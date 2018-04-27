Florida Friday Sermon By Imam Hasan Sabri: An Atheist Is 'A Worm In The Body Of Muslims... Causing Disease... To His Nation' Who Has 'An Agenda Of Destroying' Them; 'These People... [Who] Are All Of A Sudden Becoming Pro-Zionist... Have Masters... [Who] Use Them Against The Islamic Nation'

In a Friday sermon at the Islamic Center of South Florida (ICOSF) in Pompano Beach, Florida, Imam Hasan Sabri said that the roots of atheism lie in the colonial powers and the enemies of Allah, who "have an agenda of destroying this Islamic nation." He continued, "They want to keep Muslims fragmented. They want to keep Muslims in a state of despair and a state of poverty, and to keep Muslims under their political and financial control, economic control," and added: "What would a person who denies the existence of Allah – even on a personal level – achieve? Forget that he becomes a worm in the body of Muslims, a germ that is causing disease and weakness to his nation. What is he going to achieve? The feeling of insecurity, the feeling of doubt, the feeling of fear, the feeling of uncertainty." The sermon was posted on the YouTube channel of the Islamic Center of South Florida.

According to Pompano Beach elected officials, Sabri has recited invocations annually at Pompano Beach city meetings since 2005, and the ICOSF has had a peaceful, 25-year presence in the city, even serving as a polling station.[1] In September 2017, Imam Sabri was a panelist at "Interfaith and Race Relations Peace and Acceptance Conference" at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Florida. The invitation described the event as "promoting peace and acceptance for building a just community," adding that it would "highlight the importance of interfaith relations, education, and community involvement in combating racial discrimination" and that it was "a joint effort by the clergy and the education community to combat hate and bigotry across religious and racial lines."



Invitation to the Interfaith and Racial Relations Peace and Acceptance Conference (Source: Palmbeachstate.edu/CCE/documents/InterfaithFlyer.pdf)

The following is the transcript of Imam Sabri's Friday sermon.

"They Have An Agenda Of Destroying This Islamic Nation"

Imam Hasan Sabri: "[Atheists] always belong to minorities – national minorities, religious sects or minorities, and they have an agenda of destroying this Islamic nation, so they adopt atheism, not because it makes sense, but because it serves their approach. That is why you find most of these people, like I said, calling for goals that are opposite from the general goals of this nation. Our goal is to unite people, to unite Muslims. Their goal is to fragment Muslims even more. Wherever there is an opportunity to split a Muslim country into two, or three, or ten parts, you will find that they are for it. What does that have to do with atheism? It has to do with an agenda. That's all.

"Why would you find these people – even though they say that they are progressive and against imperialism – always aligning themselves with imperial powers, and fighting against Muslims, and calling for the split of Muslim countries? Why do you find these people all of a sudden becoming pro-Zionist? And all of a sudden, they are encouraging the Zionist state against the Muslims. Is it because atheism tells them to do so?

"No. It is because they have masters who have put their agenda for them, to use them against the Islamic nation.

"You see, my dear brothers and sisters, their attack of our nation, their attack of our religion, is not one. It is multi-level. And everyone – every gang – is doing their job. You have the... they call themselves the artists, the singers, and the drama players, and these people do damage to the morals and the social standards in the nation. You have rulers who are doing political damage, and selling out Muslim causes and Muslim resources. You have ideological agents like these atheists or others, who are calling for liberalism or nationalism, or any kind of call there is against Islam. It's not one attack. Those are only a part. And that's when you find these attacks very clearly when the nation is weak. When the nation is weak, all of these people become apparent, and their voice becomes louder. When this nation is strong, they hide, and they wait again for a good opportunity, or a good time for them to come out."

"Forget That He Becomes A Worm In The Body Of Muslims, A Germ That Is Causing Disease And Weakness To His Nation – What Is He Going To Achieve?"

"Those atheists – you will find their roots in France, in Britain, and in Russia, and in other enemies of Allah and of Islam, and colonial powers, whose agenda is just the opposite of the agenda of Muslims. They want to keep Muslims fragmented. They want to keep Muslims in a state of despair and a state of poverty, and to keep Muslims under their political and financial control, economic control. There is the agenda... That is what they are calling you for. When somebody is telling you to become an atheist, he is not calling you to deny the existence of Allah. They know that they cannot fight religion. But rather, he is calling you to this agenda: Hate your roots, hate your history, look at the early Muslims as being barbarians, who came and controlled your country and occupied you. They came and destroyed your civilization. Hate yourself. Hate your identity. Hate the people that you belong to. And love the West. Love the people of the West. They are the ones who have enlightenment. They are the ones who have knowledge. Their history is the model that you should accept. Even become Christian, as long as you are secular – anything that will take you away from your identity and from your religion.

"That is the call of such people. They are calling you... And what is the result? What would a person who denies the existence of Allah – even on a personal level – achieve? Forget that he becomes a worm in the body of Muslims, a germ that is causing disease and weakness to his nation. What is he going to achieve? The feeling of insecurity, the feeling of doubt, the feeling of fear, the feeling of uncertainty, that you do not have protection in this life. You do not have a source that is stable, where you can draw patience from, where you can draw perseverance from. You do not have high standards, that come from a higher being, for you to live for. You are becoming like an animal. You are living just to wake up and sleep, to wake up and sleep. There is no wholesome life that has meaning for you. That is what an atheist is, and that is what an atheist is going to achieve."