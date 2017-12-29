MEMRI Senior Fellow Tufail Ahmad: India's Vote At The UN Shows That There Is No Such Thing As The Modi Doctrine

The following is an article by Tufail Ahmad, Senior Fellow for the MEMRI Islamism and Counter-Radicalization Initiative, that was originally published December 22, 2017 in the Indian news, analysis, and opinion outlet ThePrint.in.

"India's Vote At The United Nations Shows That It Joined Hands With Two Of Its Worst Enemies, Pakistan And China, To Vote Against Two Of Its Best Strategic Partners In Modern Times: The U.S. And Israel"

"ThePrint asks: After openly backing Israel, why is [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi's India voting at UN like a Congress government?

"India's vote at the United Nations shows that it joined hands with two of its worst enemies, Pakistan and China, to vote against two of its best strategic partners in modern times: the United States and Israel. India cannot stand by its dependable allies at critical times. During the Cold War, India always engaged in diplomatic monkey balancing at the UN to keep the Non-Aligned Movement members happy. Since Narendra Modi came to power, Indians expected that he would shape the nation's foreign policy and some writers began speaking of the Modi doctrine.

"But India's vote at the UN shows that the Modi doctrine doesn't exist. India is directionless even in neighborhood where Nepal, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and others are falling into the Chinese sphere. It was not expected of Modi government to vote against the U.S. and Israel, especially since the prime minister paid a historic visit to Israel last July, forging a strong and durable India-Israel strategic relationship."

"Jerusalem Was A Holy City For Jews For Several Centuries Before The Birth Of Islam; Muslims Stopped Facing Jerusalem In Prayer After The Victory Of Mecca"

"Jerusalem was a holy city for Jews for several centuries before the birth of Islam. Muslims stopped facing Jerusalem in prayer after the Victory of Mecca. It remains a holy city for Jews, Muslims and Christians. Muslims do have spiritual claim on Jerusalem and are not prevented from praying in Al-Aqsa mosque. It is an issue between Israel and the Palestinians who have consistently refused to accept a two-state solution and Israel's right to exist.

"By voting for a resolution co-sponsored by Turkey and Yemen, India sided with a non-principled coalition of countries which routinely engage in bashing America and Israel at the UN. One understands that Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia contend to lead the Muslim world and vote against Israel at the UN. But what is India trying to get? Among the 128 nations voting against are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which has consistently denied membership to India despite that it has the second or third largest Muslim population."

"India's Vote Also Reveals That This Nation Of 1.3 Billion People Doesn't Have A Sense Of Its Place In The World"

"Earlier this month, Arab ambassadors in New Delhi met with Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar and asked for a stand on Jerusalem. These Arab diplomats have prevailed on us. Tomorrow if there is a vote on Kashmir at the UN, most of these Arab countries and Pakistan will vote against India. In fact, the OIC organized a photo exhibition and conference in Jeddah on 9 November to highlight India's 'atrocities' in Kashmir. At the minimum, India could have learned from our neighbor Bhutan, which abstained from voting. India's vote also reveals that this nation of 1.3 billion people doesn't have a sense of its place in the world."