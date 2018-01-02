At 'Defense Of Jerusalem' Rally In Pakistan, Palestinian Ambassador Shares Stage With Jihadi Commander Hafiz Saeed; Rally Includes Calls For Jihad To Liberate Jerusalem And Kashmir



Palestinian Ambassador Waleed Abu Ali (fifth from left), jihadi mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, jihadi ideologue Maulana Samiul Haq, and others at the Defense of Jerusalem rally

On December 29, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Waleed Abu Ali, an appointee of the Palestinian Authority (PA), shared the stage with the globally wanted jihadi terror mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed at a Tahaffuze Baitul Muqaddas ("Defense Of Jerusalem") rally in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi, held by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council (DPC, or the Defense of Pakistan Council). The rally included calls for jihad for the liberation of Jerusalem and Kashmir. DPC is a coalition of militant religious groups and jihadi organizations including Jamaatud Dawa.

At the rally, DPC chairman Maulana Samiul Haq, who is seen as the grandfather of the Taliban in the Pakistan-Afghanistan region, called for jihad for liberating Jerusalem and Kashmir, adding: "We have to unite to defend Islam and Pakistan. The DPC platform is beyond any political attachment. The power of jihad destroyed the Soviet Union and NATO [in Afghanistan]."[1]

In 2012, the U.S. government announced a reward of $10 million for anyone who could provide evidence leading to the prosecution of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the founder of the jihadi organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and now head of LeT's charity arm Jamaatud Dawa (JuD). Hafiz Saeed, who was recently freed from detention by a Pakistani court, is accused by India of masterminding a series of terror attacks, including the 2008 attacks in Mumbai.

On December 22, 2017, India voted against Israel and the U.S. in favor of a Turkey-sponsored resolution at the UN that denounced the U.S. decision recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.[2] After the Palestinian ambassador shared the stage with Hafiz Saeed, Raveesh Kumar, a spokesman of the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi, said: "We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities."[3] Ambassador Waleed Abu Ali was swiftly recalled from Pakistan by the Palestinian Authority.[4]

Palestinian Ambassador Waleed Abu Ali: "Pakistan Is The Supporter Of Islam And Muslims"; "We Have To Ensure The Freedom And Security Of Masjid Al-Aqsa"



Ambassador Waleed Abu Ali confers with jihadi commander Hafiz Muhammad Saeed at the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Palestinian Ambassador Waleed Abu Ali thanked the Pakistani people for their support of Palestine, stating: "Pakistan is the supporter of Islam and Muslims. With Pakistan's tremendous support to Palestine's cause, we did not feel alone. We have to ensure freedom and security of Masjid Al-Aqsa."[5] When Ambassador Waleed Abu Ali reached the stage, flowers were showered on him and slogans shouted, such as "What is the relationship with Palestinians?" with the response to each being La Ilaha Illallah [there is no deity but Allah]."[6]

According to the Urdu daily Roznama Ummat, the ambassador said: "At this time, it's time for the Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque which is in the control of the claws of Jews. [We] have to ensure its liberation. Sacrifices are being made day and night for the freedom of the First Qibla [Jerusalem]... Al-Aqsa mosque is one and the first of the three holy places, which was visited by Prophet Muhammad guided by Allah."[7] He added: "Al-Aqsa mosque has rights over us. It is our Qibla. It was built when Israel did not have its existence. And Jews were also not there."[8] The Qibla is the direction toward which Muslims turn in prayer. Nowadays, Mecca is the Qibla.

Regarding the U.S.'s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the ambassador said: "Whatever the American president wants, he blurts out. He cannot usurp our right, nor can he occupy Al-Aqsa mosque. It is the door to heaven and only our right is on it. Pakistan is that country from whose every city, people assure that they are with Al-Aqsa mosque. Pakistan is not any other country; it is the country which is the helper of Islam and Muslims. Now, our meeting will take place in Al-Aqsa mosque and [we] will offer prayers there."[9]

Difa-e-Pakistan Council Leaders:"Rulers [Of Islamic Nations] Should Declare Jihad For The Liberation Of Jerusalem"; "[We] Dedicate 2018 In The Name Of Kashmir"



Jihadi mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed leads Friday prayer at the rally.

The Urdu daily Roznama Dunya carried a news report on the rally titled: "[Muslim] rulers should announce jihad for the liberation of Jerusalem – Difa-e-Pakistan Council."[10] As per Roznama Dunya, the DPC's central leaders declared: "Rulers [of Islamic countries] should declare jihad for the liberation of Jerusalem. Mosques and madrassas are being defamed by declaring jihad as terrorism. [U.S. President Donald] Trump is fleeing Afghanistan, shamed and disgraced. We have to foil the American, Indian, and Israeli conspiracies to destroy peace and order. [We] will launch a countrywide movement for the liberation of Jerusalem, honour of the prophet [in order to protect the blasphemy laws], defense of the finality of prophethood [with Muhammad] and freedom of Kashmir. [We] dedicate 2018 in the name of Kashmir."[11]

The DPC leaders also demanded that Pakistan call a conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Pakistani prime minister, along with his cabinet members, lead a protest before the United Nations Security Council "for the liberation of Jerusalem and Kashmir."[12] Such views were expressed, according to Roznama Dunya, by DPC chairman Maulana Samiul Haq, Jamaatud Dawa chairman Hafiz Muhamad Saeed, Palestinian Ambassador Waleed Abu Ali, Sheikh Rasheed, Liaqat Baloch, Hafiz Abdur Rehman Makki of JuD and LeT, Hafiz Khalid Waleed, Mufti Muhammad Qasim, Maulana Sultan Muhammad Zia, Hafiz Masood Kamal, Hafiz Talha Saeed, Maulana Idrees Farooqi, Maulana Fazlur Rahman Khalil (the emir of the militant group Ansarul Ummah and a veteran jihadi ideologue) and other leaders of DPC.[13]

As per the announcement by the DPC leaders, these countrywide rallies and meetings in Pakistan will take place on January 7 in Peshawar, on January 12 in Faisalabad, in Lahore on January 13, in Multan on January 21, on January 28 in Karachi, on February 4 in Islamabad, and on February 5 in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir.[14] Since the rally in Rawalpindi was organized on a Friday, which is important for the weekly prayers, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed led a prayer of all those present (see the above image).

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed: "Every Child Of The Muslim Ummah Is Ready To Get Cut And Die For The Defense Of Jerusalem";"The War Erupting In The Middle East Will Be Very Dangerous; As A Consequence Of It, Israel Will Be Obliterated From The Face Of Earth"



Ambassador Waleed Abu Ali addresses the Defense of Jerusalem rally.

Addressing the rallyists, DPC chairman Maulana Samiul Haq also said: "The defense of Islam and Pakistan will take place with the sentiment of Allah-o-Akbar. There is a need to stop the attack of Jews and Christians against the Muslim ummah. We will go into every corner of the country and awaken the nation..."[15] Accusing Ahmadi Muslims, who have been declared non-Muslim by Pakistan, of collaborating with Israel, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed told those attending the rally: "Those who are hatching conspiracies against Jerusalem are the ones who are conspiring against Khatm-e-Nabuwwat [the finality of prophethood with Muhammad]."[16] Ahmadi Muslims are inaccurately accused of not believing in the tenet of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, added: "Every child of the Muslim ummah is ready to get cut and die for the defense of Jerusalem. The war erupting in the Middle East will be very dangerous. As a consequence of it, Israel will be obliterated from the face of the earth." The jihadi mastermind said: "If America does not desist from conspiracies, its supremacy will be buried in Jerusalem. A conference of the heads of Islamic states [should] be organized in Pakistan; and the 41-nation [Saudi-led] military alliance announce to protect Jerusalem, the First Qibla."[17]

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abulkhair Muhammad Zubair, the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, said: "Jews and Christians are the enemy of Muslims and friends between themselves. The time has come for Muslims to fight, united. against the conspiracies of Jews and Christians."[18] Hafiz Abdur Rehman Makki, who is in charge of the JuD's political affairs, said: "America has stabbed a dagger in the heart of the world of Islam by declaring occupied Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It will have to take back its announcement."[19] Regarding the 128-9 vote against America and Israel at the UN, Maulana Fazlur Rahman Khalil, a veteran jihadi commander, said: "Trump saw that we are divided on issues, but united on the issue of Jerusalem."[20]