Editor Of Kuwaiti Daily Calls To 'Rescue The World From The Persian Nazism'

In a September 17, 2019 article titled 'Rescue the World from the Persian Nazism,' Ahmed Al-Jarallah, editor-in-chief of the Kuwaiti English-language daily Arab Times, wrote that the issue of confronting Iran is no longer just a matter of thwarting the Persian expansion project but a matter of countering a threat to global security. In this situation, he said, American and European notions of going back to the Barack Obama policy of rapprochement with Iran are no longer feasible; the world must act to ensure a steady supply of oil at reasonable prices, for a failure to do so will result in a global recession. Al-Jarallah added that a failure to respond to Iran's aggression will be a degrading surrender, even more humiliating than the 1938 Munich Agreement with Nazi Germany, which led to World War II.[1]

Ahmed Al-Jarallah (source: Arab Times, Kuwait)

"The issue of confrontation with Iran has gone beyond self-defense and thwarting the Persian regional expansion project, over which the Arab coalition forces are clashing with Houthi gangsters in Yemen, to threat against global interests and stability.

"For this, the equivocal and softening doors policy behind political skirmishes and crossfire for possible US-Iranian summit on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly meetings is no longer an election tool through which President Donald Trump can win military opposition votes for war in his country.

"There is no more room for European mediation on the issue of relationship with Iran. The world either defends its interests to ensure oil supply at moderate prices or succumb to the state of terrorism by allowing the Mullah regime, which stakes success in blackmail, to dictate the pace.

"The nature of attacks on Saudi oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khuris with pieces of evidence gathered by the United States and satellite images absolutely ruled out the possibility that the Houthis carried out the attacks. This is because they do not have such capabilities and the distance is far. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Twitter: 'The proofs affirm that the attacks did not emanate from Yemen,' so he accused Iran of being behind the attacks on Saudi Arabia.

"This means Iraq or Iran is behind the attacks and the international community must take drastic action. Failure to do so will bring about recurrence of the 1973 scenario in a more volatile way. Shortage of oil supply from Saudi Arabia specifically, and the Arabian Gulf generally, may lead to global economic recession which will be unbearable for the West regardless of the rate of strategic reserve in America and others.

"In the era of satellite which surveys the world every hour; there is no secret, especially in the area of rockets, their bases and paths. Therefore, any global effort to thwart response to the attacks amounts to degrading surrender to the devilish Mullah regime. It will be more degrading than the Munich pact that gave German Nazism the opportunity to violate many countries and pushed for the World War in which 80 million people died. Every reasonable person understands these facts and knows where the lack of action may lead to, most especially if the price of a barrel of oil exceeds $100.

"It is possible to thwart the Iranian terrorism right now through serious international punishment, which will assist citizens repressed by the Mullah regime to topple the system. However, any compromise by going back to the Barack Obama type of policy, when he ignored the chemical bombing in Syria, will give birth to tens of terrorist groups similar to DAESH; in addition to making the world a victim of Iranian threat. Will the international community accept being controlled by the terrorist gang and new Nazism?

"This is an official question for the international community, part of which is trying to exploit the situation to remarket the Iranian Mullah internationally."