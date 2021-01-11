Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: Capitol Storming Revealed The Truth About U.S. Democracy; Americans Witnessed A Small Sample Of Trump's Crimes in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Venezuela

Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on January 8, 2021, which was aired on many channels, including Palestine Today TV (Lebanon). Nasrallah said that the Capitol storming by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, reveals the truth about America's democracy. He added that Trump has been killing even Americans, in order to preserve his rule. Nasrallah added that he has been warning against the policies of "this murderer," who has been murdering demonstrators in America during the past year. He said that now Americans have witnessed a small sample of what Trump has been perpetrating around the world, in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, the siege on Iran and Venezuela, and his "crimes" against Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and Qasem Soleimani. Nasrallah said: "Today the truth about his criminality has been revealed to the people [...] How can elections give rise to a person so arrogant, criminal, crazy, and stupid, and let him run, not only America, but run the whole world?"

The Capitol Storming "Reveals The Truth About [U.S.] Democracy"; President Trump "Has Been Killing [Americans] During The Demonstrations Of The Past Year... For The Sake Of His Rule"

Hassan Nasrallah: "[The Capitol storming] reveals to us the true reality in the United States. It reveals the truth about this democracy, the claims about this democracy...

[...]

"The Americans themselves have felt from up close the outcome of Trump's policy, and his willingness to kill even Americans. He has been killing them during the demonstrations of the past year. [He has been killing] even Americans for the sake of his rule.

Americans Witness "A Small Sample Of What Trump Has Been Perpetrating... In Yemen, In Iraq, And In Syria... [Of] His Siege On Iran, Venezuela, And Other Countries... [And] His Support For The Zionist Crimes Against The Palestinian People"

"We have been warning for a long time against the policies of this murderer. What the Americans and the world have witnessed is a small sample of what Trump has been perpetrating for four years in many countries – in Yemen, in Iraq, and in Syria, as well as his siege on Iran, Venezuela, and other countries, in addition to his support for the Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people. The world and many Americans have remained silent about his horrible crimes against other people, including his public, official, and scandalous crime against the leaders Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

"See How Futile And Disastrous American Democracy Is"

"Today, the truth about his criminality has been revealed to his people. Trump is a disastrous sample of the American political and military arrogance, which for a long while has been casting its hegemony over nations, plundering their resources and undermining their sovereignty.

"What has happened in recent days is an example... See how futile and disastrous American democracy is. It lacks the necessary checks and this is how people like Trump get to power. How can elections give rise to a person so arrogant, criminal, crazy, and stupid, and let him run, not only America, but run the whole world, and control the fate of the world? This exposes the truth about American democracy, which they have tried to spread all over the world."