Editor Of 'Mashregh News' Website, Which Is Close To Iran's Intelligence Ministry: My Tweet Hoping For Death Of All Israelis Did Not Violate Twitter's Rules



Hassan Soleimani (Image: twitter.com/HS_Soleimani)

A tweet posted in March by Hassan Soleimani, the editor-in-chief of the Mashregh News website, which is close to Iran's Intelligence Ministry, said: "In anticipation of the day when the organs of all Israelis will be implanted in the bodies of people who need them throughout the world, and humanity will be saved... #Israelis'_dog's_life."

After the tweet, which has since been removed from the account, evoked angry responses and was apparently reported by users, Soleimani posted Twitter's response to the complaint as proof that his tweet did not violate the company's rules. Twitter's response said: "We have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter Rules or applicable law. Accordingly, we have not taken any action at this time."

Soleimani added: "[You] zombies of the Israeli cyber army who report [Twitter content], as you can see, [my] tweet complies with Twitter's rules and with international law, and with any other nonsense you can think of...:)). God give you strength. Do not overwork your hearts and kidneys!" [1]