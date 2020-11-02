Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Threatens France Over 'Charlie Hebdo' Cartoons: 'The Muslim Ummah Will Surely Prove Its Loyalty To The Prophet'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

In an October 28, 2020 statement, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (the Movement of Pakistani Taliban, TTP) condemned the cartoons of Muhammad published in French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo as well as French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about Islam. TTP warned that the Muslim Ummah will avenge the insult. Over the past two weeks, jihadis have beheaded French schoolteacher Samuel Paty over the cartoons, killed three in a church in Nice, and shot and wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in Lyon.



TTP's statement as shared on Telegram.

The statement, issued by TTP's central spokesman Muhammad Khorasani and shared on social media, declared that shari'a mandates that those who insult Prophet Muhammad be "given the worst punishment."

"On this occasion, we want to tell the kuffar [unbelievers] who have committed blasphemy against the pious dignity of Prophet Muhammad that though the Muslim Ummah is weak, it is not without a sense of dignity. The Muslim Ummah will surely prove its loyalty to the Prophet peace be upon him," the TTP spokesman wrote. He said that "the hatred of the inhabitants of the West toward the Muslim Ummah must now become more evident."

The TTP statement says, incorrectly, that the cartoons of Muhammad have the French government's approval: "The publication [happened] of the blasphemous caricatures at the governmental level; especially the accursed French President Macron, crossing all the limits and committing blasphemy against the dignity of the Prophet peace be upon him, challenged the Muslim Ummah's sense of belief and expressed his unnatural hatred."

The TTP also observed: "To curse the slanderers of Allah's beloved [i.e., Muhammad] is a Sunnah of Allah." Sunnah refers to a saying, deed, or tradition.

"The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan lauds the boycott of French products by the victim Muslim Ummah. However, the shari'a requirement for [proving] loyalty to the Prophet Muhammad is much more than that; the guilty [must] be given the worst punishment," the TTP spokesman added.

