regime. You can tag any admin in post if you will should look into. This group is not India vs Pakistan nor Sunni vs Shia. This group has members from every religion Christian , Judaism ect ect and atheists. Let's keep the insults down and understand why we are all here..... to Free Palestine and support the #BDS. The posts were changed to being approved by admin. I am going to try again and allow posts with no approval and hopefully you folk will please follow these rules so we can grow faster. feel free to add all your friends and family who support Palestine. Let's grow this group to be a force that can not be reckoned with." A group administrator pinned this message to the top of the group in August 2018: "Members have been warned not to post Hitler or Holocaust memes in this forum. Now anyone caught posting such memes will be permanently removed from the forum. You have all been warned."