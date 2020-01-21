Days Before World Holocaust Forum Convenes In Jerusalem, Senior Fatah Official Calls For Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Authority Daily: 'One Shot Will Disrupt The Ceremony, One Corpse Will Have It Cancelled'

The Fifth World Holocaust Forum, entitled "Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism," marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day, is set to open today (January 21, 2020) in Jerusalem, in the presence of dozens of presidents, kings, and leaders from across the world. On January 18, 2020, just a few days before the convening of the forum, the Al-Hayat Al-Jadida daily, the mouthpiece of the Palestinian Authority (PA), published an article by Yahya Rabah, a senior official in the Fatah movement in the Gaza Strip and a columnist for the paper, in which he urged Palestinians to perpetrate a terror attack to disrupt the forum and lead to its cancellation. He wrote: "One shot will disrupt the ceremony, and one corpse will have it cancelled."

The following are translated excerpts from the article:



The article by Yahya Rabah (Source: Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, PA, January 18, 2020)

"...Israel's situation, which relies on Trump, is not good. In fact, it's poised on the edge of an abyss. [Israel] has no restraints, it attributes no importance to anything, and if it encounters any difficulties the United States, led by Trump, fulfils its obligations [and helps it]... Yet despite all this, Israel's situation is the worst it could possibly be and is at the edge of an abyss.

"Israel has shaken off everything – international law, international humanitarian law, UN resolutions, [and] the start of investigations by the International Criminal Court. Moreover, it is now energetically preparing to mark the 'Holocaust' in occupied Jerusalem. It has already accustomed to the world joining it in commemoration [of the Holocaust]. [For] the Holocaust of the Jews is terrible, whereas the Palestinian Holocaust, which is still being perpetrated by Israel, is of no importance. [In fact, it is] pretty, wonderful and good [in the eyes of the world]. It is a foregone conclusion that the Palestinians will not accept this equation and will oppose [the Israeli] ceremony in Jerusalem. For Jerusalem belongs to the Palestinians, whether or not Trump gave it to Israel as part of the contemptible Deal of the Century. One shot will disrupt the ceremony and one corpse will have it cancelled.

"Despite the misery of the Arabs and their dissatisfaction with what is going on, they are capable – at least for one moment – of not following Israel and America, which determine for them who their enemies and who their friends are. What will happen then? The entire script will be reversed. Oh Palestinians, you know your wound better than anyone; it is a deep wound that will never heal as long as Israel makes pacts with the traitors to deepen it further."[1]