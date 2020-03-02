Afghan Taliban Emir On U.S.-Taliban Deal: 'The Mujahideen… Must Further Solidify, Organize And Bolster Their Ranks … [To] Attain Their Objective Of Establishing An Islamic Government'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

In a statement issued simultaneously with the signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement in Doha, Qatar at the end of February, the Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada urges the mujahideen to bolster their ranks to help them to achieve their objective of establishing an Islamic government in Afghanistan. His statement is especially significant as 5,000 Taliban terrorists are to be freed as part of the deal.[1]

On February 29, 2020, the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) signed an agreement, paving the way for the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops from Afghanistan and for the Taliban to be part of a new government in Kabul.

The statement issued by Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the emir of the Islamic Emirate was filmed and read out by Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi – a member of the Islamic Emirate's Leadership Council and also the Head of the emirate's Leadership Office –and an English translation was released on the official website of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.[2]

The agreement was signed in Doha by Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Islamic Emirate's deputy emir for political affairs and head of its political office in Doha. Its official name is: "Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban and the United States of America."[3]

However, the statement issued by Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the emir of the Taliban, was described by the Islamic Emirate (see above image), as the "Termination of Occupation Agreement with the United States."[4] The Taliban leader's statement reads as follows.

"This Victory Is The Collective Victory Of The Entire Muslim And Mujahid Nation"

"In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate

"Allah is the Greatest, praise be to Allah in abundance, and glory be to Allah at the beginning and end of day.

"Praise be to Allah, He fulfilled His promise, Helped His servant [Muhammad], Strengthened His forces and He alone defeated the Ahzab (confederates). And peace and blessings be upon the one whom has no prophet after him and, on his descendants and companions who spread his religion:

"On the 7th of October 2001 after the allied forces led by America transgressed against our homeland, the Islamic Emirate representing the Afghan nation, with the divine help of Allah… finally reached an agreement about the termination of occupation of Afghanistan following nearly nineteen years of jihad and struggle.

"This victory is the collective victory of the entire Muslim and mujahid nation – of our fellow brothers and sisters who presented monumental and extraordinary sacrifices of life and wealth for nearly two decades. The accord about the complete withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan and never intervening in its affairs in the future is undoubtedly a great achievement.

"The Islamic Emirate extends its heartfelt felicitation to all strata of society specifically to the mujahideen, the families of martyrs, the imprisoned, wounded, maimed, displaced and the nation as a whole on the occasion of this tremendous accomplishment and considers this great victory a product of divine help of Allah, the heroics of mujahideen and the sincerity, efforts, struggles and sacrifices of its nation."



The above image shows Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi reading the statement from the Taliban chief.

"The Agreement Between The Islamic Emirate And United States [Was] Drafted In Compliance With Islamic Principles And Conforming With International Standards"

"Following this great achievement, I wish to turn the attention of mujahideen and the entire nation to these points concerning the forthcoming state of affairs:

"– This accord with the United States about the termination of occupation that shall deliver our people from subjugation is a significant milestone and a special beneficence, help and reward from Allah…. Therefore, we must not label this accomplishment the work of a particular individual or group but consider it a reward from Allah and the product of the sacrifices of the entire mujahid nation.

"– The agreement between the Islamic Emirate and United States drafted in compliance with Islamic principles and conforming with international standards is a pledge that must be honored by all mujahideen and Afghans. No official or individual of the Islamic Emirate nor anyone from the general public must violate these terms; and everyone must deem it an obligation because Islam does not have any room for treachery and deceit and classifies such an act a great sin. However, if the other party does oppose or violate the agreement then the entire nation must maintain robust defense capabilities.

"– The believing Afghan nation specifically the mujahideen must thank Allah… for the achievements gained and must commit themselves even further to Taqwa (fear of Allah), truthfulness and sincerity while strictly refraining from arrogance, pride, superiority and meritorious behavior because such things are in conflict with the spirit of jihad and victory.

"– Successful negotiations with the United States prove that solutions can be found for all seemingly complex issues. The success of these negotiations relays a message from the Islamic Emirate to all internal actors that we are ready for a rational and just solution. Come, let us find a solution to our problems in light of the religious and national values of our people and let the Kabul administration end its opposition towards this nation."



In the above image the Taliban leaders pray prior to the signing ceremony in Doha,

"I Express My Gratitude To The State Of Qatar And Its Honorable Emir – Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Aal Thani – For … Earnestly Aiding This Process"

"– The Islamic Emirate believes in maintaining positive bilateral relations with the world and especially with the regional countries and is committed to the principle of good neighborly relations with its neighbors.

"– We assure our oppressed people that all male and female compatriots shall be given their due rights under the shade of a just and true Islamic government.

"– Anyone who partook in hostilities against the Islamic Emirate or anyone with reservations about the Islamic Emirate is forgiven and pardoned for all past actions and we seek for them Islamic brotherhood, national unity and a prosperous life.

"– The Islamic Emirate shall work towards providing quality (religious and scientific) education, employment, trade opportunities, development and growth in all public sectors because this is the basic right of all Afghans and a fundamental need for our national progress, prosperity and wellbeing.

"– The mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate must further solidify, organize and bolster their ranks so that they can attain their objective of establishing an Islamic government and bringing prosperity to their fellow brethren following the end of the occupation while simultaneously preventing future unfortunate events, protecting Islamic government, maintaining combat readiness against all potential threats to peace and security and being at the service of people.

"– The Islamic Emirate calls on the all strata of our faithful nation – the noble scholars, tribal elders, spiritual leaders, intellectuals, teachers, students and the general public to preserve their unity and cooperation in finding solutions to our domestic issues just as they worked diligently with their mujahideen brothers in ending the occupation so that this phase also attains success and Afghanistan is blessed with peace and a just Islamic government.

"– To end, I express my gratitude to the state of Qatar and its honorable Emir – Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Aal Thani – for facilitating these negotiations and earnestly aiding this process. I also thank and extend best wishes to the states of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, China, Iran, Russia, Indonesia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates and all others that helped in this process."