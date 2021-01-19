CCP 'People's Daily': Fukuyama's 'End Of History' Hasn't Materialized, Western Democracy Has Failed; 'The East Is Rising And The West Is Falling'

On January 7, 2021, The People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), published commentary on the January 6 riot at the U.S. States Capitol, stating that on that date, the world had witnessed "a reality show of democracy." Depicting the riot as a natural result of America's failure to confront the COVID-19 crisis, the commentary said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to the values of democracy, freedom and human rights which have always been relished and bragged about in the West."

Stating that the "end of history" predicted by American political scientist Francis Fukuyama had not materialized, and that Western democracy in is decline, the commentary noted that the West is bound to "encounter the backhanded slap of democracy itself." It added: "It is clear that the U.S. and the West have let the conceit of their democracies, held up by economic power and the calculation of interests propelled by their drive for global expansion, go to their heads."

The commentary went on to state that while "the general trend of 'the East is rising and the West is falling'" is becoming more prominent, the U.S. and Western aspiration to dominate the global stage is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve.

Below is the January 7 commentary published by The People's Daily:[1]



"Separation of Powers: Thief, Mob, Murderer" – an illustration by Chinese artist Fu Yu (alias @Wuheqilin, the "Wolf Warrior Artist") (Source: Guancha).

'Uncle Sam Himself Has Become A Watermelon'

"On the afternoon of January 6, local time, violent demonstrations took place in Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States. In an attempt to coerce Congress into denying Biden's election victory, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, interrupting a joint congressional session of the House and Senate. As demonstrators broke into the Capitol, one woman was shot dead and at least five people were hospitalized when law enforcement officers opened fire.

"According to the Associated Press, three other Trump supporters also died due to sudden medical conditions, in addition to the woman who was shot and killed by police.

"This is a reality show of 'democracy' that is being staged in the United States. In the past, when such a scene appeared in other countries, Uncle Sam would put his legs up on his desk, 'eating watermelon and singing,' or would not even hold back the heart of Sima Zhao any longer, describing the event as 'a beautiful sight to behold.'

"Now, Uncle Sam himself has become a watermelon and the beautiful sight to behold has been unanimously condemned by the U.S. mainstream media as a violent event. The irony of this is perfectly illustrated by the recent comments of Lebanon's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mohamad Safa: 'If the United States saw what the United States is doing in the United States, the United States would invade the United States to liberate the United States from the tyranny of the United States.'



(Source: Twitter.com/mhdksafa, January 7, 2021)

'One Is Bound To Encounter The Backhanded Slap Of Democracy Itself'

"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to the values of democracy, freedom and human rights which have always been relished and bragged about in the West. People seem to be witnessing layers of veils being removed by reality, revealing many contradictions and double standards. If such a straightforward, transparent and thorough reality show still cannot shred some people's misconceptions and obsessions about Western democracy, freedom and human rights, then we can only hope for more rational thinking and logic.

"Is democracy a means or an end or both? Is democracy a solution to the issue of fairness or efficiency, to the upholding of procedural justice or substantive justice, or both? Human societies over time have continued to explore and reflect on democracy. Such reflection and exploration are generally helpful. In terms of their exploration of human societies, American and Western democratic institutions have played a progressive role in their respective historical periods.

"However, if one tries to put an end to such exploratory thinking with a specific form of democracy, such as Western democracy, ambitiously proclaiming the 'end of history,' then one is bound to encounter the backhanded slap of democracy itself.

'The U.S. And The West Have Let The Conceit Of Their Democracies… Go To Their Heads'

"It is clear that the US and the West have let the conceit of their democracies, held up by economic power and the calculation of interests propelled by their drive for global expansion, go to their heads. They want to plant the flags of democracy from their own yards in every corner of the world in hegemonic ways, even by military force when they deem it necessary.

"The problem is that the West has overestimated its importance and strength in the evolution of human societies. Facing the history of human society as a whole, the West should be humbler, knowing that their own limited exploration is not sufficient to encompass the overall narrative of human society, knowing that they cannot alone construct a comprehensive picture of it.

The exploration and practice of democracy in the United States and the West are more like a local account, a partial summary of the exploration of human institutions — far from a universal 'one size fits all.' This point, proven over and over by real-world events, becomes a reading comprehension test question that needs to be carefully answered by the U.S. and the West themselves.

"The United States considers itself the 'person-in-charge' of the international community, and other countries seem to have no choice but to bow down and do as they are told. However, due to any lack of practical basis for fairness and justice, America's self-righteous sense of morality has in reality nothing to base itself on. As the general trend of 'the East is rising and the West is falling' becomes more prominent, the ambition of the U.S. and the West to dominate the global stage is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve, despite their heartfelt desires.

"We all have seen the ill effects of the U.S. and the West's belligerent export of 'democracy' into many countries. Now the U.S. and the West are themselves being warned by the counterforces of reality. The gunfire in the U.S. Capitol demonstrates that the bitter fruit of the self-devouring 'democracy' will ultimately be chewed and swallowed by the perpetrators themselves.

"Whether the fruit tastes bitter or sweet, that is up to the eater."