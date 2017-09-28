Video Footage Of Melbourne Train Station, Sydney Subway Station With Threat, Australian Mall Posted On Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel

On September 28, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel LM Worldwide circulated three videos featuring locations in Australia as potential targets for terror attacks. The first video shows the Flinders St. train station in Melbourne, captioned "Security Detail Flinders St. Train station" and nearly three minutes long. The second video's caption reads: "Security detail Sydney Town Hall Subway."

The next post in the channel reads: "No need to board trains. Just get to the train station. Then Bismallah Get busy!" After that, the third video is posted; its caption reads "Somewhere in Australia" and shows nearly a minute of footage of the interior of a mall.

It should be noted that on September 19, the same Telegram channel posted video footage of the interior of a Liverpool train station. [1]