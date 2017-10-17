Algerian Journalist In Antisemitic Article: 'Our Dispute With The Jews Is A Religious One'

In an article published August 10, 2017 in the Algerian daily Al-Shurouq, journalist Sultan Barkani wrote that the Muslims' dispute with the Jews is religious rather than political. He stated that the Jews have been plotting against the Muslims since the days of the Prophet Muhammad, and that they are responsible for most of the disasters that have befallen the Muslim ummah. By controlling media, cinema, art and fashion, he said, they control the Muslims' minds and character, inciting them to promiscuity and depravity and causing them to be feeble and defeatist. He called on Muslims to search their souls and return to Islam before it is too late and before the Jews and their secularist agents strip the Muslim ummah of everything it has.

"We all know that the Jews hated the Prophet Muhammad and fought his da'wa [call to Islam]. We also know that they plotted against the [Muslim] ummah after the Prophet's time, that the Righteous Caliphs [the first four Caliphs] were killed because of their slander and the quarrels they sparked, and that the disagreement among the [Prophet's] companions broke out because of their treachery and deception. We know that the Jews continued to plot against the Islamic Caliphate until they eventually managed to topple it in the first quarter of the 20th century,[2] and that they exploited the ummah's weakness to conquer the blessed land [of Palestine] and turn it into the headquarters of their scheming against the ummah. But is that all the Jews did and are still doing against us and our ummah?

"Today, many among us believe that our conflict with the Jews is only because they occupied Palestine, but the truth is that our conflict with them is a religious one, because they hated our Prophet and plotted against our religion and faith, and continue to do so. They were also behind most of the calamities that befell the ummah before the toppling of the Caliphate and the conquest of Palestine, and they continue to be behind most of the troubles that afflict it. It was they who acted to divide the ummah into small countries. [Then] they appointed unambitious rulers to head them and embroiled them in corruption and immorality scandals, so [they could] pressure them and carry out their plans in the Muslim countries.

"It is the Jews who control the media that afflicts the ummah today – media that spreads lust and religiously-dubious [ideas], fills the Muslims' hearts with feebleness, turn food, drink, clothing, cosmetics and cars into their greatest desires... causes them to fear the power and the weapons of the enemies, and turns them into empty-headed cowards. This media fights good traits and morality [by] spreading corruption and depravity, destroys the family unit, and encourages wives to tease and oppose their husbands and daughters to rebel against the authority of their fathers.

"Sadly, the Jews are not content with occupying our beloved Palestine, but also want to control our hearts, our minds and our interests by means of the media, which they have managed to take over, subdue and direct. The Jews now directly control the companies that create and produce films in America and then distribute them worldwide, such as Fox, Goldwyn-Metro, Warner and Paramount. Even more important is their control of Hollywood, whose cinematic productions are admired by many young Muslims. Some say, 'What have we to do with Hollywood, Fox, Goldwyn and their ilk?' [But] the problem is that our impressionable Arab media, controlled by secularists and billionaires, feeds on what those [American] companies advertise and [seek to] emulate them, without any consideration for the faith of the ummah or its unique characteristics. By directly controlling the world's largest film production companies, the Jews indirectly control many Arab [television] channels that are known for spreading feebleness and depravity, such as [the Saudi-owned] MBC and Rotana [satellite channels], whose owners are people who formed bonds of love with the Jews, and did so very professionally.

"Just as the Jews control film production, they control the media that provides news and information. The largest papers and [news] channels, which influence U.S. public opinion and the decisions of senior [American] politicians and officials, are [all] Jewish, and the Arab media uses them as sources. For example, the [Saudi] Al-Arabiya channel, known for its secularist tendencies, receives its information and news materials from American channels, and models its programs on the programs of its equivalents: NBC, CBC and ABC.

"The Jews and their friends among the [Arab] secularists are also pleased to witness the spread of immodest dress in Arab countries, for the clothing designed by Jewish fashion houses has begun to infiltrate Muslim stores. This [kind of dress] is promoted by presenting it as the latest fashion and the pinnacle of culture, progress and good taste, [so that these clothes] virtually fly off the shelves. The Jews plotted to make Muslim women and girls walk around [practically] naked, [so] they made a pact with the devil, [and] they achieved their goal, [for] many young [Muslim] women indeed started dressing like the young women in the cities of Europe.

"The Jews are also pleased to control [the world of] art, which they have turned into a tool for spreading depravity and social degeneracy. They glorified crazy singers and put them in the spotlight, invested funds [in them], and encouraged production companies to distribute their promiscuous songs so that they reach every home. They encouraged senior figures to show respect for these singers, promote them and present them as pioneers and emblems of artistic [creation]... The Jews [thus] plotted and achieved their goal by introducing crude songs into every home. Do we not hear [these] songs of love and lust loudly played at every wedding celebration these days? Thanks to these crude songs that speak of love and forbidden relations, the word 'love,' which people were once ashamed to pronounce in front of their parents or siblings, is now heard on a regular basis in homes and in wedding celebrations.

"The Jews never had to appear in the media in person and under their real names, and their clerics never had to appear in public in order to corrupt our religion and our world. They achieve all this by means of [their] agents and collaborators within the Muslim countries. [These are] the secularists, who carry out the Jews' plans and apply the Talmudic Protocols[3] to the [Muslim] ummah, spreading feebleness and moral degradation and causing [people] to abhor purity and innocence. [The Jews' agents] compose crude novels and literature instead of [books containing] useful information, and direct the media to sanctify the ideology of secularism, which has caused Muslims to confine religion to the mosques and to their homes and keep it distant from [everyday] reality.

"It is time for us to wake up, understand, search our souls and repent. Accepting our defeat in the war with the Jews and agreeing to be puppets in their hands is [tantamount to] defeat that breeds further defeat. They direct our thinking and our interests, set our priorities and control what we wear and what we say. We must quickly return to our faith, before it becomes too late and we reach the regrettable stage where the Jews and the secularists divest us [of everything]..."